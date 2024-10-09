Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The latest vessel in Royal Caribbean International’s fleet, Star of the Seas , is set to make its debut at Port Canaveral, Florida, in August 2025 –and it’s now one step closer thanks to floating for the first time in Finland last week.

The Star of the Seas’ float-out – which is a ceremony to celebrate the first time a ship touches water after being built – took place at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland, where the impressive vessel moved to the outfitting pier for its final stages in the run-up to completion.

This construction milestone was marked with a ceremony, as is maritime tradition, which included a shot fired from a cannon. The celebration not only marked Star of the Seas’ touchdown on water, but also the 19 months of hard work undertaken by thousands to get the ship to this point.

As well as canon fires, the dry dock was filled with 92 million gallons of water over a nine hour period, so Star of the Seas could be floated out of the dock – with the help of four tug boats – and into the outfitting pier, where work is set to continue in time for its August 2025 inaugural launch.

Star of the Seas is the latest vessel to be added to Royal Caribbean’s Icon Class line-up, joining Icon of the Seas , the world’s largest cruise ship.

On board Star of the Seas, guests will be able to enjoy eight distinct ‘neighbourhoods’ as well as daring waterslides and over 40 dining and drinking options. There will also be a Surfside neighbourhood on board for young families.

Due to set sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, August 2025, Star of the Seas’ maiden voyage will include seven-nights of island hopping, as well as a call at Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas, Royal Caribbean’s private island.