Cruise packing tips: The items you do and don’t need in your sailing suitcase

From sightseeing to sunbathing, there is plenty to consider when packing for a cruise.

You need to prepare for different temperatures at a variety of cruise port stops and there may even be dress codes on board.

Cruise lines tend to have similar weight limits to airlines for luggage but unlike going on a aeroplane, you can have as many suitcases that will fit in your cabin.

This is especially helpful if you are UK-based and sailing from a port such as Southampton as you just need to fit your cases into a car and transfer them onto the ship.

There is no need to overpack, though.

While there are, of course, the holiday essentials you’d expect to ack – such as a toothbrush, suncream and spending money, as well as the obvious items including swimming costumes and comfortable shoes for exploring – it’s worth noting that many essentials may be available to buy on the ship or even provided for free.

We asked two cruise experts what items passengers really do and don’t need in their suitcase for a sailing.

open image in gallery You can take as many suitcases as you like on board but there are weight limits ( Marc Shoffman )

Themed and formal nights

If you like getting dressed up, don’t forget to pack your tuxedo or cocktail dress.

Most cruises will have a formal or cocktail night where guests are encouraged to wear smart attire.

These aren’t compulsory but can be a fun way to have a more elegant evening and get some smart pictures while on holiday.

There may also be themed party nights such as a 1980s disco so you may want to pack your leg warmers or come equipped with fun accessories.

open image in gallery Marc and Danielle Shoffman went back to the 1980s with Ambassador Cruise Line on a themed cruise ( Marc Shoffman )

You can often find out what the themes will be by checking Facebook groups for previous sailings.

“Staterooms have plenty of storage, so guests have more space than they think,” said Janet Parton, vice president of business development for the UK, Europe and Australia at Celestyal.

“We favour relaxed style cruising, and our cruises include casual days and a few slightly smarter evenings, so a small selection of versatile outfits that can be mixed and matched is ideal.

"It’s also worth considering dining. Breakfast and lunch are generally casual, while dinner is usually smart casual, with more formal wear for gala nights. On Celestyal, we also host sail away parties and celebration evenings such as our blue-and-white themed Greek night and a white night, which are always popular and give guests the chance to dress up if they wish.”

The essentials

open image in gallery Most cruise lines such a MSC Cruises will supply towels so you don't need to pack your own ( Marc Shoffman )

You will want to bring your own toiletries such as a toothbrush and makeup, but there are some items you can leave at home.

Parton added: "Before setting sail, always check what’s already included on board. Items such as hairdryers, pool towels and toiletries are provided, which saves luggage space for gifts and unique souvenirs from destinations.”

The benefits of a backpack

There are lots of items you may need to carry around a cruise ship such as you phone or cruise card, and you may need your passport and money when exploring ashore.

A backpack is therefore a pretty useful item to pack for a cruise.

Ambassador Cruise Line’s chief experience officer Bob McGowan said: “Having a compact bag whilst at dinner, enjoying a show or popping to the bar can be handy – helping to avoid that moment of panic when you realise you’ve left your phone in the restaurant – whilst a rucksack is great for a big day of exploring once in port.”

Parton added:”Keep a small day bag handy for shore excursions, with essentials such as a swimming attire for a cooling dip in the sea or pool onboard when you return, sunscreen and a hat, a reusable water bottle and local currency. Any necessary medication should go in your carry-on so it’s accessible straight away.

“With a little planning, guests can pack lighter, stay organised, and enjoy every moment on and off the ship.”

Prepare for seasickness

open image in gallery Seasickness can strike any sailors ( Marc Shoffman )

Even seasoned sailors can get seasick so whether you are a first-time cruiser or an experienced passenger, it is always worth packing motion-sickness tablets.

Some passengers also use sea bands or put special patches behind their ears, which are designed to alleviate the symptoms of motion sickness.

“Having a few seasickness tablets stowed away in your suitcase can provide peace of mind, even if you don’t end up using them,” McGowan added.

“Alternatively, many cruise brands including Ambassador have seasickness tablets freely available to offer to travellers when on board.”

Holiday reading

open image in gallery You may not need to pack many books if there is a library on the ship ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

A book is a must-have item on any type of holiday but McGowan says passengers shouldn’t worry about bringing too many on a cruise.

He explained: “Most cruise ships have their own library or at the very least a book swap arrangement so you can find a whole selection of literature to choose from during your sailing.”

