Few cities in Britain marry heritage and hospitality as seamlessly as York, which draws visitors not just to see it but to inhabit its history – a layered past shaped by Roman rule, Viking settlers and Norman conquest. Though pilgrims have journeyed to the site of the Minster since 627 AD, we have the Victorians to thank for putting it on the modern map; they brought the steam trains which opened the city up as an interesting, cultural and architecturally beautiful place to visit, and built the grandiose station hotels which played a significant role in accommodating wealthy travellers.

Over time, York’s evolving tourism has enabled historic buildings to be repurposed as hotels, allowing visitors to stay in authentic medieval coaching inns, beautiful Georgian townhouses and arresting grand dames with traditional five-star service. Additions such as spas and romantic restaurants have upped the offerings. And of course, this being York, there’s always a ghost or two. For a characterful stay in one of Britain’s most charming cities, here are 10 of the best hotels in York.

Best hotels in York 2025

At a glance

Micklegate and Bishopthorpe roads in York are home to a slew of trendy independent bars, cafés and fantastic restaurants Charlotte Eggleston-Johnstone

1. No.1 By Guest House York

open image in gallery Settle for nothing less than a four-poster bed on your next trip to York ( No. 1 By Guest House York )

In a leafy area just down from Bootham Bar, this charcoal-hued regency townhouse is the place for rest-induced relaxation with an amusing sense of fun and soupçon of locomotive theming. The design leans towards playful luxury, with a toy train circling overhead in the attractive Rhubarb bar, in-room minibars set in dolls houses, and pantries of help-yourself treats (jars full of retro sweets, cans of soft drinks, popcorn) on each floor. Enormous four-poster beds, towering sash windows and Crosley record players add to the joy. Elsewhere, salty charred steaks in the distinctly romantic Pearly Cow are eye-rollingly good (as are the famous beef fat chips). If you’re arriving by train, staff will greet you at the station to collect your luggage – so you can get straight onto exploring the city.

Address: 1 Clifton, York YO30 6AA

2. The Grand hotel

open image in gallery For a suave and swanky stay, book yourself into The Grand ( The Grand )

Old school luxury service runs through the heart and soul of The Grand, one of York’s most luxurious hotels just a liquorice-whip from the station. Once the headquarters of the North Eastern Railway Company, the hotel fires on all five-star cylinders: top-hatted doormen greet you at the door, a concierge plans your evening, waiters show you to your seat in the elegant 1903 bar where piquant French 75s transport you to another era, fine-dining Legacy, or atmospheric restaurant The Rise. Rooms are stylish, spacious and made for comfort. The spa, which is currently closed for a refurb (due to reopen in 2026) is set in the former vaults, and there’s an on-site cookery school if you fancy sharpening up your culinary skills.

Address: Station Rise, York YO1 6GD

3. Clementine’s Guest House hotel

open image in gallery Flamboyant interiors make a stay at Clementine’s Guest House all the more fun ( Clementine’s Guest House )

Clementine’s Guest House plays a fun and fruitier tune than your typical townhouse hotel. In lovely suburban Clifton (but within easy reach of the walls, roughly 10 minutes), the wonderfully flamboyant style runs through all 27 rooms which span two handsome redbrick townhouses on St Peter’s Grove, with no two the same. Think vibrant, Morris-style wallpaper in all manner of jungly patterns, unique bed frames, and a healthy dose of quirk in furnishings and decorations, from solid antiques to neon signs to feathery lampshades. There’s no restaurant but the grassy garden at the back is a lovely spot to enjoy drinks or afternoon tea.

Address: 4-5 St Peter's Grove, Clifton, York

4. Malmaison hotel

open image in gallery For smart and cleverly designed rooms, check in to Malmaison ( Malmaison )

Behind the brutalist block that York’s Malmaison calls home is a mix of smartly designed rooms (think modern lines with De Stijl influences), a vast co-working space on the ground floor, a gym and two restaurants: Chez Mal serving modern British food with French elements and rooftop Sora for pan-Asian tapas. But it’s the brilliant cocktails that make this latter eyrie stand out – sipping lemongrass-infused Tograshi Margaritas and foamy Umeshu Sours to views of the York Minster is a fabulous way to enjoy a pre- or post-prandial drink before you head into the city for some fun. It’s also in a great location, just a hop from the train station and a few minutes’ walk from Micklegate.

Address: 2 Rougier St, York

5. Hotel du Vin

open image in gallery Try out a night in a Grade II listed Georgian mansion at Hotel Du Vin ( Hotel du Vin )

Occupying a Grade II-listed Georgian mansion just outside the city walls, York’s Hotel du Vin stays true to the formula the brand is so popular for: smart and sophisticated interiors with a bistro restaurant and an emphasis on good French wine. You’ll find it packed on race days with chipper folk dressed to the nines on their way to Knavesmire, while on quieter days it’s a peaceful enclave owing to its slightly out-of-the-way leafy location just down from Micklegate Bar. That’s not to say you’re miles from the action; you can reach both Micklegate and Bishopthorpe roads, each with their slew of trendy independent bars, cafes and fantastic restaurants, in seven-10 minutes on foot.

Address: 89 The Mount, York

6. Guy Fawkes Inn hotel

open image in gallery The charaterful Guy Fawkes Inn is rich in history ( Guy Fawkes Inn )

Steeped in character with a raffish undertone, Guy Fawkes Inn is one of the most significant hotels in York for its history and – like most, if not all of the historic buildings in the city – is said to be haunted (book the Belfry Suite if you’re open to an apparition or two). The infamous plotter is said to have been born on the site in 1570 and was baptised in St. Michael Le Belfrey just opposite. Thirteen rooms, a shadowy restaurant and a small bar serving a good pour of real ale are all big draws, but one of the things that most sets Guy Fawkes Inn apart is the complimentary guided walking tours that takes place daily (one to two hours) – a great way to get acquainted with the city if it’s your first time visiting. Just don’t count on any Bonfire-night themed extravaganzas on November 5 – any buildings formerly owned by Fawkes and his family are “prohibited” from celebrating it.

Address: 25 High Petergate, York

7. The Milner hotel

open image in gallery For a stay right next to the station, there is no better place than The Milner ( The Milner )

You can practically throw your suitcase from the train to the doorway of this grande dame station hotel, which can be accessed directly via Platform 3 at York. The affordable prices are generous given the unbeatable location; it overlooks landscaped gardens – noticeably fragrant in bloom – with views to the York Minster, and you can walk to the centre in a few minutes, along the wall which runs alongside should you wish. A muted, beige colour scheme runs throughout with original features like the sweeping iron staircase, soaring columns, and panelled walls in the Oak Room creating a lasting impression from the days it was created to house aristocracy and rich industrialists. And yet it doesn’t feel pretentious. The Garden Room is a lovely place to enjoy a pot of tea.

Address: Station Road, York

8. Middlethorpe Hall

open image in gallery Step back in time with the grand and exuberant interiors at Middlethorpe Hall ( Middlethorpe Hall )

An impressive William III country pile in 20 acres of sprawling manicured gardens and parkland on Bishopthorpe Road near York Racecourse. It’s a couple of miles from the centre but what it lacks in proximity it makes up for in its countryside surroundings and riverside location. One of the National Trust’s three Historic House Hotels, the property dates back to 1699 and was once the home of Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, an English aristocrat, famous diarist and discoverer of smallpox inoculation. In today’s incarnation as a hotel, visitors and overnight guests can enjoy dinner in the two-AA-Rosette restaurant, spa treatments by Aromatherapy Associates, afternoon teas, and classic rooms, as well as events like garden tours, presentations and photography workshops.

Address: Bishopthorpe Road, York

9. Hotel Indigo York

open image in gallery To delve deeper into York’s chocolate-making history, Hotel Indigo is an ode to this sweet cultural heritage ( IHG Hotels )

Riffing off York’s chocolate history, this Indigo on Walmgate displays subtle references to Rowntree’s and Terry’s confectionery heritage throughout its rooms and public spaces – old photographs on the walls, cocoa tones throughout the decor, sweet-themed cushions, chocolate martinis in the bar – as well as residing in one of its oldest areas. It’s in a quieter part of town, just down from the trendy independent brunch spots of Fossgate, but also within easy reach of some of York’s most famous attractions (Jorvik, York Castle Museum and Clifford’s Tower, for instance, are all less than 10 minutes’ walk away). Enjoy craft beer and cocktails as well as food by Pasta Evangelists in the on-site restaurant, No.88 Walmgate.

Address: 88-96 Walmgate, York

10. Grays Court hotel

open image in gallery For private access to York’s city walls, look no further than Grays Court ( Grays Court )

With just 12 rooms and a triple-Rosette restaurant, The Bow Room, serving expertly crafted tasting menus featuring ingredients grown in the kitchen garden, Grays Court combines boutique and luxury hotel factors to create a unique, star-quality hotel in the middle of York. The property, located in the Minster Quarter, stands on the site of an old Roman fortress. It was originally built in the 11th century as the official residence of the Treasurers of York Minster, hosting visitors on royal, state and church business as well as kings and noblemen. It’s also the only building to have private access to York’s City walls and boasts beautifully tended lawns bordered by flowers and trees.

Address: Chapter House St, York

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.