How to stop condensation on windows

Many people are concerned about excess condensation on windows, as this may indicate a damp home that harbours mould and mildew.

It’s important to note that some condensation on the inside of windows is perfectly normal. This indicates that the windows are providing an effective barrier between the inside and outside of your home.



Issues arise when condensation doesn’t clear promptly or when it’s so excessive that it begins to stream down windows and penetrate other surfaces.

Condensation on outside of windows

Condensation forming on the exterior surface of windows is most commonly seen during the warmer months.

This phenomenon indicates that your windows are doing an excellent job of keeping the interior of your home insulated.

Essentially, the warmer, moist air from outside hits the cool surface of the window and condenses. While it can be somewhat annoying, particularly if it obstructs your view, it’s usually not a cause for concern.

This type of condensation is a natural occurrence and doesn’t tend to lead to moisture-related issues, such as mould growth or structural damage.

Condensation on inside of windows

Condensation on the inside of windows is a more serious issue and generally occurs in cooler temperatures.

When the external temperature drops, the internal surface of the window becomes cooler than the air inside the room.

If there’s a high moisture level in the indoor air, it will condense on the colder surface of the window.

Keep an eye on this form of condensation, as it can quickly lead to mould and mildew problems if left unchecked for extended periods.

Condensation on new windows

It’s not unusual for people to notice condensation after installing new windows.

Initially, this can be concerning, but it’s usually attributed to the enhanced insulation properties of the new windows. The temperature differences between the internal and external surfaces should level out over time, and the overall condensation and moisture levels should decrease.

While new windows should reduce interior moisture problems by lowering air leakage, it’s still paramount to ventilate your home.

Condensation between the panes of double- or triple-glazed windows

The presence of condensation on double– or triple-glazed windows indicates that moisture has found its way between the glass panes. If you notice condensation forming between the layers of glass, this may be a sign that the sealant has failed, which can be a significant issue.

Replacing or repairing the sealant may suffice in some cases, especially if you don’t notice condensation forming there often.

However, if it becomes a chronic issue or the inside of the windows is visibly wet and streaming, consider replacing the window.