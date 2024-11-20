From port to plate: Holland America Line launches onboard cooking shows to demo local dishes
The cruise line will teach passengers how to cook local dishes based on where the ship is sailing
Holland America Line has introduced onboard cooking shows to give cruise passengers a taste of the region they are visiting.
Cruisers can learn cooking techniques and the culinary history of the region from the executive chef, with the opportunity to taste the dishes in the dining room that evening.
The sessions will be co-hosted by each ship’s executive chef and cruise and travel director, focusing on regional specialities and locally-sourced seafood.
Dishes include barbecue salmon bowl in Alaska, seared yellowfin bream in Australia and New Zealand, red snapper coconut curry in Asia and grilled sea bass tacos in the Caribbean.
You could also learn how to make macadamia-crusted grouper in Hawaii and braised short rib empanadas in South America.
Recipes will also be available to take home.
The demonstrations will take place across the Holland America Line fleet at least twice during seven-day sailings and more often on longer itineraries.
Holland America Line has a big focus on culinary cruising and launched its own branded sparkling wine in July.
Michael Stendebach, Holland America Line’s vice president of food, beverage and room division, said: “We are thrilled to bring back a favourite tradition that is among our most popular enrichment activities.
“Our new cooking shows are all about connecting guests to the culinary culture of the region they’re visiting with a fun and attainable experience.
“We’re being purposeful in ensuring our guests can take a piece of the immersive traveling experience home with them after the cruise ends.”
