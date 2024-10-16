Construction begins on Royal Caribbean’s new Icon-class cruise ship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Royal Caribbean International has begun work on the latest cruise ship in its Icon-class series ahead of a debut launch in 2026.

Construction of the vessel, which is yet to be named, began at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland last week with a keel-laying celebration.

The build kept with tradition by placing a layer of freshly-minted coins under the bottom of the ship – the keel – which are meant to bring good luck and are typically returned to the captain once the project is complete.

Royal Caribbean International has remained tight-lipped on the details of the latest ship but said it would “deliver more of the unmatched combination of experiences that defines the game-changing Icon-class roster.”

This is the third ship in the series.

The latest fleet started with the world’s largest cruise ship Icon of the Seas entering service in January 2024.

At almost 1,200 feet long and across 18 guest decks, it can host 5,610 passenger and currently has the largest pool and waterpark at sea.

The second ship in the series, Star of the Seas, had its float-out earlier this month and is due to start sailing from Port Canaveral, Florida in August 2025.

Royal Caribbean said it will continue with a fourth ship in 2027 and is looking at options for a fifth and sixth in the future.

It marks a busy period for the cruise brand, which has also announced a new private island for guests off Mexico’s Caribbean coast in Mahahual.

Inspired by its Perfect Day at CocoCay stop in the Bahamas, which offers a day on the line’s dedicated beach and waterpark, passengers will be able to visit a Mexican version on western Caribbean sailings.

Michael Bayley, chief executive of Royal Caribbean International, said: “Destinations are a big part of why families and adventurers vacation with Royal Caribbean, and in collaboration with Mexico’s state of Quintana Roo, we are unlocking new and unparalleled ways to make memories in a destination known and loved for its natural beauty, warm culture and prime location.

“We look forward to revealing more soon.”