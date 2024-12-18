The best 2025 cruise deals to banish the winter blues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

It may be gloomy outside but you could cheer yourself up with a cruise holiday.

Many cruise brands are offering discounts and incentives to encourage passengers onto the high seas.

This period is known as wave season, where cruise lines bring out new offers to tempt passengers onto winter sailings so they can fill their ships and also to secure bookings for the new year and beyond.

The deals typically last until March but you may be able to depart up until 2027 in some cases.

It could be a good way escape the winter weather and if you want a break after Christmas or if you just want something to look forward to in the new year.

Read more: How to avoid getting seasick on a cruise

Promotions can vary from extra onboard credit to discounts on drinks packages or reduced cruise fares.

It is important to shop around though to ensure you are still getting value for money and check the total costs including any flights and tips.

Here are some of the best cruise deals for 2024/2025.

Azamara

Luxury small cruise ship brand Azamara is offering passengers up to $1,000 (£790) of onboard credit on bookings made up to 31 March 2025.

It applies to select voyages departing between 6 January 2025 and 11 May 2026.

You can earn $200 (£158) of onboard credit per cabin when booking a Club Interior, $400 (£316) on a Club Oceanview, $500 (£395) on a Club Balcony and Club Balcony Plus, while you will only get the full $1,000 when booking a suites.

One itinerary option is an 11-night Gems of the Adriatic and Aegean Voyage aboard Azamara Pursuit. It departs from Venice on 22 July 2025 and includes long 10-hour stops in destinations such as Koper in Slovenia, Dubrovnik in Croatia and Santorini in Greece – giving you plenty of time to explore.

Prices start from £2,619 per person for a Club Interior cabin, while suite rates start from £6,159 per person.

Ambassador

British no-fly cruise brand Ambassador is offering a range of deals or what it describes as “shiploads of savings” for select sailings in 2025 and 2026 that are booked between 19 December 2024 and 12 February 2025.

Passengers can get half price premium drinks packages on selected sailings next year and buy one get one half price on some 2026 and 2027 sailing.

The offers are available for both ships in the Ambassador fleet, with Ambience operating from her home port of London Cruise Terminal and Ambition sailing from seven additional regional ports including Newcastle, Dundee, Liverpool, Belfast, Bristol, Falmouth and Portsmouth.

Celebrity

Celebrity has released what it describes as its biggest sale yet.

It is offering up to 35 per cent off a first and second guest as well as up to $600 of onboard credit and $200 off flights.

The offer applies to bookings made until 3 March 2025 and for sailings departing up to 30 April 2027.

It includes a departure from Southampton aboard Celebrity Apex for a nine-night round trip cruise around Spain and Portugal. Prices start at £1,455 per person.

Princess

Princess Cruises has launched a Come Aboard sale, letting passengers book a getaway with a £50 per person deposit rather than the usual 15 per cent charge.

The deal is available now until 3 March 2025 across more than 2,000 itineraries and all 17 ships in the Princess fleet are included

Prices start from £499 per person for a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Ft Lauderdale aboard Sun Princess in November 2025 – the brand’s newest ship.

The brand is also offering savings of more than £1,000 per cabin when booking a Sanctuary Collection suite, mini-suite or balcony on Sun Princess and the soon-to-debut Star Princess.

Additionally, passengers who book a 2025, 2026 or 2027 sailing up until 15 December 2025 are being offer a “Best Price Guarantee”.

If you find a better fare on princess.com for the same cruise, stateroom category and sail date at any time before their final payment, Princess Cruises will provide 120 per cent of the difference in the form of an onboard credit, up to $2,000 per person/booking/stateroom. This applies up to 90 days prior to sailing.

Seabourn

Ultra luxury and expedition cruise brand Seabourn’s “sail of the year” has reduced fares of up to 15 per cent on select voyages and more than £750 of credit per suite.

This includes deals on more than 400 worldwide ocean and expedition itineraries sailing in 2025 and beyond as long as you book by 18 February 2025.

Itineraries include a 14-day North Cape & Norwegian Fjords sailing aboard Seabourn Sojourn on 14 June, with prices from £7,224 per person for an oceanview suite.

Read more: The best mini cruises from the UK