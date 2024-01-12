The surge in energy prices over the last year has significantly boosted interest in solar panels in the UK, with a record average of 12,000 systems installed each month. With over 1.3 million residential installations and more than 2,000 solar panel installers, choosing the best solar panels for your home is challenging.
The average upfront cost of solar panels for a typical three-bedroom property is £7,000, with potential annual savings of £1,190. However, Sunsave’s innovative Plus scheme allows homeowners to pay for their panels through a monthly subscription service, eliminating the upfront cost.
Selecting the right solar panel installer involves considering not just the cost but also the panel’s efficiency and durability, customer service, and ongoing maintenance support. Our experts have conducted detailed research, including assessments of Sunsave’s testimonials and warranties, customer service and payment options, allowing you to make an educated choice regarding your solar journey.
As sustainability shifts from a choice to a necessity, verifying the credibility of solar installers is key to fostering an affordable, green future.
Sunsave background
Founded in 2022 by Alick Dru and Ben Graves, Sunsave specialises in solar power generation and storage, offering services including site surveys, installations, and ongoing monitoring.
Sunsave is driven by a mission to help the UK achieve net zero by revolutionising green finance and making renewable power accessible to all. Its innovative approach will include a subscription-based model, Sunsave Plus, eliminating the need for a large upfront payment.
The company has successfully raised £9.2 million from notable venture capital funds and investors, including Stuart Rose, Chairman of Asda, and industry leader Bill Nussey, author of Freeing Energy. In May 2023, Sunsave was awarded a grant of £196,395 from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero to facilitate research into the obstacles facing solar energy adoption and to aid in developing its solar subscription model. These investments demonstrate strong market confidence in its business model.
Its installers are Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) accredited, and the company is a member of the Home Insulation and Energy Systems Quality Assured Contractors Scheme (HIES), Energy Performance Validation Scheme (EPVS), and the National Association of Professional Inspectors and Testers (NAPIT).
Sunsave is a Which? Trusted Trader, demonstrating adherence to high installation standards, and is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ensuring compliance and consumer protection in its financial offerings.
In October 2023, Sunsave partnered with Octopus Energy, enabling its customers to benefit from its advanced smart tariffs. This collaboration aims to enhance customer savings through innovative energy pricing strategies.
What does Sunsave do?
Sunsave offers comprehensive solar panel installation and battery solutions primarily aimed at making solar power accessible and affordable for UK households. Its services include designing, supplying, installing, monitoring, and maintaining solar and battery systems. It also caters to electric vehicle (EV) owners, offering solar solutions compatible with EV charging needs.
Sunsave stands out with its anticipated revolutionary Sunsave Plus subscription model, which allows customers to pay a monthly payment from £69 with no upfront costs for their solar system. A 20-year Sunsave Guarantee backs this and offers monitoring and maintenance for the duration.
However, it should be noted that the Sunsave Plus subscription is not available yet, with the company saying it hopes to initiate the scheme at the end of January 2024.
Once you’ve made the initial approach to Sunsave, it will create a no-obligation tailored design, based on a remote consultation. This includes costs and, using its EPVS-approved calculations, how much you can expect to save.
The installation is completed within a few days, and Sunsave will find you the best tariff. You can then track your energy generation and savings in the online app.
Sunsave prices
Sunsave Standard, starting from £7,300 for a three-bedroom property, is the company’s pay-upfront service, providing a complete solar and battery system, which, according to Sunsave, could pay for itself in six years.
However, Sunsave Plus is an industry first – a subscriber plan allowing homeowners to pay a fixed monthly fee with no upfront cost. The plan includes a 20-year Sunsave Guarantee, which covers the cost of replacing the original battery and inverter, ongoing monitoring, and compensation for any prolonged downtime period. If you wish to pay the full amount early, there is no penalty, and the subscription can be easily passed on to new homeowners if the property is sold.
Sunsave Plus is yet to be activated, and the website encourages you to join the waiting list, with no rollout date provided. However, Sunsave expects potential customers to come off the waiting list by the end of January 2024.
Customer service
There are two ways to contact Sunsave: email at contact@sunsave.energy or by ringing 020 3868 3236. The lines are open Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm.
The company emphasises a strong focus on customer service, being available to support customers at any stage of their solar journey. Our researchers’ calls were answered promptly, and the customer service team was very helpful.
Customer reviews
With less than 50 reviews, Sunsave has a Trustpilot score of 4.7 out of five stars. Four and five-star reviews make up 96 per cent, while 2 per cent award one star. Although the replies are often two to three weeks after the initial review, Sunsave has responded to every review and appears to take customer feedback seriously.
Most of the reviews focus on the good service delivered by Sunsave, with many customers mentioning a hassle-free, professional installation.
“Sunsave was incredible from start to finish. They were so patient explaining everything, the quote was very clear and the installation team were an absolute pleasure to have in my house. Would highly recommend to anyone wanting solar panels. We are generating more electricity than they estimated as well!”
“The system went wrong after five days. Advised Sunsave. It took almost three months for them to fix the problem. It had been wired up wrongly so that the inverter thought that all the solar power produced was being used by the house. We lost a lot of revenue as it was not exporting to the grid all that time, but we were not offered any compensation. Having been contacted by Sunsave and after a good discussion, I have now received the compensation, which I think is fair and reasonable. I am now happy to upgrade my review as they have tried hard to remedy the problems that I encountered.”
“Sunsave gave a good account of themselves and their operation when I started looking into different companies to fit solar to my house. They were able to explain the process well and give some information about who they would sub-contract the work to.
When the work was going on, they managed things effectively, ensuring good communication between the scaffolders, fitters and electrician. As follow-up, they routinely checked in to see if everything was working suitably. A good company to be working on my house; well done.”
Summary
Despite only being formed in 2022, Sunsave has identified a gap in the market between the 70 per cent of UK households that want to install solar panels and the 4 per cent that actually have. According to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, this is mainly due to the high initial costs. Sunsave has bridged this gap with its innovative monthly subscription scheme, reducing the stress of a high initial cost – although this is yet to be rolled out.
The company has an impressive 4.7 Trustpilot rating, albeit with less than 50 reviews, mainly citing efficiently managed professional installations with good after-sales care.
Sunsave is a member of HIES, EPVS, and NAPIT, has MCS-accredited installers and is a Which? Trusted Trader. Together, these demonstrate its commitment to providing a good all-around service for its customers.
Methodology
Our team conducted an in-depth analysis of Sunsave, meticulously examining its range of services, products, and customer support. This thorough investigation aimed to gain a detailed understanding of the company’s operational practices and standards.
To find out more, read our article on how we review solar panels.