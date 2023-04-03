- SOFTWARE
The cost of replacement windows varies depending on several factors, including window size and type, frame material, and installation prices. The windows market is highly competitive, with many suppliers and installers offering a broad range of products and services.
As with all major home improvements, it’s a good idea to receive quotes from some national installers, such as Anglian or Safestyle, as well as local installers.
The typical cost of installing uPVC windows throughout an average three-bedroom house could be around £1,200 to £3,300. However, this figure increases if you choose aluminium or timber frames. Although this may seem like a big investment in your property, replacement windows can cut your annual household heating bills by as much as £235, meaning they could pay for themselves in a few years.
Installing new windows can also increase the value of your home by as much as 10 per cent, especially if you choose high-quality materials such as timber frames.
A professional installer will need to visit your property to provide an accurate quote. They will also explain the styles and frame materials available, allowing you to make the best choice for your home. However, our researchers have extensively researched the average price range you can expect, based on window frame materials and design combinations.
When it comes to window prices, uPVC is the cheapest of all the available frame materials.
Unplasticised polyvinyl chloride (uPVC or vinyl) framed windows are a popular choice for residential properties. Thanks to its durability, low maintenance and cost-effectiveness, uPVC is a viable alternative to the more traditional timber and aluminium frame materials.
Typically, double-glazed uPVC windows have excellent insulation properties, helping to reduce energy loss, resulting in lower bills and a more comfortable indoor environment. They are also effective at noise reduction, and as most are pre-fitted with multi-point locking systems, they increase your home’s security level.
Once available only in white, uPVC frames are now manufactured in a wide colour palette and numerous finishes, allowing homeowners to individualise their homes according to their taste. Some manufacturers even offer uPVC that mimics the look of timber, giving homeowners the best of both worlds.
Although uPVC windows pricing varies depending on the supplier, the table below shows the typical cost for standard white uPVC double-glazed windows.
|Casement window frame material
|600mm x 900mm
|900mm x 1,200mm
|1,200mm x 1,200mm
|uPVC
|£150 – £450
|£400 – £600
|£650 – £900
Less popular than uPVC, aluminium windows tend to have a slimmer profile, allowing for greater glass real estate. This is because aluminium is a stronger material; however, it doesn’t offer the same thermal efficiency as uPVC. As such, aluminium windows can be prone to condensation and are cold to the touch in winter.
Like uPVC, aluminium windows are easy to maintain, requiring only an occasional wash to keep them looking good, and come in a choice of colours to match the aesthetics of your home.
Aluminium window prices are around 25 per cent more than uPVC.
|Casement window frame material
|600mm x 900mm
|900mm x 1,200mm
|1,200mm x 1,200mm
|Aluminium
|£500 – £700
|£650 – £900
|£750 – £1,100
Timber is a popular choice for homeowners looking to combine the benefits of double glazing with the traditional aesthetic of wooden frames. Although timber frames can significantly increase your property’s value, they can work out at around 50 per cent more than uPVC, making them the most expensive option.
Timber can last many years when properly maintained, which means occasionally refinishing and repainting the surface to restore its weatherproof properties. It’s well-suited for older or period properties and homeowners who prefer the look and feel of natural materials.
|Casement window frame material
|600mm x 900mm
|900mm x 1,200mm
|1,200mm x 1,200mm
|Timber
|£800 – £1,050
|£1,200 – £1,400
|£1,350 – £1,600
The price of windows is dependent on several factors, including frame material, style, and installation costs. However, casement designs are often the most affordable option.
Casement windows are popular and versatile and can be constructed from uPVC, aluminium or timber. They usually feature side-hinged panes that swing either inwards or outwards like a door, but the hinges can also be located at the top or bottom. The bottom-hinged version is particularly safe if you have young children. They can be combined with other window styles, such as fixed, bow, or bay and are the cheapest option for your home.
Casement windows typically include secure multi-point locking mechanisms, while their design provides easy access for cleaning purposes.
|Casement window frame material
|600mm x 900mm
|900mm x 1,200mm
|1,200mm x 1.200mm
|uPVC
|£150 – £450
|£400 – £600
|£650 – £900
|Aluminium
|£500 – £700
|£650 – £900
|£750 – £1,100
|Timber
|£800 – £1,050
|£1,200 – £1,400
|£1,350 – £1,600
Sash windows have been a popular design since the 17th century, particularly in Georgian, Victorian, and Edwardian architecture, and are often used in new constructions to maintain a traditional aesthetic.
Also known as sliding sash or double-hung sash windows, they consist of one or more movable panels that can be slid vertically – or sometimes horizontally – to open or close the window. Often incorporating smaller glass panes divided by bars, sash windows are typically larger than casements.
Sash windows perfectly combine the advantages of modern technology with classic styling. Although timber sashes are the choice of purists, uPVC sash windows are a viable alternative, and many manufacturers produce them.
|Sash window frame material
|600mm x 900mm
|1,200mm x 1,200mm
|1,200mm x 1,800mm
|uPVC
|£580
|£750 – £850
|£935
|Aluminium
|£700 – £1,200
|From £1,300
|N/A
|Timber
|£1,300
|From £1,900
|N/A
Tilt and turn windows are a modern design that offers multiple opening options for ventilation and ease of cleaning. They are frequently seen in European countries and are rapidly gaining popularity in the UK.
Tilt and turn designs are typically constructed with multiple locking points, and incorporate a unique hardware system, allowing them to operate in two distinct ways:
They can be made from uPVC, aluminium, or timber and are available in various styles and finishes to suit different architectural preferences.
|Tilt and turn window frame material
|800mm x 800mm
|1,000mm x 1,000mm
|1,200mm x 1,200mm
|uPVC
|£450 – £500
|£500 – £550
|£550 – £600
Bay windows bow outward from the wall of the property, creating additional interior space and adding visual interest to the exterior. They are often seen in residential homes and can enhance both the kerb appeal and the interior living space.
Comprising three or more window panels arranged at angles to each other, bay windows traditionally form a curved or polygonal shape. The most common configuration is a large central window flanked by two smaller angled windows on each side, creating a rectangular bay.
Bay windows are available in uPVC, aluminium, and timber, with a range of colours and finishes. The below table displays average prices for uPVC bay windows.
|Window size
|Number of panels
|Average price
|2,400mm x 1,200mm
|3
|£1,000 – £1,200
|3,000mm x 1,200mm
|3
|£1,200 – £1,300
|3,000mm x 1,500mm
|3
|£1,300 – £1,400
|3,000mm x 1,200mm
|4
|£1,500 – £1,600
|3,600mm x 1,200mm
|4
|£1,600 – £1,700
|3,600mm x 1,500mm
|4
|£1,700 – £1,800
|3,600mm x 1,200mm
|5
|£1,900 – £2,200
|4,000mm x 1,200mm
|5
|£2,000 – £2,300
|4,000mm x 1,500mm
|5
|£2,100 – £2,400
Similar to bay windows, bow styles also protrude outward from the property’s main walls. However, unlike bay designs that extend to the ground, bow windows tend to have the window ‘bowing’ out from the wall, with a space underneath. They are characterised by their curved shape, as opposed to the bay’s more angular appearance, with the glass panels arranged in a gentle arc.
Although not sold by some manufacturers, bow windows can be produced in uPVC, timber and aluminium.
|Window size
|Number of panels
|Average price
|2,400mm x 1,200mm
|3
|£1,000 – £1,200
|3,000mm x 1,200mm
|3
|£1,200 – £1,300
|3,000mm x 1,500mm
|3
|£1,300 – £1,400
|3,000mm x 1,200mm
|4
|£1,500 – £1,600
|3,600mm x 1,200mm
|4
|£1,600 – £1,700
|3,600mm x 1,500mm
|4
|£1,700 – £1,800
|3,600mm x 1,200mm
|5
|£1,900 – £2,200
|4,000mm x 1,200mm
|5
|£2,000 – £2,300
|4,000mm x 1,500mm
|5
|£2,100 – £2,400
Your installer should carry out the measuring process to ensure accuracy and a proper fit. However, knowing how to measure your windows accurately is essential to understand project costs before comparing quotes, ordering new windows online, or thinking about dressings, such as blinds or curtains.
Window measurements are taken in millimetres (mm) and should, if possible, be taken from the exterior of your property.
It’s important to measure the window aperture, rather than the frame, taking the measurement from the edge of the bricks as though the window itself isn’t there.
Here’s a step-by-step guide to measuring your windows:
Don’t assume that all the windows in your home are the same size. Measure each one individually, as there can be slight variations in size, even in seemingly identical windows.
Some suppliers will ask for a 5mm to 10mm deduction from your figures to allow for any natural shifting, so remember to ask if this is necessary.
Double and secondary glazing are both methods used to improve the thermal and acoustic insulation of windows in a building. Each has its benefits and drawbacks, so it’s essential to understand the differences before deciding which one is right for your home.
Double-glazed windows consist of two panes of glass, separated by a spacer bar, with the gap filled with either an insulating gas – usually argon – or air, creating a vacuum. This sealed unit stops the warmth inside your home from transferring to the external pane of glass and prevents condensation between the panes, making it more effective at reducing interior condensation.
Double glazing offers good acoustic insulation, improves your home’s security, and, thanks to the vast choices of materials, styles and colours, can increase the kerb appeal and value of your property.
However, if a unit develops a fault, repairs can be challenging, and may involve replacing the entire window, which can be expensive and time-consuming.
Secondary glazing involves adding an additional pane of glass or acrylic on the interior side of an existing single-glazed window, creating a second layer of insulation. While not as efficient as double glazing, secondary glazing still improves thermal insulation, although the likelihood of condensation is greater.
Generally cheaper than double glazing, secondary glazed window installation is less intrusive, as it doesn’t require replacing the existing windows. This makes it a popular option for listed buildings or homes in conservation areas.
Secondary glazing is less visible from the exterior, maintaining the original appearance of the building. However, it might not be as visually appealing from the inside.
Ultimately, the choice between double and secondary glazing depends on budget, requirements, and aesthetic preferences. Double glazing is generally more effective at improving thermal insulation, while secondary glazing is cheaper and easier to install.
When comparing window quotes and prices, it’s essential to ensure you’re making an informed decision based on your requirements, preferences, and budget. Begin by researching the available options for materials and styles before you contact any suppliers.
To provide accurate quotes, suppliers – or their sales representatives – will need to book an appointment to visit your home, take measurements and discuss your options.
You should never feel pressured to decide on the spot and certainly shouldn’t sign any contracts without taking time to read the small print. Reputable suppliers will allow you the time to determine whether you want to accept their quotes and move forward with the installation.
Any new windows quote should be as detailed and transparent as possible, including all the necessary information to help you make an informed decision.
A quote should include all the relevant details for your project, such as:
If there is any element you are unsure of, or you want clarification on a particular point, make sure you ask before you sign the contract. This allows you to make the best decision on which supplier you want for your windows project.