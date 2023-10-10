While heat pumps are one of the best eco-home upgrades, they’re also one of the most expensive (Adobe)
Heat pumps are versatile systems that heat, cool, and dehumidify your home’s interior spaces.
Unlike gas boilers – which, through heating homes via radiators, create more greenhouse gas emissions (around 2,200 kg of CO2 per year) than any other home appliance – heat pumps are a more sustainable alternative.
Air source heat pumps work by transferring heat energy between the outdoors and indoors, extracting heat from outside of the home to heat it, or doing the opposite to cool it down. In doing this, air source heat pumps can cut your home’s CO2 emissions by 2.2 tonnes per year – making them the most positive green home improvement for the environment.
Heat pumps make sense from a planet perspective, then. But what about a financial one?
Well, the average cost of an air source heat pump in the UK is around £14,000. Take into account annual energy bill savings of £72, and you’re looking at almost 139 years to pay back that initial output. Given the average lifespan of an air source heat pump is two decades – one-seventh of that time it would take to break even – it’s not exactly a nest egg.
That said, World Wildlife Fund (WWF) research, in conjunction with Scottish Power, has shown that heat pumps can boost your home’s value by between 1.7 and 3 per cent. What’s more, UK home buyers are happy to pay an extra £12,251 for properties with a ground source heat pump, and £11,670 for an air source heat pump.
Plus, it’s worth remembering that heat pumps shouldn’t be used in isolation, but with several of the other thermal technologies we’ll cover here, including insulation, double- or triple-glazed windows, and a smart thermostat. With these all working in tandem, the cost savings you’ll see will add up to more than a heat pump alone can provide – and help you witness a more rapid return on investment on your green home improvements.