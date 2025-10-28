Windstar’s newest luxury cruise ship will be christened in London – here’s all you need to know
The luxury cruise line will bring the ship to the capital in 2027
A new cruise ship is set to be christened in London’s Tower Bridge for the first time in more than two decades.
Windstar Cruises has revealed that the christening ceremony for its new luxury ship Star Explorer will be at the location on 31 May 2027.
Star Explorer is the second of two new all-suite yachts being built by Windstar.
Hosting just 224 guests, the new ship will sail year-round in Europe, starting in December 2026 with a round-trip maiden voyage from Barcelona. Journeys will include port stops in Malaga, Valencia, Cartagena, Palma de Mallorca and Gibraltar.
Following its welcoming ceremony in May 2027, Star Explorer will pass under Tower Bridge and set sail on a circumnavigation of Ireland.
Other routes on offer aboard the ship include an eight-night itinerary visiting seven countries: Denmark, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Sweden, Finland and Estonia.
Guests can currently access early booking rates and can save five per cent when paying in full.
On board, Star Explorer offers 112 suites, including two Horizon Owner’s Suites with wraparound balconies.
Facilities include the Yacht Club Cafe and its “Marina watersports” platform. More details can be found on the Windstar Cruises website.
Christopher Prelog, president of Windstar Cruises, said: “Windstar has a long history of exploring in the Mediterranean and Europe, and the small size of this ship opens even more interesting places – including rivers.
“We specialise in creating itineraries that meld the bucket list with the unknown and unexpected that we know our guests will love.”
The previous ship to be christened in Tower Bridge was Swan Hellenic’s Minerva II, which took place in July 2003.
However, other ships have been christened in different parts of London.
Viking Cruises held the ceremony for Viking Sea on the Thames in Greenwich in May 2016.
Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambience was christened at the London International Cruise Terminal in Tilbury in April 2022.
