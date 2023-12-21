James Daley

Managing Director at Fairer Finance

James Daley is a consumer campaigner and financial journalist with more than 20 years’ experience. Before launching Fairer Finance in 2014, he worked for consumer group Which?, where he campaigned for a better deal for banking and insurance customers in the wake of the financial crisis.

James is frequently interviewed on national television and radio, and has regularly appeared on shows such as Watchdog, Rip-off Britain, Dispatches and Moneybox.

Prior to this, James spent 10 years as a business and finance newspaper journalist, including time as The Independent’s personal finance editor and cycling columnist.

He’s also a member of the Chartered Insurance Institute’s professional standards committee, and a member of the Association of British Insurers’ Consumer Advisory Group.