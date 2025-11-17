Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s unparalleled freedom in a UK self-catering cottage holiday. Whether you're planning a romantic getaway, outdoorsy break, family reunion or beach holiday, you can customise your self-catering holiday home down to the finest details — selecting properties with hot tubs, swimming pools, games rooms or woodburning stoves.

These houses give you direct access to the most beautiful parts of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, from the starkly beautiful Scottish Highlands to the country’s National Parks, or the best beaches in Devon and Cornwall. From a self-catering cottage holiday, you can discover new walks and pubs in the Cotswolds or Peak District, stepping straight into the best villages and walking trails.

Some of these rental cottages offer luxury interiors and high-end amenities, while others charm with spectacular views, historic features or family-friendly comfort. Affordable, private and full of character, these 25 UK holiday cottages are perfect for a British staycation — whether you're travelling in spring, summer, autumn or winter.

Best self-catering cottages in the UK

At a glance

1. Challens Yarde

Sussex, England

open image in gallery Breakfast hampers at this cottage can be found at the nearby farm shop ( Challens Yarde )

Sleeps: 8

A stay at this grade-II-listed cottage on the grand Cowdray Estate is a great mix of luxury and relaxed country chic. Four plush but homey rooms sit alongside a generous four bathrooms, as well as a crackling log fire, an outdoor fire pit and a terrace area with a sunken hot tub. The Estate’s farm shop is minutes away and provides a breakfast hamper.

Book now

2. Farrar Cottage

West Cornwall, England

open image in gallery Book this cottage if you are holidaying with your four-legged friend ( Farrar Cottage )

Sleeps: 4

This dog-friendly bolthole went from derelict to design dream when it was revamped by Cornish Gems Interiors. Now dreamy cream-and-green bedrooms extend into the eaves, an open plan living area is warmed by a woodburner and plush outdoor seating beckons for summer nightcaps. Surfy, sandy Sennen Cove and naturally beautiful Porthcurno Beach are within a short drive.

Book now

3. Gatehouse Cottage

Aldourie, Scottish Highlands

open image in gallery This cottage is known as the ‘mini castle’ ( Gatehouse Cottage )

Sleeps: 4

Known as the “mini castle” due to its salmon-coloured exterior and turrets, this gatehouse sits in the grounds of Aldourie Castle, close to the north end of Loch Ness. Roam 500 acres of pine wood, gardens and meadows before returning to a fireside and snuggly throws, a rolltop tub and two canopied double beds.

Book now

4. Samphire Cottage

Norfolk, England

open image in gallery This cottage is found in the village of Docking ( Simply Norfolk Stays )

Sleeps: 4

Norfolk’s wild and windswept coastline has been underrated for years, but many of its hotels, cottages and pubs are undergoing a chic-minibreak transformation. Done up in Farrow and Ball shades of steel blue, sage green and plenty of charming brick and wood beams, this two-bedroom cottage in the sleepy village of Docking is less than a 10-minute drive from Brancaster beach.

Book now

5. The Cider Press

Somerset, England

open image in gallery For large group getaways, book The Cider Press ( The Cider Press )

Sleeps: 20

The generous dining room at this converted barn for 20 has drop-dead-gorgeous views of this county’s apple-green countryside. As the name suggests, it’s a former cider press now dedicated to stylish get-togethers for big groups: think an indoor swimming pool, tennis courts, dreamy gardens for picnics and welcome hampers of local honey, eggs, milk and bread.

Book now

6. Abbott Moss

Cumbria, England

open image in gallery Escape to the Lake District and book a stay at Abbott Moss ( Abbott Moss )

Sleeps: 6

A cottage in the Lake District is one thing, but how about a cottage right on the shores of a pretty, peaceful lake? The views from this three-bedroomed sandstone cottage (in the Eden Valley just east of the District) will instantly slow your pulse. A forest-green Aga, cheery-print textiles and a log-burning stove – plus sheep in nearby fields – complete the bucolic picture.

Book now

7. Home Farm House

Gloucestershire, England

open image in gallery This cottage is not too far away from The Pig in the Cotswolds ( Sarah Griggs )

Sleeps: 6

Get all the luxuries of a country house hotel with the privacy of your own house when you book this cottage. The Pig in the Cotswolds is a short stroll away, as is its pub sibling with a great menu, The Village Pub. The Farm House itself has three chic bedrooms, a woodburner, farmhouse kitchen, games room and a private garden for al fresco suppers.

Book now

8. The Bath House

Staffordshire, England

open image in gallery Get a pamper session or a yoga class under your belt at The Tawny Bath House ( The Tawny Bath House )

Sleeps: 10

Gazing out to fields and a lake from your private sauna or heated outdoor plunge pool, you’ll think you’ve hit the jackpot. And you have in this generous cottage sleeping 10 on the grounds of Staffordshire’s Tawny Hotel; interiors-mag rooms give way to prettily lit outdoor dining area and Big Green Egg barbecue, while the hotel can arrange pamper sessions, yoga or private chefs.

Book now

9. Otter’s Holt

Ceredigion, Wales

open image in gallery Wake up to countryside views at Otter’s Holt ( Otter's Holt )

Sleeps: 10

The rural views from the ceiling-height windows of this grand design are something else, with paddle-boarders skimming along the River Teifi and unspoiled Ceredigion scenery adding soothing layers to the house’s glam monochrome interiors. A hot tub and wood-fired sauna help create a Scandi atmosphere, while five swish bedrooms sit around the wow-factor living area.

Book now

10. Keenaghan Cottage

Fermanagh, Northern Ireland

open image in gallery Keenaghan Cottage can be found in Fermanagh ( Getty Images )

Sleeps: 4

With thatched roof, whitewashed walls and hanging baskets straight out of a fairytale, this two-bedroom hideaway sits on the shores of tranquil Keenaghan Lough. Pick your own veggies for lunch from the pretty gardens, sit out amid wildflower meadows in summer or head out birding and fly-fishing. There’s a wood-burning stove and your pooch is welcome.

Book now

11. The Old Carthouse

Derbyshire, England

open image in gallery Host dinner in the wood-beamed kitchen at The Old Carthouse ( The Old Carthouse )

Sleeps: 5

A wood-fired hot tub is the perfect place from which to gaze at the Peak District’s unobscured night sky – the National Park’s glorious walks and pubs are right on your doorstep at this family-sized property near Matlock. Set on a 60-acre working farm, it has a handsome stonebuilt fireplace, a stylish wood-beamed kitchen and three heavenly rooms (two double, one single).

Book now

12. Praaloha

Cornwall, England

open image in gallery Praaloha comes with a heated 15m swimming pool ( Praaloha )

Sleeps: 10

For a special occasion, your own heated 15m swimming pool overlooking the Atlantic is just the ticket. You’ll get it at this five bedroom, five bathroom find, along with a sea-view dining area, private gym, cutting-edge kitchen and generous garden and terrace. Praa Sands beach below is a tropical white-sand number, while cool Penzance is close by.

Book now

13. Charlotte’s Folly

Shropshire, England

open image in gallery Charlotte’s Folly’s cosy interior design makes for a homely stay ( Charlotte's Folly/Unique Homestays )

Sleeps: 6

Almost gingerbread-house in appearance, this three-bedroom home from home is tucked into Shropshire woodland, with a welcome hamper bearing marshmallows to toast on the fire, as well as logs and kindling to make it toasty. Pretty tiling, duck-egg cabinetry and a vintage-style bar set-up add to the lashings of charm, while pretty walks and cosy pubs are on the doorstep.

Book now

14. Freya’s Farmhouse

Nottinghamshire, England

open image in gallery Shabby chic interiors make up Freya’s Farmhouse ( Freya’s Farmhouse )

Sleeps: 8

A pink-draped mini cinema has plush, striped sofas and vintage lamps at this glam group cottage, which also packs an outdoor hot tub and Nordic sauna. Three bedrooms, plus one with mezzanine space for two more guests, are shabby-chic with comfy beds and exposed brickwork, while further little luxuries include EV charging, Smeg appliances and an outdoor pizza oven.

Book now

15. Cloudbreak

Suffolk, England

open image in gallery A white, grey and stone open-plan living area is found at Cloudbreak ( Lucy Halpin Photography )

Sleeps: 6

Underrated Suffolk has glorious countryside and charming, shingly coast – not to mention some stonking food and drink finds. Soak it up from the pretty seaside town of Aldeburgh, where this architect-designed eco-house has three bedrooms and a suave white, grey and stone living area. The outdoor space here is heaven in summer, with comfy outdoor sofas, dining table, and olive and palm foliage creating a real holiday feel.

Book now

16. Doves Cottage

Pembrokeshire, Wales

open image in gallery Couples will love cosy Doves Cottage ( Doves Cottage )

Sleeps: 2

Tucked into the Welsh coastline, this simple cottage for two feels like the ends of the earth. The interiors are more cosy nook than high glamour – whitewashed stone walls, thick wood beams and a blue-painted kitchen – but the windows are filled with sea views. Once a “tap house” that served weary sailors, this cottage now puts you steps away from the sea, with seal sightings as well as interesting birds a real possibility.

Book now

17. Mistletoe Cottage

Hampshire, England

open image in gallery Mistletoe Cottage is close to the village of Brockenhurst ( Getty Images )

Sleeps: 4

Hampshire’s New Forest is a gorgeous place for a self-catering break – with heathland trodden by wild ponies, forest to tramp through, secret-feeling pubs and even beaches. Close to the chocolate-box village of Brockenhurst, this two-bedroom number dates back to the 18th century, with a brick fireplace, antique furniture and Rayburn stove preserving the vintage vibes. Both bedrooms have lovely views over pretty Waters Green, where ponies and donkeys roam free.

Book now

18. West Cliff

Kent, England

open image in gallery Spend a long weekend in Whitstable at this Victorian townhouse ( West Cliff )

Sleeps: 8

A Victorian townhouse in chic Whitstable, this property would make a group’s stylish base between cobweb-blasting coastal walks and oyster sampling in this seaside town. Gorgeous paintwork and classy tiling will have you updating your home decor moodboard, while neon signage and a games room maintain a sense of fun. A log fire and patio mean it’s a great base, rain or shine.

Book now

19. Pomone

Isle of Wight, England

open image in gallery This Isle of Wight stay is dog-friendly ( Mike Henton )

Sleeps: 4

This redbrick house is one of only four that perch on the cliffs above Alum Bay, home to the Needles rock formations. As a result, it sees spectacular sunsets, as well as soul-soothing waves and soaring seagulls. Inside, you’ll find a sitting room with logburner, which your dog (who is also welcome) can relax in front of. Two neighbouring cottages (each sleeping five) mean you can book the lot as a large group, too.

Book now

20. Gate Street Farmhouse

Surrey, England

open image in gallery From a swimming pool to a tennis court, Gate Street Farmhouse has it all ( Guy Collier Photography )

Sleeps: 14

Some houses feel just made for summer, and this handsome farmhouse, with its generous outdoor terrace, kitchen gardens and heated swimming pool, is one of them. Set on a farm with a majestic barn in Bramley, a village within the Surrey Hills AONB, it has a sprawling terrace with rustic seating area, pergola, swimming pool and tennis court. Open fireplaces and a grand piano spice up the socialising areas, while a generous dining room seats all 14 for breakfast.

Book now

21. Spring Tide

Devon, England

open image in gallery For a trip down to Devon, book a stay at Spring Tide ( Classic Cottages )

Sleeps: 6

Ceiling-height windows frame an idyllic view of Bigbury-on-Sea at this Devon hangout, which sleeps six plus a cot. A balcony and garden make the most of good weather, while a snuggly living room and throws dotted about make it a lovely stay year-round. The sandy Bigbury beach, with its Agatha Christie history on Burgh Island beyond, is a quarter of a mile away.

Book now

22. Nant Barns - Carreg

Gwynedd, Wales

open image in gallery Hiking around Snowdonia National Park? Look no further than Carreg to rest your head ( E-House Photography )

Sleeps: 4

Set in the mysterious reaches of southern Snowdonia (Eryri) National Park, the wonky wood beams and exposed brick of this luxurious rental are ideal for two couples or a family – up to two well-behaved dogs may stay, too. Close to some of the park’s best walks, this coastal cottage has a warming woodburner and Scandi-chic decor. For bigger groups, take over the cottage next door, too.

Book now

23. Birkenbaud

Moray, Scotland

open image in gallery Escape with your family or friends up to Scotland’s whisky country ( Boutique Retreats/Matthew Heritage )

Sleeps: 10

For a country pile for a large group, there are few so scenic as this tasteful creation in Scotland’s whisky country, modelled on a Californian ranch. Speyside and Craigellachie, home to distilleries, are just a 25-minute drive. Take your amber drams back to this eco-house’s snuggly lounge and games room with pool table, where no less than three fire pit areas beckon. By day, there are restful views of a fishing loch and rolling Highlands countryside.

Book now

24. Church Cottage

Oxfordshire, England

open image in gallery Church Cottage is found in the picturesque village of Kelmscott, where the 17th-century pub The Plough can be enjoye ( Getty Images )

Sleeps: 12

Another good-sized house with “special occasion” written all over it, with an eight-metre, heated swimming pool and a glam outdoor dining and barbecue space. Two living rooms mean different generations can socialise at the same time, while a huge dining area brings them together. Little luxuries such as Bose speakers and a Nespresso machine suggest everything has been thought of.

Book now

25. Five Acres

Yorkshire, England

open image in gallery Five Acres sits on the gateway of the North York Moors ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Sleeps: 8

At the gateway to the North York Moors, this gorgeous converted barn is a peaceful, dog-friendly spot for a group of up to eight to explore “God’s own county”. A generous, open plan dining and living area has thick wood beams and windows filled with rolling rural views; an outdoor dining table takes even better advantage of them in the warmer months. Two Michelin-starred restaurants, the Star Inn and the Black Swan, are an easy drive away, too.

Book now

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

What are the best areas to stay in the UK?

Lucy recommends Cornwall, the Scottish Highlands, Somerset, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, Devon and Yorkshire – to name just a few – as the best places in the UK to find self-catering cottages, with quaint villages and plenty of walking opportunities,

What are the best things to do on a staycation?

One of the reasons to take a staycation rather than travel abroad is that you can rely on your own car. Aside from not having to make all the necessary arrangements to get your car ready to take overseas, you will not be restricted to luggage size and weight and can use your vehicle to pick up food shopping. Better yet, if you are heading off into the British countryside and staying somewhere remote, your car can take you almost anywhere, providing ample opportunity for the beach one day then to the nearest historic market town the next.

Britain is also blessed with rolling hills, picturesque woodland and dramatic coasts, meaning that walking is one of the best ways to take in the beautiful countryside. See our guide for the best UK walks with a pub at the end.

Can you decorate self-catering accommodation for celebrations?

Most self-catering accommodation will allow you to decorate for an occasion; however, it is always best to double-check with the owner or manager for permission, as some properties have specific rules. Be careful with things like cellotape or sticky tack, as you don’t want to damage walls or surfaces, and make sure you clean up items such as confetti or petals afterwards. Some self-catering cottages offer decorating services, meaning any surprises can be arranged before you even arrive. Speak to the owner or manager beforehand.

What facilities should you expect from self-catering accommodation?

Most self-catering cottages will be equipped with everything you find in a home, from cookware and dishes to cleaning supplies and toiletries, a cooker and appliances, wifi and heating/cooling systems. While the facilities and appliances each property offers are different, you will almost always need to arrive with your own toiletries and food supplies. Most cottages will have soap, toilet roll and towels, although it is always better to check with the owner or manager before arrival.