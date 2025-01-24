Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is home to a wealth of breathtaking landscapes, from the towering chalky cliffs of Seven Sisters on the South Downs to natural phenomena like the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland.

One of the best ways to explore what the country has to offer is through the national trails and approved walks, over the rolling hills, craggy fells, ancient woodlands and coastal paths, stumbling upon picture-perfect villages, quaint countryside towns and remote communities all with their own local heritage and unique wildlife.

Every corner of our vast patchwork of natural vistas is steeped in history and tradition, from little-known landmarks, the remains of industrial mines, and ancient rocks and landforms.

To help you make the most of these walks, here’s a list of places to stay on the routes, from luxury retreats in the Cotswolds to budget-friendly eco-accommodation in Snowdonia; pet-friendly suites to cosy rooms with roll-top baths above local pubs.

Whether you are going on an easy amble for a day, an advanced climb up a mountain or a long-distance expedition across the hills and valleys, here is a selection of hotels, bed and breakfasts and guesthouses to get you started on your planning.

Thames Path, London

open image in gallery The Thames Path will give you a whistle-stop tour of the London skyline ( Getty Images )

While the Thames Path starts at its source in the Cotswolds, those who want to use the walking route as a whistle-stop tour of London landmarks could start from Hampton Court to delve into the leafy suburbs, before hitting the centre. The path leads on through the UK capital out to the Thames Barrier in Woolwich, where walkers will get a better sense of the history of the working river, with post-industrial structures towering over the waterside. The path carries on towards the east to Erith.

The Mitre, Hampton Court

For a boutique stay by the water’s edge, The Mitre sits facing the spectacular Hampton Court Palace. It has a quintessential English feel to each room, with four-poster beds and roll-top baths; guests even receive complimentary Hampton Court tickets. For walkers who are bringing their pooches or children on a royal-themed ramble through the capital, pet and family-friendly rooms are available.

Admiral Hardy

If you are finishing a walk at the Thames Barrier, hop on a bus or double back on yourself to explore the maritime history of Greenwich, with the museum, the Old Royal Naval College, and the Cutty Sark. To stay right in Greenwich’s town centre, the Admiral Hardy pub has seven characterful rooms, with basic amenities and large double beds. Downstairs, sit down for pie and mash – or a roast if it is a Sunday – and grab an ale to ‘cheers’ finishing off your city trek.

Helvellyn, Lake District

open image in gallery Ascend the Helvellyn mountain in the Lake District ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Perhaps one of the more challenging walks in the UK, some would argue it is more of a hike, the staggering views at the top of Helvellyn were visited by the likes of Samuel Taylor Coleridge and William Wordsworth. While there are testing trails such as coming at the mountain from Striding Edge, the route from Thirlmere is considered the less-demanding option.

The King’s Head

If you are opting for the short walk from Thirlmere, The King’s Head Inn, situated at the foot of Helvellyn, will make you feel more than welcome after a day trekking the mountain. This former 17th-century coaching inn has 17 en-suite bedrooms, all with spectacular views of the surrounding fells, and plush beds ready for a good night’s rest. Downstairs, you will find bar and restaurant, complete with beams and inglenook, warmed through with a log burner in the winter months.

Fairlight Guesthouse

If you are starting your ascent up Helvellyn from the other side of the mountain, this bed and breakfast is situated right next to the main footpath. The interiors are simply designed and previous guests have given the accommodation top points for its cleanliness and comfort. It welcomes parties of various sizes, offering double and twin beds to family rooms for three or four people.

Seven Sisters, South Downs

open image in gallery Seek out the unwavering power of the Seven Sisters cliff edge ( Getty Images )

Arguably one of England’s most mesmerising views is the Seven Sisters’ rippling white chalk cliffs that look towards the Channel. There are many ways to ascend across this location, steeped in history and unique wildlife, but one popular way is following in the footsteps of cattle drovers and smuggling routes in Birling Gap.

The Tiger Inn

This accommodation is one of the closest places to stay if starting or finishing in Birling Gap, allowing you to spring out of bed and head onto the Seven Sisters trail. Found in the sleepy village of East Dean, this 15th-century pub has been serving ales for hundreds of years. With an open fire, the low-slung oak-beamed inn will be a welcoming sight after a blowy walk along the coastal path. The bedrooms all have a twee charm to it, with floral drapes across the ceiling, upholstered headboards and pastel accents all looked over by large wooden beams lining the ceiling.

Price: From £100

Book now

Causeway Coast, Northern Ireland

open image in gallery Uncover the myths and legends behind this extraordinary piece of nature in Northern Ireland ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Part of the marathon that is the Ulster Way, the Causeway Coast is one of the most jaw-dropping routes in the UK. It is home to the Giants Causeway, a nature reserve consisting of some 40,000 jutting basalt columns along the sea coast on the edge of the Antrim plateau. The Causeway Coast Way covers 32 miles of scenic Northern Irish coast, running from Ballycastle to Portstewart. Though relatively uncomplicated, the completed route still takes between two and three full days to complete.

StayLagom

This hotel describes itself as “designed by travellers, for travellers” so ramblers across the Causeway Coast can expect this stay to be a well-equipped base while starting or finishing in Ballycastle. Rooms vary to accommodate the size of your walking party: from king-sized beds for couples, family suites, pod refuges with bunkbeds for hiking companions and furry friend rooms for any waggy-tailed walkers. For large groups of up to 23 guests, there are several lodges fitted with a kitchen, lounge and bedrooms, allowing for you all to stick together before taking on the Causeway.

Cul-Erg House

At the other end of the route is Portstewart, a small seaside town with a two-mile stretch of golden sand, a favourite with surfers and explorers of the 6,000-year-old sand dunes. Sitting right near the cliff rocks is Cul-Erg House, a four-star family-run bed and breakfast only a two-minute walk from the Atlantic Ocean’s edge. The accommodation has its own ‘drying room’ for walkers to store any muddy boots or soaking-wet raincoats after heading out on their ramble. At the back of the accommodation is a suntrap courtyard, a perfect place to sit (if the weather permits) to inhale the salt air while planning your route.

Hebridean Way, Scotland

open image in gallery Stornoway has a strong fishing industry heritage ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The 156-mile Hebridean Way is a long-distance walking route that hops from one Outer Hebrides island to another. Whether completing the entire route, which could take up to two weeks, or sampling bitesize pieces, any place your boots take you will provide rural and untouched landscapes brimming with wildlife, windswept beaches, historic landmarks and the culture of the islanders.

Stornoway Bed and Breakfast

Not so remote as other points on this long-distance walk, Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis known for its local fishing industry has a lot to offer in terms of its heritage, from the historic Lews Castle to local arts, eateries and Harris Tweed shops. After a long day walking on the Way, stop in the family-run Stornoway Bed and Breakfast and fill your bellies with a Scottish breakfast, from whisky syrup, haggis black pudding and tattie scones. After sauntering across the white sands nearby, there are several double or twin rooms available, or for a self-catered stay complete with a living room space and a kitchenette, ‘The Stables’ are the place to stay.

The Cotswold Way, Cotswolds

open image in gallery Wander through the idyllic streets of Painswick in the Cotswolds ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Considered the region’s defining walk is the Cotswold Way a 102-mile long route that begins in the idyllic town of Chipping Campden in Gloucestershire and stretches all the way to Bath. The route saunters through a myriad of picturesque villages, quaint towns and golden brown stone buildings, all nestled into a vast stretch of natural beauty, all teeming with quintessential English charm.

The Painswick

If you are heading through the fairy tale village of Painswick, with its honey-hued houses and flamboyant Rococo Garden, then why not turn your walking trip through the countryside into a luxury retreat? After completing a long leg of the Cotswold Way, soak your throbbing feet in a roll-top bath, and get forty winks on the sinking sofas before heading down to the restaurant for an English charcuterie grazing board. See if you can book a place to stay in George's Suite for a comfy four-poster bed, homemade treats and spacious balconies with eye-watering views. The Painswick also have some departure goodies to take away with you as you continue on your expedition into the rolling hills and ancient woodlands.

Brindleys

For a slightly less expensive option, but no less on the uniqueness and charm, is Brindleys, an upscale bed and breakfast in Bath, where the Cotswold Way ends. Situated in a Victorian townhouse on the quiet outskirts of the city, this boutique stay adds antique-style French furniture and crisp white linens to their double to deluxe super king rooms topped with goose down duvets, a welcoming sight after a day traversing the trails. If you are planning on finishing your walk on the weekend, be aware that this bed and breakfast usually does not accept bookings for one night only on a Saturday, though why not extend your stay and visit a thermal spa to soothe your aching muscles?

Lulworth Cove to Durdle Door, Dorset

open image in gallery Capture the sunrise at Durdle Door in Dorset ( Getty Images )

Winding around the 96-mile Jurassic Coast will provide any coast walker with an arresting view of ancient rocks and landforms all projecting out of the English Channel. While there are many popular walks along the extraordinary coastline, one popular ramble is from the blue waters at Lulworth Cove up to the limestone arch at Durdle Door and Bat’s Head picnic spot.

The Lulworth Cove Inn

To set out early from Lulworth Cove, book a stay at this four-star inn just off the Cove’s viewpoint. While the immediate area can be very busy during the high season, the sparkling sea views from the inn are worth it. Each room brings the outdoors in with marine motifs and aquamarine shades implemented throughout. Downstairs, a hearty pub menu from featuring burgers, fish and chips, pies and sandwiches is available.

Three Peaks, Yorkshire Dales

open image in gallery Conquer Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough before heading back for a classic Yorkshire dinner ( Getty Images )

Traversing the peaks of Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough, the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge is an advanced 24-mile circular hike designed for experienced climbers. Think steep terrains, rocky ascents and scrambling up the summits, however, the reward is all worth it as the top of the peaks will provide sweeping views across the moors.

The Traddock

Sitting at the foot of the peaks is Austwick, a small civil parish on the doorstep of the Yorkshire Dales. If you are stopping there before or after advancing up the looming fells, book a stay at The Traddock, a family-run country house hotel with cosy rooms designed for those seeking a comfortable after a long hike. Room interiors have a classical Georgian chicness, with ornate headboards, stand alone baths and soft lamp lighting, making for a calm and tranquil stay. In the restaurant, three AA Rosette chefs create dishes using local Yorkshire ingredients making up the three course Brasserie menu or the nine course tasting menu if you have worked up an appetite.

Wales, Snowdonia Slate Trail

open image in gallery The Snowdonia Slate Trail highlights the area’s slate industry heritage ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Starting and ending near Bangor, the 83-mile-long Snowdonia Slate Trail can be completed in one week, although many of the legs can be enjoyed in one go. The route journeys through some of Wales’ greatest landscapes and historical landmarks, from major mountain ranges, lakes and rivers, serene villages and, not forgetting, narrow gauge railways that will delight any train enthusiast.

Bryn Elltyd Eco House

Halfway along the trail near Tanygrisiau, famous for its slate mining community that produced black slate distributed across the world, is a small hidden gem welcoming travellers along the route. Bryn Elltyd Eco House is a green tourism award-winning accommodation, that champions sustainable living in the heart of Snowdonia. The carbon neutral renovated 19th-century slate manager’s house has a fully-equipped kitchen for self-catering, a cosy log burner and three sun-catching conservatories. The main house can sleep up to seven guests and one child, while there are two small cabins at the side out the house accommodating two people each, although these do not come with a kitchen. There is a three-night minimum stay, but the house can serve as a great base to explore the slate trail from both directions, exploring the national park or hiking up the highest mountain in Wales and England, Snowdon.

Cornwall, Porthcurno to Land’s End

open image in gallery Escape to the ends of the earth on this Land’s End walk ( Getty Images )

Many routes can incorporate a slice of Land’s End, the most westerly point of mainland England, but for an easier route that feels like you conclude on the edge of the world, start from Porthcurno. While there are plenty of cafes, pubs and seaside attractions in the area, Land’s End’s main marvel is the 270 million-year-old granite rocks forming the “backbone” of Cornwall.

The Land’s End Hotel

While it’s hard to find a bad place to kip for the night at Land’s End, given the impeccable views, why not celebrate completing a stride along Cornish coast with one of the most closest hotels to the westerly point, sitting atop the granite cliffs over looking the lighthouse and Atlantic Ocean. The three-star abode a refreshingly modern feel to its 30 en-suite rooms, available for you and your four-legged friends. Each room has its own individual quirks from wooden beams to slanted ceilings making for an intimate hunker down for the night, but the interiors are kept simple with some understated stylish touches. Along with its airy seaview and deluxe accommodation, twin, single and family rooms are available to cater to your party size.

