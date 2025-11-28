Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Passengers can save up to 75 per cent on a wide range of sailings as cruise lines seek to make waves with their Black Friday deals.

Booking a cruise holiday can help tick off a variety of destinations either close to home or around the world, whether you are interested in sunny beaches or snow-capped mountains.

Cruise lines regularly offer discounts on fares and extras such as onboard credit to tempt passengers on board.

Guests are spoilt for choice, with several new ships launching this year.

These include MSC World America and Norwegian Aqua, which launched in April.

Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean’s latest Star of the Seas and Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady hit the water in August and Star Princess from Princess Cruises and Celebrity Xcel from Celebrity Cruises set sail in October and November.

There are also lots of older and more classic cruise ships to choose from.

It is worth keeping an eye on your favourite cruise line’s website as deals can change regularly in the build-up to Black Friday, and there may be general discounts and special offers as well.

Of course, it is important to shop around to ensure you are still getting value for money and check the total costs, including any flights and tips.

Here are some of the best cruise deals for both Black Friday and beyond to catch a top cabin in 2025 or to plan ahead for up to 2028.

Celebrity

Celebrity Cruises has a Black Friday flash sale offering 75 per cent off a second guest's fare, up to £500 extra off per stateroom and up to £400 off flights in Europe.

The Black Friday sale ends on 24 November 2025 and can be used on sailings such as a seven-night Bahamas, Mexico and Cayman voyage aboard the new Celebrity Xcel on 1 March 2026, from £849 per person.

Book now

Celestyal

Celestyal, which recently opened its own UK-based travel agency to help guests book sailings, has deals with up to 70 per cent off 113 sailings departing between December 2025 and October 2027.

Guests can also get a 25 per cent bonus on all credit added before departure through CelestyalPay, worth up to €250 in additional onboard spend.

Prices for the cruise line’s Desert Days and Iconic Arabia sailings now start from £159 per person for a three-night sailing, while its seven-night Heavenly Greece, Italy & Croatia itinerary starts at £489 per person.

The offer ends on 2 December 2025.

Book now

CroisiEurope

River cruise operator CroisiEurope is offering savings of up to £475 per person on select 2025/26 winter Mediterranean and Canary Islands sailings. Plus, there is no single supplement.

There are also complimentary deck upgrades if booked before 30 November 2025.

The offer can be used on a range of itineraries including a seven-night cruise along the coasts of Sicily and Malta that departs on 14 and 21 November 2025 on the MV La Belle de l’Adriatique with prices from £1,794 per person.

Book now

Cunard

Cunard is offering up to $560 (£426) off onboard credit per balcony cabin and up to $1,060 (£807) per Grill Suite on select voyages if booked by 4 December.

The offer can be used for sailings between 8 December 2025 and 21 April 2027 but the amount of credit depends on the cabin type and duration of the cruises.

Guests can get the full amount when sharing a Princess Grills suite on a 14-night voyage. The offer is not applicable to voyages under seven nights or for more than 67 nights, early saver deals and excludes Queen Elizabeth’s 2027 Caribbean season

Some of the itineraries include Cunard’s transatlantic crossings and Norwegian fjords sailings.

Book now

Fred Olsen

Fred Olsen is providing free upgrades to its balcony junior suites for the price of a terrace cabin for a limited period.

The offer is valid on select sailings such as its 14-night Christmas markets cruise that departs from Portsmouth on 8 December, with prices from £999 per person.

Book now

Havila Voyages

Havila Voyages is offering up to £440 off its Norwegian coastal routes until 30 November 2025.

Guests can save £440 per cabin on its 12-day Round Voyage, £220 on its seven-day Voyage North and £220 on its six-day Voyage South, with sailings departing until the end of December.

Book now

Holland America Line

Holland America Line passengers can get up to $400 onboard credit per person on select sailings departing after 30 November 2025 until 30 September 2027 including roundtrip cruises from Dover.

The offer is valid on bookings until 4 December 2025.

The credit offered depends on the length of the sailing, with $100 off per person on six to nine days, $150 for 10 to 20 days, $200 for 21 days or more, $250 for the cruise line’s Legendary Voyages and $150 for Alaska CruiseTours.

Guests booking a cruise embarking or disembarking from Dover will receive $400 per person for a 21-day cruise, $300 per person for a 10 to 20-day voyage and $200 per person for eight-day itineraries.

The Black Friday promotion can be combined with Holland America Line’s ‘Have it All’ fare, which includes a Beverage Package, shore excursion credit, speciality dining, wifi and prepaid crew appreciation.

In addition, the offer features reduced fares for third and fourth guests when booked in the same stateroom, with prices starting from £449 per person.

Book now

Hurtigruten

Hurtigruten has unveiled Black Friday deals, offering up to 50 per cent off selected Norway cruises when booked by 2 December 2025.

The limited-time deals apply to selected departures from 1 December 2025 to 30 September 2026, giving travellers the chance to experience Norway’s coastal scenery.

Guests can also enjoy up to 25 per cent off on premium voyages aboard MS Trollfjord on The North Cape Line, departing between 2 January and 30 April 2026. Prices start from £2,478 per person, including flights.

Book now

HX Expeditions

HX Expeditions is offering guests up to 35 per cent off select 2025/2026 voyages and some early 2027 departures.

The sale runs until 3 December 2025 and includes itineraries in Antarctica and Svalbard, Greenland, Alaska and the Galápagos Islands.

The reductions mean the price of an Alaska Inside Passage cruise in May 2026 has been cut from £4,267 to £3,200.

Plus, passengers travelling in 2026 will be part of a celebration marking the cruise line’s 130th anniversary.

Every voyage taken in that year will include a 130th anniversary cocktail and a limited edition ocean bottle.

Guests will also be able to stay in The Exclusive 1896 Cabin aboard MS Fridtjof Nansen, a meticulously recreated 19th-century explorer’s cabin for one night a €450 (£400), with half of all proceeds going to the HX Foundation.

Book now

Marella Cruises

Marella Cruises has reduced fares by up to £300 per booking on selected sailings ranging from the Canary Islands to the Caribbean departing between 1 January 2026 and 30 April 2027.

Plus, TUI River Cruises has offers of up to £300 off per booking on sailings exploring destinations such as The Rhine, Danube and the Nile, departing between 1st January 2026 and 31st October 2027.

Deals are available until 2 December.

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is offering up to 50 per cent off thousands of sailings across 2026 and 2027, with some seven-night cruises now starting at £257 per person.

The offer is available until 7 December 2025 and includes a seven-night Caribbean Sunshine cruise aboard MSC Grandiosa, departing from Port Canaveral on 5 December 2026 from £257 per person, or a Mediterranean sailing with MSC Orchestra on 9 January 2027 for seven nights from just £260 per person.

Book now

Norwegian Cruise Line

Cruise fares have been cut by 50 per cent on some Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) sailings for a limited period until 1 December, including on the new Norwegian Aqua and the soon-to-debut Norwegian Luna.

Guests can also upgrade to NCL’s More at Sea package for wifi, drinks and specialty dining from £119 per person.

Up to £250 of airfare credit is also available on select sailings.

Book now

Oceania

Culinary-focused luxury cruise brand Oceania, which recently launched a new ship Allura, is currently offering up to 50 per cent off on more than 170 sailings across 2026 and 2027 for Black Friday.

Routes include a seven-day Med sailing between Barcelona and Rome, departing on 5 May 2026 from £1,260 per person.

Guests need to book by 2 December 2025.

Book now

P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises is offering up to £300 off fares per cabin on more than 500 sailings departing between March 2026 and October 2027.

The offer is available until midnight on 2 December 2025 across the cruise line’s entire fleet.

Deals include a 14-night Western Mediterranean cruise on Arvia on 15 August 2027 from £1,699 per person.

Book now

Princess

Guests sailing with Princess Cruises can get up to £1,000 off per cabin as part of the cruise line’s ‘Blue Friday’ savings. The offer applies to more than 1,500 sailings across 2026, 2027 and 2028, and runs until 2 December 2025.

The longer you sail for, the more you save.

Passengers can save up to £150 per person on a six to eight night cruise, up to £200 per person for between nine and 16 nights and up to £250 per person when sailing for 17 nights or more.

You could sail aboard the new Star Princess in Alaska from £1,099 per person for nine nights departing on 30 April 2027.

Book now

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean regularly launches flash sales for short periods so it is worth signing up to its newsletters so you don’t miss out.

The cruise brand is currently offering up to £720 off cruise fares, while a third and fourth guest can sail from £99 each when sharing a cabin.

Book now

Swan Hellenic

Swan Hellenic passengers can access savings worth up to £2,600 per cabin in the boutique expedition line’s Black Friday deals.

Cruise fares have been cut on 36 voyages ranging from six to 20 nights for journeys across Antarctica and the Arctic, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America, between March 2026 and 29 July 2027.

Bookings must be made by 2 December 2025.

The offer can be used on sailings such as Swan Hellenic’s six-night Soul, Samba and Sea Journey to Heart of Brazil, with all-inclusive fares starting at £2,695 per person.

Book now

Variety Cruises

Travellers can save up to 50 per cent on select itineraries with small ship brand Variety Cruises until 5 December 2025.

Offers include a 40 per cent reduction on sailings around Cape Verde in March 2026 and 50 per cent off its Adriatic Jewels Cruise Dubrovnik to Venice, departing on 3 July 2026.

Book now

Virgin Voyages

Fans of Virgin Voyages can benefit from 80 per cent off a second ‘sailor’ as well as up to $400 of onboard credit in its Black Friday sales.

Select sailings are even available for just $99 per Sailor, per night – the lowest fares the brand has ever offered.

This includes a 12-night Total Eclipse of the Med sailing aboard Scarlet Lady, departing on 10 August from £2,574 per person.

Book now

