A first look inside the largest cruise suite at sea – which costs £20,000 per night
Regent Seven Sea’s newest suite is bigger than most people’s homes and will officially be the largest cruise suite at sea when it launches
A suite may offer extra space and a touch of luxury on a cruise ship, but with its latest vessel, Regent Seven Seas has really pushed the boat out.
The luxury cruise brand has unveiled the largest suite at sea on board Seven Seas Prestige, which will launch in 2026.
Set across the front of the ship above the bridge, guests will get 9,000 square feet of space, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows throughout. The suite will accommodate up to six people and will feature a more than 3,500-square-foot wraparound balcony.
Despite prices for the Skyview Regent Suite starting at £20,000 per night, the brand says it has already received high demand for bookings.
On entering, guests will be greeted by a grand foyer featuring sculptural leather wall elements and integrated lighting that leads to a reception area with a floating natural stone staircase and a private in-suite elevator.
The main level will centre around a formal dining area with a cosy library-style seating nook.
A sleek ocean-facing bar will connect to a spacious living room with a bar cart and plush sofas.
On the same floor, there will be a second full guest suite, while the main suite will be based on the upper level and will include a seating area that transforms into a bedroom where a handcrafted bed by renowned Italian bedmaker Flou faces the sea for uninterrupted views.
The spa-inspired main bathroom will offer twin vanities, a hand-carved floating tub, sauna, and a walk-in shower.
There will also be a large walk-in wardrobe, complete with a central island and glass-front cabinets.
When not relaxing or dining, guests can also make use of the private gym, yoga space and dedicated massage room.
And it’s not just the space guests will be paying for. Passengers will have access to a private dining venue for up to 12 people, located on Deck 11 between restaurants Chartreuse and Prime 7.
Skyview Regent Suite guests will also have a dedicated butler service and daily Serene Spa & Wellness treatments with priority access and a private fitness session included.
A private car with driver and guide will meet suite guests at every port of call, plus there is unlimited laundry and dry cleaning, personalised stationery and a curated pillow and linen menu.
And if all that’s not enough, passengers will also be welcomed with luxe extras including a bottle of Dom Pérignon champagne and Remy Martin Louis XIII cognac, designer bath amenities, an aromatic suite fragrance collection, an in-suite caviar service, daily canapés and even a shoeshine service.
The 77,000-tonne, 822-capacity ship will make its maiden voyage from Barcelona to Miami on 13 December 2026, with itineraries scheduled until May 2027 to visit the Caribbean and Europe, including two transatlantic crossings. Fares start at £5,079 per person for a deluxe veranda suite. There are 12 suite categories to choose from on Seven Seas Prestige.
Jason Montague, chief luxury officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said: “At Regent, we are committed to setting new standards in ultra-luxury travel, and the Skyview Regent Suite is a true embodiment of that promise.
“This breathtaking two-level suite delivers the most exclusive and elevated experience at sea, complete with every imaginable luxury included in the voyage fare.”
