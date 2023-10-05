Menu Close

What cars are in car insurance group 10?

Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 05, 2023

A car’s insurance group significantly impacts the cost of cover. The Association of British Insurers assigns every vehicle to one of 50 groups, with higher numbers indicating more expensive premiums for that model. Our guide focuses on group 10, a mid-range category that includes family cars, SUVs and more premium-brand vehicles that incur reasonable insurance costs.

What cars are in insurance group 10?

Vehicles in this group tend to have larger engines and more power but remain relatively affordable to insure. Popular cars in group 10 include the following:

  • BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer
  • Ford EcoSport
  • Mercedes A-Class
  • Nissan Juke SUV
  • Citroen C3 Picasso
  • Toyota Verso
  • Hyundai i30 Tourer

Factors determining insurance group 10

FactorDescription
Engine sizeGroup 10 cars may have engines up to around 1.5 litres. Larger engines increase insurance costs.
Repair costsParts for premium brands such as BMW and Mercedes are more expensive, increasing premiums.
Safety featuresGroup 10 models have more advanced safety tech, such as lane assist and auto braking. This can raise premiums slightly.
PerformanceMore powerful engines mean greater speed and acceleration. Insurers see this as a higher risk.
Threat of theftPopular SUVs, such as the Nissan Juke, have higher theft rates and increased premiums.
Driver profileInsurers link group 10 cars to drivers in their late 20s to 40s. Premiums are lower for older motorists.

Who are group 10 cars most suitable for?

Group 10 cars are recommended for:

  • Young professionals: The Mercedes A-Class provides an affordable step up from lower insurance groups
  • Families: Compact SUVs and people carriers in this group offer practicality for growing families
  • Company car drivers: These models feature low carbon dioxide emissions to keep tax costs down
  • Multi-car families: Group 10 provides a more premium second-car option when needed
  • Those wanting extra comfort: Upgraded interiors and features create a more luxurious driving experience
  • Long-distance commuters: Increased performance and comfort make these cars ideal for longer journeys
Which car insurance group am I in?

Use a free online tool to find your car’s insurance group by entering its make, model and registration year.

Your insurer can confirm the precise group for your specific vehicle, too. Knowing your group assists in comparing premium quotes, as higher groups typically bring more expensive premiums.

It’s crucial to remember that insurance groups are regularly reassessed and may change over time. For example, the Ford Focus went from insurance group 9 up to group 12 in 2022 based on the latest risk analysis by insurers. So, always verify your car’s current group when renewing your policy to obtain accurate quotes.

In summary, group 10 provides a good mix of affordability, increased performance and comfort. Premium brand models start appearing but remain reasonably priced to insure.

