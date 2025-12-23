The best new cruise ships launching in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s been a busy 12 months for cruise ship launches and there is more to come in 2026.

Several new ships hit the water in 2025, including Star of the Seas, MSC World America, Celebrity Excel, Star Princess and Disney Destiny.

And passengers have plenty more to look forward to next year.

There will be a new Icon class ship from Royal Caribbean, as well as more megaships from Norwegian and MSC Cruises.

Disney will also debut a cruise ship in Asia for the first time and the choice of luxury sailings is set to be boosted with new vessels from Regent Seven Seas, Explora Journeys, Viking and Windstar.

The new cruise ships are being launched throughout the year, with maiden voyages between April and December across Europe, the US and Asia, giving passengers plenty of choice of if they want to be the first to climb aboard.

Here are eight of the best new cruise ships being launched in 2026.

Norwegian Luna

open image in gallery Norwegian Luna will be the latest cruise ship in the NCL fleet ( Norwegian Luna )

The newest Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) vessel is due to launch in April 2026.

Norwegian Luna is the cruise line’s fourth Prima class ship and sister ship to Aqua, which was launched in April 2025.

She will have similar features to Aqua including the hybrid waterslide rollercoaster called the Slidecoaster as well as unique entertainment such as “Rocket Man: A Celebration of Elton John”.

At 1,056 feet long and 156,300 gross tons, she is the 21st NCL ship and will have capacity for 3,550 passengers.

Norwegian Luna will sail its maiden voyages in the Caribbean.

Legend of the Seas

open image in gallery Legend of the Seas will be the first Icon class ship to launch in Europe ( Royal Caribbean )

Legend of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean’s third Icon class ship and the first to launch in Europe.

Alongside its sisters Icon of the Seas and Star of the Seas, it will be the world’s largest cruise ship. It will have the largest waterpark and slides at sea, plus a high ropes course and 40 bars and restaurants – catering for 5,610 passengers.

The ship will host exclusive performances of “Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” musical and there will also be an immersive “Royal Railway” dining experience.

Legend will be debuting in July with seven-night western Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona, Spain, and Rome, Italy.

Disney Adventure

open image in gallery Disney Destiny launched November and will be followed by Disney Adventure next year ( Disney Cruise Line )

Launching in March 2026, Disney Adventure will be the eighth ship in the fleet and will homeport in Singapore with three, four and five-night cruises around Asia.

At 208,000 tonnes, with capacity for more than 6,000 guests, it will be the largest Disney cruise ship.

Unique facilities include a Disney castle and the Marvel-themed Ironcycle Test Run, the first rollercoaster on a Disney cruise ship. At 820 feet, it will be the longest at sea.

Seven Seas Prestige

open image in gallery Seven Seas Prestige is being built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy ( Regent Seven Seas )

Regent Seven Seas is preparing to launch its first cruise ship for a decade next year.

Seven Seas Prestige is set to hit the water in December 2026.

The 77,000-tonne, 822-capacity ship will be the seventh ship in the fleet and the first of three new Prestige-class vessels.

The crew-to-guest ratio is one of the largest at sea and 40 per cent bigger than the rest of the fleet.

Features include butler service, luxury lounges and a new Mediterranean mezze-style restaurant called Azure.

There are 12 suite categories to choose from including the 9,000 square foot Skyview Regent Suite.

For £20,000 per night, it has space for up to six people with its own dedicated butler, floor-to-ceiling windows throughout and a wraparound balcony measuring more than 3,500-square-feet.

The ship will make its maiden voyage from Barcelona to Miami on 13 December 2026, with itineraries scheduled until May 2027 to visit the Caribbean and Europe, including two transatlantic crossings. Fares start at £6,239 per person for a deluxe veranda suite.

Explora III

open image in gallery Explora III is due to launch in August 2026 ( Explora Journeys )

The latest ship in the Explora Journeys fleet is set to launch next summer.

Explora Journeys is the luxury brand of MSC Cruises.

The latest ship, Explora III, will have capacity for around 900 guests and similar to its sisters, there will be five heated pools, six restaurants and 12 bars and lounges with a guest per staff ratio of 1.25:1.

Explora III’s maiden seven-night voyage is scheduled for 3 August 2026 from Barcelona to Lisbon, with prices starting at £5,300 per person.

MSC World Asia

open image in gallery A dragon sculpture will be one of the main features in MSC World Asia's promenade ( MSC Cruises )

The latest in the World class series of MSC Cruises ships will launch in December 2026.

MSC World Asia will feature design elements that reflect Asian culture, art and landscapes.

Unique features across the 6,782-capacity ship include a giant dragon hanging in the World Promenade and a 12-deck high dry slide inspired by Singapore’s famous Gardens by the Bay.

Its maiden voyage departs on a seven-night round-trip from Barcelona on 4 December 2026, with prices starting from £1,389 per person.

Viking Mira

open image in gallery Viking Mira is due to launch in spring 2026 ( Viking Cruises )

Viking Cruises latest ocean cruise vessel is due to launch in Spring 2026.

Similar to the rest of the ocean fleet, Viking Mira is classed as a small ship, with a gross tonnage of 54,300.

She features 499 staterooms that can host 998 guests.

Passengers can enjoy the cruise line’s trademark Scandinavian designs in its bars and restaurants while sailing through the Mediterranean and northern Europe during its maiden season.

Star Explorer

open image in gallery Star Explorer is the newest ship in the Windstar fleet, due to launch next year ( Windstar Cruises )

Luxury cruise line Windstar will launch its latest cruise ship in December 2026.

Star Explorer will offer 112 suites for just 224 guests, including two Horizon Owner’s Suites with wraparound balconies.

Facilities include the Yacht Club Cafe and its Marina watersports platform

The new ship will sail year-round in Europe, starting in December 2026 with a sailing from from Barcelona.

She is also due to be christened in Tower Bridge, London in May 2027.

