Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Under a new programme developed by Hurtigruten Expeditions (HX), passengers visiting the Arctic will be given access to rare cruise excursions designed with Inuit Elders for the first time

The expedition cruise brand has launched a new excursion programme in Arctic Canada with Inuit Elders, local residents, and community-born staff.

Launching in summer 2025, the community-led excursions will be offered on HX’s 26-day Northwest Passage sailings.

These include westbound itineraries from Greenland to Alaska aboard MS Fridtjof Nansen, HX’s newest hybrid-powered vessel and eastbound from Alaska to Greenland on MS Roald Amundsen, the world’s first battery hybrid-powered cruise ship.

Each excursion has been created with Inuit hosts to offer passengers a rare opportunity to engage with daily life, culture, and traditions in the Canadian Arctic through the perspective of those living there.

The excursions will take place in Gjøa Haven, Pond Inlet, and Cambridge Bay, communities in the eastern Canadian Arctic that can only be visited during a short summer window.

Excursion pricing ranges from £29 for a community bingo event to £125 for a four-hour Arctic char fishing tour, capped at eight guests.

Other experiences include learning how Inuit communities continue to live off the land, guided hikes and art sessions.

Read more: My Antarctica cruise ended in protests

HX said it will not take any margin from these excursions in their first phase, with 100 per cent of the revenue going directly to individuals, artists, and local businesses.

A key member of the development team for these new experiences is Mariah Erkloo, an HX product planner and Inuk who was born and raised in Pond Inlet.

She said: “This kind of collaboration is exactly what’s needed in Arctic tourism. It’s encouraging to see it begin in a way that centres Inuit voices and priorities.

“From the community side, if this model continues to grow with care, it will strengthen the experience for both locals and visitors. I look forward to seeing how it evolves and the lasting positive impact it will have for our communities and the people who travel through them.”

Each experience will be limited to an average of 10 to 12 guests

Alex McNeil, chief expedition officer for HX, said: “These intimate excursions are an opportunity for travellers to create meaningful personal connections with local residents and experience the beauty of Inuit hospitality like never before.

“HX worked hand-in-hand with Inuit to create experiences that invite guests to share in the day-to-day life of those who call these shores home. It’s redefining what’s possible in Arctic travel.”

Read more: The best summer cruise deals