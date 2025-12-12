Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I think I’ve found the coolest bar at sea and all I needed to do was smile for a photo. Welcome to “IYKYN” (If You Know You Know), a secret space on the new Celebrity Xcel cruise ship.

Celebrity Cruises kept the hidden speakeasy venue under wraps in the build up to its launch last month and I was one of the first to experience it on a sailing in Miami.

I’ve jostled into plenty of photobooths at parties, but there were no funny props in this quiet corner of The Club venue on deck four. A tap of the cruise card, a flash, and I was inside a 1920s-themed bar, sipping an old fashioned and listening to jazz music while jugglers and dancers entertained us.

Photos and videos are banned in this atmospheric venue, and we were only allowed an hour of drinking “before the cops arrive”, so you wouldn’t want to waste it on a six-inch screen.

open image in gallery Can you find this photobooth and entry into a secret speakeasy hiding in a corner aboard Celebrity Xcel? ( Marc Shoffman )

The location of the speakeasy isn’t listed on the deck plan and half the fun is finding it, but there is plenty more on this ship to shout about.

Celebrity Xcel is the fifth ship in the cruise line’s Edge class. With a capacity of 3,276 and gross tonnage of 141,262, this doesn’t rank as a megaship (sister brand Royal Caribbean’s Icon class ships have a gross tonnage of 250,800 and capacity for 5,600 passengers) but it is the largest in the Celebrity Cruises fleet.

Regular Celebrity Cruises guests can enjoy familiar hotspots such as the Martini Bar, where I sampled several delicious Banana Foster Martinis as waiters juggled cocktail shakers beneath a beautiful crystal chandelier.

The“Magic Carpet” raised platform, which hangs off the side of the ship, also provided unrivalled views of the sea where I could have sat for days.

But this ship has lots of new features to explore as well, many of which were chosen by guests known as “Dream Makers”.

Passengers voted for a giant stainless steel monkey sculpture, which dominates the pool deck and makes a perfect selfie spot, plus suggested drink recommendations.

Guests can gaze at the artwork as they sip cocktails in new private cabanas that form part of the Pool Club on the outer deck. There is a Miami Beach-feel here, with floral cushions adorning bright pastel pink and yellow seating. I imagine this will be a great spot for the cruise line’s “Poolest Day Ever” deck party in the Caribbean.

It’s all part of what Celebrity Cruises has described as blurring the line between the ship and the shore, helping guests get immersed in destinations before stepping off the ship.

open image in gallery A giant monkey sculpture welcomes guests to the pool deck aboard Celebrity Xcel ( Marc Shoffman )

This is best illustrated by the Bazaar, a new venue at the aft of the ship that spans three decks and hosts destination-themed festivals, complete with locally-inspired food and drink.

The Caribbean themes are Carnival, Aqua, Viva and Flora, and there will be other concepts when Xcel visits the Mediterranean next summer. These include a Greek opa festival, a la dolce vita celebration in Italy, a salud fiesta in Spain and a “silk and spice”-themed offering in Turkey and Morocco.

Guests enter through an LED-lit tunnel, which was adorned with images of tropical coral reefs for the Aqua festival. I felt like I had encountered an underwater palace as I emerged into the centre of the Bazaar, surrounded by dangling jellyfish and calming bubbles, which rose to the surface on the video walls dominating the space.

The tunnel temperature definitely got warmer during the Carnival festival. This time, we were encompassed by colourful rainforest imagery and entertained by flamenco dancers, while trying crafts such as making maracas and origami parrots.

open image in gallery The Bazaar is awash with colour on Celebrity Xcel ( Marc Shoffman )

The festival theme continues in the speciality Mosaic restaurant ($95, or £70, per person) on deck five, where guests can dine on food inspired by the ship’s route. It’s an open kitchen, so you can even watch your meal being cooked. It was also a chance to try one of the Dream Makers’ recommendations: a delicious dukkah-spiced lamb that had been voted onto the menu.

The shore is also brought to the ship on the outer decks. I ate brunch ($35, or £26, per person) at the new Bora Mediterranean restaurant in the day – complete with its own Bloody Mary bar – which gave me a chance to experience traditional napkin waving that I am assured is the done thing in Italy.

For dinner, we ate a tapas of halloumi, fried snapper and steak ($65 or £49 per person). The biggest challenge was not filling up on fresh bread before the massive main course dishes arrived.

You definitely won’t go hungry on this ship and the spacious OceanView cafe buffet area is open until 1am if dinner hasn’t filled you up.

The exclusive shows are a must-see, too. The 80s-inspired 254 West features singers and acrobats, and later turns into an afterparty where you can dance alongside the performers to the greatest hits of the decade. I even surprised myself during the country music-themed Saddle Up Saloon show in the Club where I ended up line dancing to the live band.

open image in gallery The Between Takes show aboard Celebrity Xcel transports guests back to 1920s Hollywood ( Marc Shoffman )

There are also traditional sit-down shows in the theatre, where a giant floor-to-ceiling screen provides a perfect backdrop for shows such as Between Takes. I gazed in amazement at gymnasts and parkour artists, who performed to modern day songs set on a 1920s Hollywood backlot.

Back out on the pool deck one evening, I found myself dancing with a person who had a disco ball for a head at the “Shine the Night” party. Guests are encouraged to wear sparkly attire as the area is turned into a nightclub, complete with a DJ and even an acrobat balancing over the pool. Much of the playlist was also chosen by Dream Makers.

After just two days on this ship, I felt like I had eaten my way through the Med and danced through the Caribbean. Just don’t tell the cops about the speakeasy.

How to do it

A seven-night Bahamas, Mexico and Cayman sailing aboard Celebrity Xcel, departing on 4 January 2026, starts from £860 per person. Book now.