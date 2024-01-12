With less than 50 reviews, Sunsave has a Trustpilot score of 4.7 out of five stars. Four and five-star reviews make up 96 per cent, while 2 per cent award one star. Although the replies are often two to three weeks after the initial review, Sunsave has responded to every review and appears to take customer feedback seriously.

Most of the reviews focus on the good service delivered by Sunsave, with many customers mentioning a hassle-free, professional installation.

“Sunsave was incredible from start to finish. They were so patient explaining everything, the quote was very clear and the installation team were an absolute pleasure to have in my house. Would highly recommend to anyone wanting solar panels. We are generating more electricity than they estimated as well!”

Jess, via Trustpilot

“The system went wrong after five days. Advised Sunsave. It took almost three months for them to fix the problem. It had been wired up wrongly so that the inverter thought that all the solar power produced was being used by the house. We lost a lot of revenue as it was not exporting to the grid all that time, but we were not offered any compensation. Having been contacted by Sunsave and after a good discussion, I have now received the compensation, which I think is fair and reasonable. I am now happy to upgrade my review as they have tried hard to remedy the problems that I encountered.”

Richard Thomas, via Trustpilot

“Sunsave gave a good account of themselves and their operation when I started looking into different companies to fit solar to my house. They were able to explain the process well and give some information about who they would sub-contract the work to.

When the work was going on, they managed things effectively, ensuring good communication between the scaffolders, fitters and electrician. As follow-up, they routinely checked in to see if everything was working suitably. A good company to be working on my house; well done.”