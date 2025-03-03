Meet Royal Caribbean’s cutest crew member – its new chief dog officer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Forget meeting the captain on your next cruise – Royal Caribbean has a more furry and cuddly alternative.

The cruise line has named its next chief dog officer (CDO), Sailor, to live onboard its newest ship, Star of the Seas.

It continues a tradition that started on Icon of the Seas, which has its own resident dog or CDO called Rover who lives on the ship with handler Alison Hubble.

Rover even has her own Instagram page where you can follow her adventures and interactions with passengers.

The cuddly crew member was revealed in a video on Royal Caribbean’s Instagram page voiced by Rover, which said: “I’m finally a big sister. Sailor is the very ‘goodest’ girl like me.

“She is about to start her journey to be the chief dog officer for Star of the Seas.

“She’s going to make the best family dog for the crew and the cutest best friend for guests on board and at Perfect Day at CocoCay.”

Sailor will be Star of the Sea’s resident chief dog officer ( Royal Caribbean )

Star of the Seas is set to launch this summer, and it is the sister ship to Icon, the world’s largest cruise vessel.

Passengers will get giant waterparks and slides onboard as well as 40 bars and restaurants to choose from.

There are some extra facilities, such as a refreshed specialty Empire Supper Club onboard, serving intimate meals with live entertainment on a 1930s Chicago-inspired theme.

New onboard technology will also be rolled out, including a waterproof bracelet for parents to track where their children are onboard.

Prices for its showcase cruise from Port Canaveral to Royal Caribbean’s private CocoCay island, departing on 27 August, start from £1,337 per person.

It comes as Royal Caribbean revealed the name of its third Icon-class ship last week, Legend of the Seas.

The vessel will launch in the summer of 2026 with seven-night Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona.

