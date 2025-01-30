7 of the best adult-only cruises for 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An adult-only cruise is a great way for parents to have a well-deserved break from the kids, as well as benefiting older and child-free passengers looking for a more relaxing experience at sea.

And there is lots of choice. Some cruise lines are adult-only across the fleet while others have ships reserved for those aged 18 and above.

There may not be waterslides or ice-skating rinks onboard, but instead you can expect more space to relax and unwind or even just a chance to relive your younger days on the dance floor without your children watching.

Another benefit of cruising without children is that you may be able to travel outside of peak season when fares are typically cheaper.

There is an itinerary for everyone ranging from themed sailings to Caribbean and Canary Island cruises, Mediterranean voyages or chances to see the northern lights.

Here are some of the best adult-only cruises for 2025.

Ambassador Cruise Line: Norway’s Land Of The Northern Lights

London Tilbury - Ijmuiden - Alesund - Tromso - Alta - Narvik - Bodo - Bergen - London Tilbury

open image in gallery A cruise is a great way to find the northern lights ( Getty Images )

Ambassador is adult-only for most the year apart from some multi-generational sailings during the school holidays. You won’t have to worry about running into kids on this fjord-filled 14-night northern lights cruise though.

Departing from London Tilbury aboard Ambassador’s newest ship Ambition, this sailing even squeezes in a visit to Ijmuiden, giving passengers an access point to Amsterdam.

You will also get a prime view to hopefully see the northern lights on deck during stops in Alesund, Tromso and Alta, known as hotspots for the aurora borealis. Passengers can also enjoy sailing through the Norwegian fjords and experience the colourful architecture of Bergen.

Ambassador is very much geared towards adults, with a focus on the over-50s market. Ambition features an onboard card room and lots of British-inspired areas such as the Cavern bar, named after the Liverpool club where the Beatles played.

Departs 23 February. From £999pp.

Read more: The best northern lights cruises

Marella Cruises: Caribbean Classics

Dominican Republic - Grenada - Barbados - St Lucia - St Kitts - Dominican Republic

open image in gallery Marella Explorer 2 caters for adults only ( Getty Images )

Marella Cruises may have a strong reputation for family cruising but it also has a ship reserved for adults.

Marella Explorer 2 has a golf-themed bar with its own simulator or a more laid-back Flutes piano bar where you can sip champagne or Prosecco as you sail across the Caribbean on this seven-night cruise.

The cruise departs from La Romana in the Dominican Republic and you will soon be smelling spices in St George’s, Grenada, before exploring the beaches on Barbados and gazing at the rainforest covered mountains and banana plantations of Castries, St Lucia.

UK flights and all onboard tips and selected alcoholic drinks are also included.

Departs 4 March. From £1,606pp.

Read more: The best Caribbean cruises

Seabourn: Atlantic Crossing

Miama - Ponta Delgada - Lisbon

open image in gallery Seabourn offers an adult-only luxury experience ( Seabourn )

Get pampered during a 12-day Atlantic crossing with luxury brand Seabourn.

Departing from Miami, you will spend eight relaxing days at sea aboard Seabourn Encore heading to Ponta Delgada in Portugal before you disembark in Lisbon.

Expect personalised service throughout the voyage, with just 600 passengers onboard.

As a small ship provider, Seabourn is geared towards adults and there are no kids’ facilities on board. That leaves more space for spas, gourmet dining experiences and bars.

There is also an onboard show curated by director Sir Tim Rice to highlight some of his best work from Jesus Christ Superstar to Aladdin and The Lion King. You can tell the kids or grandkids about it when you get home.

Departs 28 April 2025. From £3,399pp.

P&O Cruises: Central Mediterranean Discovery

Southampton - Cartagena - Cagliari - Dubrovnik - Zadar - Corfu - Messina - Cadiz - La Coruna - Southampton

open image in gallery Sail the Med on an adult-only ship with P&O Cruises ( Getty Images )

Visit some of the Med’s emerging destinations without any kids asking “are we nearly there yet?”

Sailing aboard P&O Cruises’ dedicated adult-only Arcadia ship for 19 nights, you will have the added convenience of getting on and off in Southampton. Rather than typical Mediterranean hotspots such as Barcelona and Lisbon, passengers can discover new cities like Cadiz in Spain and Zadar in Croatia.

Onboard facilities include a spa, pool, theatre shows and the chance to dine in Marco Pierre White’s onboard Ocean Grill.

Departs 13 July. From £2,079pp.

Read more: The best Med cruises for 2025

Viking: Romantic Danube river cruise

Budapest - Vienna - Krems - Wachau Valley - Passau - Regensburg

open image in gallery A river cruise on the Dabube is a romantic adult-only option ( Viking Cruises )

A river cruise is a great option for an adult-only sailing. It’s a date night or week away with a difference. Couples can spend quality time together on Viking’s Romantic Danube cruise.

The eight-day sailing visits medieval towns a such as Budapest’s castle district, the picturesque Wachau Valley and major European cities including Vienna where you can attend Mozart-themed concerts.

One shore excursion is included in each port of call.

Departs 14 November. From £1,495pp, includes return flights from London and select regional airports.

Read more: The best river cruises around the world

Virgin Voyages: Comedy Fest from the UK

Portsmouth – La Coruña – Bilbao – Le Verdon (Bordeaux) – Portsmouth

open image in gallery Have a laugh on Scarlet Lady with Virgin Voyages Comedy Fest ( Virgin Voyages )

Have a laugh with your loved one or friends during this comedy-themed cruise.

Virgin Voyages is known for its party atmosphere, especially on during its Scarlet Night activation and there are also 20 bars and restaurants to enjoy, including the Gunbae Korean barbecue.

Departing from Portsmouth, you can explore La Coruña, Bilbao and Bordeaux by day. At night, Scarlet Lady’s entertainment venues will be transformed into a comedy club.

The lineup hasn’t been confirmed yet but last year it featured Russell Howard and Simon Brodkin.

Departs 30 August 2025. From £1,976pp.

Saga Cruises: Explore the Canaries

Portsmouth - Madeira - La Palma - La Gomera - Tenerife - Gran Canaria - Lanzarote - Cadiz - Portsmouth

open image in gallery Discover the Canary Islands with Saga Cruises ( Saga Cruises )

If you prefer more mature crowds, over-50s brand Saga Cruises could be a good option.

Catch some winter sun aboard Spirit of Discovery to explore the Canary Islands during a 15-night sailing. Journey through the volcanic landscapes of Lanzarote, visit the mountains of Madeira or relax on the beaches of Tenerife.

Specialty dining and most drinks are covered in your fare, plus there is a free excursion included on stops in Madeira, La Palma, Lanzarote and Cadiz.

Onboard, you can enjoy daily afternoon tea, unwind in the spa or take part in craft classes and deck games.

You can even get a private chauffeur to the drive you to and from the port if you live up to 75 miles away.

Departs 15 October 2025. From £4,771pp.

Read more: What’s new for cruises in 2025?