There are several types of broadband in the UK, but FTTC and FTTP are the most sought-after, with the latter being the fastest broadband in the country.
This guide will explain these two broadband types, including what they are, how they differ and which solution is best for your household.
What’s the difference between FTTC and FTTP internet?
FTTP and FTTC both use fibre optic cables but in different ways. Fibre broadband uses plastic or glass cables and offers a faster, more reliable connection than older broadband types, such as ADSL (Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line), which uses copper wires.
Fibre broadband is more expensive and faster than ADSL. FTTC – fibre broadband or fibre to the cabinet – provides speeds up to 80Mbps, and FTTP – full fibre broadband or fibre to the premises – delivers speeds up to 1,000Mbps, depending on the provider.
Fibre broadband is less widely available than ADSL, although FTTC broadband is more widely accessible than FTTP, since it uses a combination of fibre optic and copper wires. FTTP exclusively uses fibre optic cables, and some UK households don’t have the infrastructure for an FTTP connection.
According to an Ofcom report, in September 2023, 57 per cent of UK households had access to FTTP broadband, with less accessibility in rural than urban areas. Accessibility is also affected by the cost of FTTP broadband, which is generally more expensive than FTTC broadband because of its speed.

FTTC explained
For FTTC broadband, the fibre optic cables connect to a cabinet in your street. This cabinet is then connected to your home via copper wires. While speeds can reach 80Mbps, your connection will likely be slower in practice, as copper wires suffer from signal degradation over long distances.
FTTC broadband requires a landline, so most FTTC deals include broadband and phone. Not all broadband providers will provide a landline service; some may install a physical phone line in your property.
FTTC deals can be paired with other services, such as broadband and TV or broadband and SIM deals, in addition to the required line rental.
FTTP explained
FTTP broadband exclusively uses fibre optic cables directly connected to the home, negating signal degradation issues and increasing connection speed to up to 1,000Mbps.
FTTP broadband is known as fibre to the premises, fibre to the home, full fibre and fibre optic broadband.
FTTP does not require a landline connection, so you will not need to sign up for a broadband and phone package. Eligible households can opt for broadband only, broadband and SIM or broadband and TV deals when considering FTTP.
FTTC vs FTTP speed comparison
Now that you’re familiar with FTTC and FTTP, you can consider which solution is the best fit for you. The table below outlines the speed characteristics of each option.
Theoretically, FTTP connections can be symmetrical, meaning download and upload speeds are equal. However, this highly depends on your internet service provider (ISP), with average upload speeds being around 50-95 per cent slower than average download speeds.
It is crucial to know your minimum required broadband speed so you don’t overspend. If you need a low-speed connection, you can invest in a cheaper package, while investing in FTTP broadband might make sense if you need a faster connection. If you want to learn more about broadband speeds and how to measure them, consult our guide.
What is the best option for me?
Choosing between FTTC and FTTP may sound complicated, but it comes down to a few factors.
If you live in a house with multiple people or student housing, FTTP will provide more reliable speeds for all connected devices. Engaging in internet-intensive activities, such as streaming, playing video games or uploading content, might require FTTP. If you are far from the cabinet in your street, FTTP will provide faster, more consistent speeds than FTTC, as it does not suffer from signal degradation.
FTTC, however, is the better choice for households that value affordability and do not require the fastest connection. If you live with few people or close to the cabinet on your street, you will have a good experience with FTTC.
You can always scale up and invest in FTTP broadband for a luxury browsing experience, but don’t underestimate your internet needs, as that can result in a frustrating experience.
Which providers offer FTTP or FTTC?
Most of the best broadband providers offer FTTC and FTTP services, depending on your needs. The following list of some of the most popular broadband providers in the UK and their services will help you pick the best provider.