Whether you are a first-time sailor or almost a professional passenger, a mini cruise is a great way to enjoy a short getaway.

Many cruise lines offer short sailings to celebrate special occasions or just to relax for a well-deserved long weekend or midweek break.

It could also be an opportunity to test the waters of a cruise for the first time to see how much you like it and whether you suffer from seasickness.

You can expect the same service that you would receive on a longer cruise including breakfast, lunch and dinner in the buffet and dining room as well as daytime and evening activities and entertainment, plus the chance to relax, pamper yourself and party onboard.

There are a variety of mini-cruise sailings with itineraries departing from UK ports such as London Tilbury, Portsmouth and Southampton, allowing you to explore parts of the British Isles and Europe. The price may even work out cheaper than a UK spa or hotel break.

Here’s our pick of the best mini cruises for 2025.

Cunard

Southampton – Hamburg – Southampton

open image in gallery Explore Cunard’s collection of 6,000 books in Queen Victoria’s onboard library ( Cunard )

What better way to treat your mum than a Mother’s Day cruise?

This four-night sailing on Queen Victoria visits Hamburg, where you can enjoy the canals and cobbled streets or have a larger than life experience seeing the model villages in Miniatur Wunderland. It is the largest model railway system in the world.

Back onboard, you and your mum can be treated like royalty with Cunard’s famous afternoon tea served by white-gloved waiters.

There are plenty of ways to relax, from exploring the 6,000 books in Queen Victoria’s library or just unwinding by the pool or enjoying dinner and a show.

Departs 28 March 2025. From £499pp for a Britannia inside cabin.

Ambassador

London Tilbury – Cork -Liverpool

open image in gallery Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambition launched in 2023 ( Ambassador )

Passengers can discover Ireland on Ambassador’s newest ship Ambition.

This four-night trip starts in London Tilbury before crossing the Irish Sea for an overnight stop in the Irish port town of Cobh, giving you time to access and enjoy Cork.

The ship disembarks in Liverpool, giving you another city to visit during your break.

The mid-size ship with a capacity of 1,200 is more traditional, with mainly adult-only sailings and an onboard library, card and craft room.

Sailors can enjoy afternoon teas and formal gala dinners in the British-themed Buckingham and Holyrood dining rooms as well as the Borough Market buffet.

Ambassador also puts on West End-style shows and plays in The Palladium.

Departs 11 April 2025. From £329pp.

MSC Cruises: Western Europe

Southampton – Bruges – Southampton

open image in gallery Have a drink mixed by a robot bartender ( MSC Cruises )

MSC Cruises is a great brand for a mini break as it is well-known for its parties, such as white night as well as 70s, 80s and 90s themed evenings.

You can enjoy its party atmosphere at night on this short two-night roundtrip from Southampton to Bruges aboard MSC Virtuosa.

There is plenty to do on the ship, from getting a specialty cocktail made by Rob the robot bartender to trying the waterslides or the onboard Formula 1 simulator.

You may find that you want to come back for longer next time...

Departs 3 May 2025. From £399pp for an interior cabin.

Royal Caribbean: Eurovision Throwback

Southampton – Bruges – Southampton

open image in gallery Independence of the Seas is hosting a Eurovision mini-break in June 2025 ( sbw-photo/ Royal Caribbean )

Eurovision superfans can celebrate all that is camp and cringeworthy about the famous song contest on a dedicated sailing from the UK aboard Independence of the Seas.

Departing from Southampton, this three-night roundtrip visits Bruges, giving you a chance to follow the scents of the chocolate shops, wander into waffle houses and sample the local beers.

Back on the ship, Dancing Queens can enjoy nostalgic Eurovision-themed cocktails and entertainment such as karaoke and quizzes.

The three nights will sail by as you enjoy the ship’s FlowRider surf simulator, ice rink, rock climbing wall, water park, spa and casino, plus multiple restaurants and bars.

Departs June 18 2025. From £306pp.

Virgin Voyages: Comedy Fest

Portsmouth - La Coruña - Bilbao - Le Verdon (Bordeaux) - Portsmouth

open image in gallery Passengers can enjoy exclusive comedy gigs aboard Scarley Lady ( Virgin Voyages )

Have a laugh with Virgin Voyages on its comedy-themed sailing aboard the brand’s flagship Scarlet Lady vessel.

This slightly extended mini cruise includes an action-packed six nights where you can see the oldest Roman lighthouse in La Coruna, visit Bilbao’s Guggenheim Museum and explore the vineyards of Bilbao.

Onboard, sailors can experience Virgin Voyages’ unique approach to adult-only cruises, with a choice of more than 20 places to eat and drink, including the Gunbae Korean barbecue.

The ship’s entertainment venues will be transformed into a comedy club at night, adding to the constant party atmosphere onboard.

The comedy lineup hasn’t been confirmed yet but this year it featured Russell Howard and Simon Brodkin.

Departs 30 August 2025. From £1,693.38 per cabin, based on two people sharing.

