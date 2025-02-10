Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teenagers can be famously hard to please – but cruises have plenty to keep even the most moody younger passengers entertained.

A family holiday anywhere with children from age 12 can be a bit more challenging as they may want to spend less time with their parents and more time on social media or with their friends.

Many cruise ships cater for this awkward age, with interesting destinations to visit and dedicated hangouts on board for both tweens and teenagers that are separate from the younger-focused kids’ clubs. This will give them chances to play sports and video games, socialise and meet new friends and even dance at discos without their embarrassing parents watching.

The array of arcade games, waterparks, slides, bumper cars and even go-karting tracks found on modern-day cruise ships should raise a smile from passengers of all ages.The regular buffet meals and snacks should also limit the number of times the children complain about being hungry onboard.

Family cabins are often available on sailings to a range of destinations throughout the year and cruise lines may offer deals where kids up to age 18 sail-free or for a reduced price.

A family room may mean two people sharing a sofa bed or bunk beds, though it is also worth looking at interconnecting cabins or having two rooms near each other for more space – this may even work out cheaper.

Here is our round-up of some of the best cruises for tweens and teens.

Princess Cruises: Mediterranean with France & Italy

Barcelona - Gibraltar - Marseille - La Spezia - Naples

open image in gallery Younger passengers can escape their parents in the teen lounge ( Princess Cruises )

From meeting monkeys in Gibraltar to sightseeing and eating your way around Pisa and Naples, people of all ages are entertained on this Sun Princess Mediterranean cruise.

This seven-day sailing during the Easter school holidays starts in Barcelona and visits Marseille, Gibraltar and Pisa en route to disembark Naples where you can try the local pizza and visit Pompeii.

The Underground Teen Lounge onboard Sun Princess caters for ages 13 to 17 and has games consoles include a PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch as well as football and air hockey tables to keep younger passengers occupied.

Teenagers can also relax and socialise away from their parents in this area and take part in activities such as dance parties, karaoke nights, movie screenings and discos.

Departs 5 April. From £899pp.

Celebrity Cruises: Spain and Portugal

Barcelona - Lisbon - Porto - La Corona - Southampton

open image in gallery The Magic Carpet aboard Celebrity Apex provides great views of the sea ( Celebrity Cruises )

Start the Easter school holidays with a cruise around Spain and Portugal.

Embarking aboard Celebrity Apex, in Barcelona, this seven-night sailing takes in the top Portuguese cities of Lisbon and Porto as well as historic La Corona in Spain en route to Southampton.

Younger passengers can sip smoothies in the Eden green space aboard Apex and enjoy dining in the atmospheric Magic Carpet, a cantilevered platform suspended up to 13 decks above the sea, providing amazing views of the ocean.

There is also an onboard pickleball court.

Immersive meals include Le Petit Chef, where a 3D animated chef prepares your dishes.

If they are glued to their smartphones, your tween or teen can also use the Celebrity app to control the cabin TV, lighting and blinds.

They can also escape to the XClub, where teens can socialise with other passengers their own age and join activities such as scavenger hunts and silent discos.

Departs 6 April. From £1,124pp.

MSC Cruises: Northern Europe

Southampton - Le Havre - Southampton

open image in gallery Younger passengers can chill out in MSC Virtuosa’s Teen Zone ( MSC Cruises )

Even the most moody teens will struggle to avoid raising a smile amid the Swarovski crystal staircases and glamorous surroundings of MSC Virtuosa during a two-night sailing.

Departing from Southampton during May half term, this round-trip cruise visits the French port of Le Havre, where passengers can enjoy the mix of Brutalist and Gothic architecture on the waterfront.

Onboard, younger passengers can order a mocktail from Rob the robot bartender on board, take on the high ropes or splash around in the onboard aqua park and racing waterslides.

There is also a 4D cinema, arcade and F1 Simulator as well as a Teen Zone for those aged 13-17, where crew members organise sports tournaments and evening discos.

Departs 24 May. From £279pp.

Norwegian Cruise Line: Northern Europe

Southampton - Brussels - Amsterdam - Bergen - Geiranger - Alesund - Akureyri - Isafjordur - Reykjavik

open image in gallery Norwegian Prima passengers can race on the ship's go-karting track ( Norwegian Cruise Line )

Embarking in Southampton, this 11-day summer cruise has lots of variety. Families can enjoy waffles and chocolate in Belgium and the canals of Amsterdam before visiting the scenic landscapes of Norway and disembarking in Iceland.

Teenagers can be kept occupied during sea days and while in port aboard Norwegian Prima.

It has a dedicated teen club called Entourage where passengers can play video games and watch movies.

They can also pass the time - and spend your money – in the Galaxy Pavilion arcade area.

Other free activities include mini-golf, ping pong and of course a pool and tidal wave slide.

Thrill seekers can also race on the ship’s three-deck go-kart track, the largest at sea.

Departs 3 August. From £2,452pp.

Royal Caribbean: Eastern Caribbean

Port Canaveral - PerfectDay at CocoCay - St Thomas - St Kitts & Nevis - Port Canaveral

open image in gallery The Wonder of the Seas Boardwalk has lots of areas to keep people of all ages entertained ( 2022 Michel Verdure )

From the beaches of the Bahamas to the rolling hills of St Kitts, the sun should easily draw your children away from their smartphones.

This seven-night Royal Caribbean sailing includes a stop on the brand’s private island in the Bahamas for a PerfectDay at CocoCay experience, where your passengers can swim in the sea, try gigantic waterslides and find lots of opportunities for sunshine selfies.

Sailing aboard Wonder of the Seas, 13- to 17-year-olds also get their own chill-out space called Social 100 to socialise and meet new friends.

This hangout spot features games consoles and music as well as an exclusive patio featuring cocktails, ice-cream floats and a whirlpool. You may not see your child until it’s time to go home.

If you can persuade your child to spend time with you, other activities onboard include mini-golf, laser tag, the FlowRider surfing simulator and a zip-line that gives passengers aerial views nine decks above the Boardwalk neighbourhood.

You could even splash out on a family suite, which has its own slide, balcony and jacuzzi as well as a private games room with table tennis and a life-size Connect Four.

Departs 17 August 2025. From £859pp for an interior cabin a`nd from £2,174pp for a suite.

Disney Cruise Line: Spain Cruise

Southampton - Bilbao - Southampton

open image in gallery A Disney Cruise should raise a smile from your teen ( Getty Images )

Even the most moody teens will hopefully appreciate a Disney cruise.

This four-night roundtrip sailing aboard Disney Fantasy has the convenience for British passengers of embarking in Southampton.

There is one stop in Bilbao, Spain, where football fans can visit Athletic Bilbao’s famous San Mamés stadium or try to teach your kids some culture at the Guggenheim Museum.

Disney Fantasy is full of fun for all ages, with immersive dining and character meet-and-greets as well as the AquaDuck, a 765-feet long water coaster around the ship that ends in a lazy river.

There is an Edge lounge for 11- to 14-year-olds where passengers can show their moves on the dance floor and enjoy video games.

Passengers aged 14-17 can also use the Vibe teens-only lounge to chill-out and socialise. There is even a dedicated spa for this age group.

Departs 25 August. From £4,184 per cabin.

