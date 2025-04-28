Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holland America Line is offering cruises from the UK for the first time in 10 years.

The premium cruise line launched its UK season from Dover last week with a 14-night sailing aboard Nieuw Statendam to the Canary Islands, Morocco and Portugal.

To mark the occasion, Holland America Line donated 200 Lindt Easter bunnies to local children’s charity, Dover SmART Project.

The 2,666 capacity vessel will make 10 roundtrip departures from Dover this year until September and passengers have plenty to choose from, with sailings ranging from 14 to 42 days to the British Isles, Norway, Iceland, Greenland, Iberia and the eastern Mediterranean.

Itineraries include a 14-day Arctic Circle Crossing where you can sail to the top of the world. This sailing includes port stops in Norway where you can see the clapboard houses of Molde and take in the postcard views of Honningsvag en route to a day sailing through the North Cape before reaching the gateway to the Arctic – Tromsø. There may even be a chance to see the northern lights. The cruise departs on 14 June with prices from £1,299 per person – book now

Sun seekers can enjoy the Med and also take in the history and heat of Egypt and Turkey on a 28-day Iberia and Eastern Mediterranean cruise. Ports include popular Spanish stops in Bilbao and Malaga as well as visits to Porto and Valetta. There are overnight stops in Cairo and Istanbul, giving you plenty of time to explore. This sailing departs on 6 September, with prices from £3,349 per person – book now

Nieuw Statendam will also return to Dover from April to October 2026. Its schedule includes a 15-day Wild British Isles cruise where passengers can watch seabirds dive from Lerwick’s rugged cliffs, see The Beatles’ music memorabilia in Liverpool and gaze at the grand buildings and pubs of Cork. This cruise departs on 30 April, with prices from £2,099 per person – book now

Karen Farndell, UK director of sales and marketing at Holland America Line, said: “Returning to the famous white cliffs marks an exciting new chapter for us, and reflects the growing demand we’re seeing from guests to set sail from the UK. We’re thrilled to offer a rich variety of itineraries on our doorstep over both 2025 and 2026, as part of a wider, long-term investment in the local market.”

The news marks a busy period for the Port of Dover which has expanded its mooring facilities to make way for bigger ships. The port also welcomed new ship Viking Vela for its inaugural UK call last month.

