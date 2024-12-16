Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A private Bahamas island used by Carnival and Holland America Line is to be renamed and refreshed by both cruise brands.

The private island destination, Half Moon Cay has been renamed RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay as part of a series of changes that will be available for use from summer 2026.

A new pier is being built on the north side of the island to allow Carnival’s Excel-class ships to dock there for the first time.

Additionally, the north side will feature a new tram service and separate shore excursion pier, expanded lounging areas, new cabanas, two lunch venues and a variety of island-themed bars.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said: “Calling this piece of paradise RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay reinforces our commitment to preserve the attributes that make the destination so appealing as we expand access and welcome more guests to the destination’s crystal-clear waters, white-sand beaches and lush landscapes.

“Many of our 2026 and beyond itineraries will feature both RelaxAway and Celebration Key, providing guests with complimentary experiences enjoying both idyllic and ultimate beach days.”

open image in gallery A rendering of what Half Moon Cay will look like after its makeover ( Carnival )

The existing development on the south side, used by Holland America Line, will include a new beach club, an updated lunch venue and renovated facilities.

Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line, said: “Holland America guests have loved Half Moon Cay for its natural beauty since it opened as a port of call in 1997.

“The south side of the island, where Holland America has always visited, will remain the secluded paradise our guests are accustomed to and a marquee destination for almost every cruise visiting the Caribbean. The new beach club and refreshed food and beverage spaces will embrace and preserve the island’s pristine beauty while enhancing our award-winning experience.”

Private islands are popular parts of Caribbean cruise itineraries, giving sailors a day to relax by the beach and enjoy water activities such as swimming and snorkelling. Disney Cruise Line has one called Castaway Cay, while Royal Caribbean has a stop called Perfect Day at CocoCay and is planning a similar destination in Mexico.

