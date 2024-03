Ready to apply for planning permission to add a domestic solar array to your UK home?

Here’s a quick step-by-step guide to the process.

1. Check if your solar panels need planning permission

To be sure your solar panels need planning permission, ask yourself these questions:

Will the panels project more than 60cm (on a flat roof) or 20cm (on a slanted roof)?

Is my home listed or situated in a World Heritage Site or conservation area?

Will my solar panels be wall- or ground-mounted rather than roof-mounted?

You’ll probably require planning permission if you answered “yes” to any of the above. If so, it’s worth getting in touch with your local authority or scrolling back up this article – we’ve listed quick links to planning permission portals for wherever you live in the UK.

2. Prepare the necessary information

The success of your planning permission application for solar panels in the UK will depend on how effectively you communicate your proposal. You’ll have to convince the council that the benefits of your solar panels (the clean energy generation) aren’t outweighed by their drawbacks (the visual pollution), especially if your home is listed or in a conservation area.

You’ll need to assemble all the data the council requires, including information about your proposed panels’ potential impacts on their surroundings and details about your array’s size, location and placement on your home or in your garden. You should also be prepared to provide any drawings or plans of your proposed solar array and its racking system, so keeping the communication lines with your installer and architect open is essential.

3. Send in your application

You can submit your planning permission application to your local authority online by following the steps, providing the required information and paying the fee. If you’re unsure who your LPA is or how to access its website, you can find your local council here.

Now, it’s time to play the waiting game. Planning permission applications for solar panels can take from six to eight weeks to come through (and even longer if yours is particularly complex or your council is particularly busy), so sit tight.

If your planning permission is accepted, congratulations! You can get started with the installation. But what if it’s rejected?