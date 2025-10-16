Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Embarking on a cruise holiday helps tick off an array of interesting destinations, and there are always some that stick in the mind and dominate your smartphone photo storage more than than others.

I have been on around 20 cruises over the past five years on 17 cruise ships with nine different cruise lines, and The Cruise Globe tracking website suggests I have covered 27,094 nautical miles.

In that time I have spent 117 days at sea, visited 17 countries and docked at 54 ports across three continents, providing plenty of memories.

It is hard to pinpoint what makes one cruise port more memorable than others.

Some stand out due to the accessibility – it is great to be able to just step off a cruise ship and be able to immediately immerse yourself in an area without having to catch a tender or face a long coach journey.

Equally, some destinations are worth the journey and generate long-lasting memories.

Here is my pick of some of my favourite cruise ports so far.

Delos

open image in gallery The remains of homes on Delos show pristine mosaic floors ( Marc Shoffman )

A half-hour ferry ride from Mykonos, the whole island of Delos is a designated Unesco World Heritage site. It is a great excursion for archaeology, mythology and history buffs.

Dating back to the 3rd century BC, Delos is described as the birthplace of the Greek god Apollo and goddess Artemis, and was a major religious centre in ancient Greece, as well as an important commercial port under Roman rule.

You will see remains of giant statues, pristine mosaic floors and towering marble columns that surround ornate courtyards, as well as parts of the Ancient Theatre of Delos, with a capacity of 6,000 – the first ever Apollo Theatre.

Cruise lines such as Celebrity Cruises and Star Clippers offer excursions to Delos during Greek island itineraries.

Cadiz

open image in gallery See the beautiful Bay of Cadiz from the Levante Tower ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The little Spanish port of Cadiz is often overlooked by cruise passengers and just used as a drop-off point to then head for a day trip into neighbouring Seville.

But I believe it is also well-worth exploring the coastal city, which is surrounded by Roman ruins.

You can spend hours wandering the narrow streets of its old towns to shop at the local boutiques, eat tapas or climb the Baroque watchtower Torre Tavira (Levante Tower) for stunning aerial views of the city. There is even a quaint puppet museum that you can visit en route to the many quiet beaches – where you can enjoy the sun while everyone else is exploring Seville.

Castaway Cay, The Bahamas

open image in gallery Castaway Cay is Disney Cruise Line's private Bahamas island ( Marc Shoffman )

Many cruise lines offer visits to private islands around the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Passengers get a day of sun, sea, sand and sometimes waterparks with all the facilities of the ship, such as the buffet and entertainment.

I’ve been lucky enough to ride giant waterslides on Royal Caribbean’s CocoCay and to climb the lighthouse and see the conservation work going on at MSC Cruises’ Ocean Cay.

But my favourite private cruise island is Disney Cruise Line’s Castaway Cay.

You can relax in private cabanas across its three beaches, cycle or run around the island, and snorkel beside the cruise ship where you can spot sunken treasures, such as a Mickey and Minnie Mouse statues and the Nautilus submarine from 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

Guests can even send a postcard home with a Castaway Cay Disney Cruise Line stamp from the island’s post office.

Kotor, Montenegro

open image in gallery Experience how the old blends perfectly with the new in Kotor's old town ( Getty Images )

Visiting Kotor is like stepping back into medieval times.

Its old town, which is full of cobbled streets and narrow alley ways that still hold the echoes of thousands of years of history, is just a short step from most cruise ships, meaning there is no need for a tender.

You can be back in the 14th century within minutes of leaving your cruise ship and wonder around the city’s old town. Here, ice cream parlours, bars and souvenir shops stand beside medieval fortresses and ancient churches. It is an interesting juxtaposition of old and new.

There is even a cat museum.

Kotor is often included during itineraries around the Mediterranean with cruise lines such as MSC Cruises and Royal Caribbean.

Endicott Arm, Alaska

open image in gallery Sheets of ice float by Discovery Princess in Alaskaa ( Marc Shoffman )

Not strictly a stop, but you don’t get much more scenic than a day sailing through the Endicott Arm on an Alaska cruise.

The Alaskan fjord offers a feast for the eyes as you head towards the Dawes Glacier and watch giant sparkling icebergs floating by.

The Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier are usually part of Inside Passage Alaska cruises with brands such as Princess and Holland America Line.

Voss, Norway

open image in gallery The view of Voss in Norway ( Marc Shoffma )

The Norwegian fjords look great from a cruise ship, but some of the best views are from above.

Voss provides a perfect bird’s eye view of the pristine fields and flowing ravines of the fjords.

It’s one to avoid if you are scared of heights as you need to take a cable car to reach the 2,600 foot high summit Mount Hanguren, but the views – and also the delicious waffles – that you can get from the top are a feast for the eyes and your stomach.

Voss is a regular stop on Norwegian fjords cruises with brands such as Ambassador Cruise Line and P&O Cruises.

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

open image in gallery Marc Shoffman meets squirrel monkeys in Puerto Plata ( Marc Shoffman )

It is hard to choose a favourite Caribbean island, but Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic stands out for a day of relaxation and animal encounters.

You will find beaches and crystal clear waters to swim in. Plus, there’s a lazy river just a few steps from the ship where you can take in the sights, sun and sounds with a rubber ring as your guide.

There is also the chance to meet the local squirrel monkeys and try fresh coconut milk with local rum.

Cruise brands such as Carnival and Norwegian regularly visit Puerto Plata on Caribbean sailings.

