Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Lake District has always been my home, but for a long time, it didn’t feel like mine to explore. I’ve lived in Kendal all my life and used a wheelchair since childhood, yet I didn’t properly experience the local countryside until my thirties.

That all changed when I got a more flexible power add-on for my wheelchair. Suddenly, I could reach places I’d only ever heard about. I could explore independently, on my own terms, without relying on someone to push me. For the first time, the Lakes felt wide open.

It’s no secret that the Lake District is beautiful – that’s why millions visit every year. But for disabled people, the crowds, terrain and lack of access can still be a barrier. So I like to focus on the quieter, more peaceful side of the Lakes and spaces that offer calm paths, gentle views and room to breathe.

You don’t always need a big day out to enjoy the Lakes, either. Some of my most treasured moments have happened just a few steps from home, like watching the sunset from Jenkin Cragg, or discovering a quiet new path with my husband and dog.

For me, the Lake District now feels like a place I belong. A place where I can explore, relax and reconnect with nature. I want that to be possible for every disabled person – not just with planning and support, but freely, spontaneously, and without limits.

Here’s my insider guide to the places I love to visit in the Lake District.

open image in gallery Calvert Lakes offers a wide variety of accessible activities including zip wiring ( Carrie-Ann Lightly )

Ideas for accessible adventures

A few years ago, I found myself strapped into a harness, tilted at 45 degrees off a concrete slab, with a stunning view of Bassenthwaite Lake behind me. I was still in my wheelchair, and I was about to abseil. It wasn’t something I ever expected to do.

open image in gallery Carrie-Ann exploring the Lake District’s more accessible side with her husband and dog ( Carrie-Ann Lightly )

I was visiting Calvert Lakes, an activity centre near Keswick that specialises in outdoor experiences for disabled people. That day, I went from nervous first-timer to repeat abseiler in the space of half an hour. I left feeling more confident than I had in years.

Calvert Lakes offers everything from climbing to canoeing, horse riding, sailing, accessible cycling and even a high-speed zip wire – all with expert support and kit that’s adapted for different needs.

There’s also a hydrotherapy pool, sensory spaces and accessible accommodation. But what stood out most was the attitude. Nobody ever questioned whether I could do something. They just focused on how to make it happen.

Read more: The best Lake District hotels

Scenic and step-free walks – no stile required

You don’t have to be an adrenaline junkie to enjoy the outdoors in the Lake District. One of the best-known accessible walks is Tarn Hows, a National Trust site near Coniston. The circular route is smooth and mostly level, with panoramic views of the fells and peaceful spots for a picnic.

The National Trust offers free Tramper hire – an all-terrain mobility scooter – and there’s a designated accessible parking and viewpoint area.

Another favourite of mine is the Keswick to Threlkeld railway path, a beautifully restored, traffic-free trail that runs for just over three miles along a former railway line. It’s smooth, wide and fully step-free, with gentle gradients and several benches along the way.

The scenery is stunning, with views of winding rivers, punctuated by wildflowers and the occasional red squirrel if you’re lucky. It’s perfect for escaping the town without venturing too far into the fells.

Across the whole region, the Miles Without Stiles initiative has created more than 40 accessible routes for wheelchair users, families with buggies, or anyone who finds walking a challenge. These range from lakeside paths to forest trails, and they’re all listed on the Lake District National Park website.

open image in gallery Tarn Hows has one of the best-known accessible walks in the Lake District ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

How to take to the water

If you prefer to be on the water rather than beside it, Coniston Boating Centre offers an adapted, wheelchair accessible motorboat. It has a moveable ramp and space for up to three wheelchair users. Whether you're a keen angler or just want to float quietly across the lake, it's a peaceful, immersive way to connect with the nature in the area.

I always find being near water calming. There's a stillness that’s hard to find anywhere else – and it’s rare to be able to access that as a wheelchair user.

Where to refuel: accessible food and drink

After a day outdoors, a hearty meal or a warming hot drink makes all the difference – and thankfully, the Lakes has plenty of welcoming, accessible spots to refuel at.

The Bluebird Café, right on the shores of Coniston Water, is a favourite for lunch with a view. There's step-free access inside and out, good space between tables, and a relaxed vibe that makes it easy to unwind. Whether you’re after a fish finger sandwich or a scone with a pot of tea, it hits the spot.

Just outside Kendal, The Gateway Inn is one of my go-tos for comforting food and consistent service. It has level access, an accessible toilet, and a varied menu with gluten-free and veggie options. The atmosphere is relaxed and staff are always happy to help.

Further south, The Highwayman near Kirkby Lonsdale blends rustic charm with good accessibility. There’s level access from the car park, wide doors, and plenty of space. The Sunday roast is always worth the trip, and the team are happy to adjust seating if needed.

In the village of Levens, The Hare and Hounds is a proper local pub with plenty of character. There’s level access into the bar area, great food made from local produce, and a warm, inclusive welcome. I love that it feels laidback and lived-in, never clinical – the kind of place where you can turn up with muddy boots or wheels and feel right at home.

And for something a little different, The Watermill Inn at Ings has its own microbrewery, accessible entry, and generous portions. It’s lively and informal, with a big beer garden and a great selection of real ales – ideal for families or groups.

open image in gallery The Boating Centre on Coniston Lake has a wheelchair accessible motorboat ( Getty Images )

Where to spend your evenings

To wind down, Theatre by the Lake in Keswick is well worth a visit. It’s one of the UK’s most scenic theatres, and it takes accessibility seriously – with wheelchair spaces, accessible performances, and thoughtful design throughout to make it easy to navigate.

Closer to home, I often head to Brewery Arts in Kendal. It’s a creative hub with a cinema, live music, theatre, and great food, all under one roof. There’s level access throughout, accessible toilets, and designated parking right outside.

Whether I’m catching a film, a local band, or just meeting friends for pizza, it’s a brilliant example of how the arts can be welcoming to all.

How to do it

Oxenholme Lake District Station is step-free and can be reached by via Euston, while Manchester offers direct trains to Windermere Station where assistance is available to wheelchair users. Both routes are provided by Avanti West Coast.

Where to stay

Finding genuinely accessible accommodation in the Lakes can still be a challenge, but there are a few standouts that get it right.

Lakes for All is a dedicated accessible holiday home near Penrith, purpose-built with features like profiling beds, ceiling hoists, and step-free access throughout, making it ideal for guests with complex needs.

Book now

Experience Freedom, Troutbeck Head offers glamping with access in mind. Pods include ramped access, wide doorways, accessible wet rooms and level hardstanding around the site. The setting is peaceful and rural, but still close to Ullswater and Keswick.

Book now

The Coniston Inn is a great option with plenty of character. It has spacious accessible rooms with wet room bathrooms, good step-free routes through public areas, and stunning views across the lake. Staff are happy to help with access needs and there’s a real sense of relaxed, old-school Lakeland hospitality.

Book now

Read more: The best towns and villages to visit in the Lake District