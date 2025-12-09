P&O Cruises introduces new five-berth cabins on family-focused ships

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

P&O Cruises has revealed plans to introduce new five-berth cabins on three of its cruise ships next summer in a boost for larger families.

Traditionally, cruise lines allow a maximum of four guests in a cabin, typically made up of a double bed and either bunk beds, a sofa bed or pull-down berths.

That can make it tricky for families with more than two children, as they may need to purchase two cabins or a large suite so everyone can fit on board.

But P&O Cruises is now offering an extra option.

The cruise line will be adding 50 five-berth cabins across three of its ships – Arvia, Britannia and Iona – in a bid to make holidays at sea more appealing for larger families.

The new layout will comprise a double bed, a sofa bed for two people and an extra top bunk for the remaining passenger.

The expanded accommodation choices will be available from summer 2026 and includes balcony cabins and conservatory mini suite cabins for families of five.

Iona and Arvia are the newest and largest ships in the P&O Cruises fleet, launching in 2021 and 2022 respectively and each catering for 5,200 passengers.

Guests can currently enjoy northern European and fjords sailings aboard Iona or go further afield to the Caribbean with Arvia.

The brand’s flagship Britannia, which celebrated 10 years at sea this year, sails similar itineraries, in addition to visiting the Canary Islands.

Paul Ludlow, president of Carnival UK and P&O Cruises president, said: “With more families choosing P&O Cruises, we're delighted to be expanding our family holiday offerings on Arvia, Britannia and Iona from next summer.

“We know that family holidays create memories that last a lifetime, and we’re always looking for new ways to make those experiences easier, more comfortable and better value.

“We understand that every family is unique, and our new five-berth cabins mean that larger families can enjoy being together in one space without compromise.”

