New British cruise line launches

The first new British cruise line in over a decade is about to launch.

Ambassador Cruise Line will start selling itineraries from June 2021, with inaugural sailings departing in spring 2022.

The company will offer “a premium-value, authentic and friendly cruise experience,” it says, sailing from its home port of London Tilbury and offering no-fly itineraries primarily aimed at the over 50s.

Ambassador’s first ship, Ambience, is designed to carry up to 1,400 guests in 798 cabins, and has a choice of five restaurants and two cafes onboard.

Other facilities include nine lounges, a swimming pool and a spa, plus evening entertainment is offered.

The first sailing will be a short-break cruise to Hamburg, departing on 6 April 2022.

Following that, her spring programme will include cruises to the Norwegian Fjords and around the British Isles, while her full-year schedule of 33 sailings visiting 88 ports features the Baltics and St Petersburg, Greenland, the Arctic and Iceland.

During the winter months, a range of expedition-style voyages will call in at the Canaries, Cuba, the Caribbean, Cape Verde and Scandinavia.

Ambassador’s chair of the board of directors, Gordon Wilson, said: “Our launch today is a demonstration of our belief in the underlying strength of the UK travel market as we emerge from the pandemic.

“Ambassador Cruise Line has been established to offer a proposition to consumers who want premium-value on classic ships.

“Our audience is looking for traditional values, strong environmental credentials, superlative service and no-fly cruises.

“This is an exciting first step for our rapidly expanding team and for our industry partners.”

He added that the cruise line will look to fill “at least 100 jobs” from the UK.

Citing strong environmental credentials, Ambassador Cruise Line said that, prior to her first sailing, Ambience will be upgraded with emission reduction technologies to be International Maritime Organisation (IMO) TIER III compliant – a step that is not legally required until 2025.

In addition, Ambience will be equipped with the latest ballast and sewage water treatment systems and single-use plastic onboard will be eliminated.

A typical seven-night European cruise with Ambassador, departing from London Tilbury, costs £850 per person, full-board.