For some, living a more sustainable lifestyle might start with what they eat. It could involve cutting back on travel, rejecting fast fashion, or recycling more and wasting less.

For others, however, ‘going green’ starts at home. And, with around 40 per cent of UK emissions coming from households – and the average UK home emitting around 2.7 tonnes of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere every year – there’s a strong case that it should.

But eco-home improvements are far from a selfless act of pure ecological altruism. They also shave money off your energy bill, add value to your home, and offer a wealth of long-term financial savings – all while clearing your climate conscience.

So, what can you do to make your house an eco-home? Read on to find out.

Below, we’ll discuss the top reasons why homeowners are joining the eco-home evolution, before unpacking 13 of the green home trends proving popular in 2023. Then, we’ll explore these green home improvements in detail, weighing up how much they cost, how much value they add to your property, and how much they’re set to save you – both in emissions and cash.