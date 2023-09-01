When would temporary car insurance cover be applicable?
How to compare short-term car insurance?
Cost of short-term car insurance
How to secure the cheapest temporary car insurance
What information do I need to get a temporary car insurance deal?
Frequently asked questions about short-term car insurance in the UK
Temporary car insurance covers you legally driving a car from an hour or two up to several months. It can be a good option if you don’t want to commit to an annual car insurance policy – for example, because you’re borrowing someone else’s car, driving a vehicle in an emergency or testing a new car option.
Temporary car insurance usually offers fully comprehensive cover, which covers damage to the car you’re driving, damage caused by you to other vehicles and injuries sustained by you or other people.
With temporary car insurance, you set the duration of your policy when you take out your cover, although this can usually be extended if you need to drive the car for longer. Temporary insurance can also be taken out for motorbikes, motorhomes and vans.
What is temporary car insurance?
Temporary car insurance is a simple way to drive someone else’s car without needing to be added to their policy.
If you borrow a friend’s car, temporary car insurance is separate from their annual insurance policy, so their no-claims bonus won’t be affected if you have an accident.
Most temporary car insurance policies are also entirely separate from your annual car insurance policy, meaning your no-claims bonus won’t be affected if you have an accident in the temporary vehicle.
One of the benefits of temporary car insurance is that it can be arranged quickly on the phone, online or via a smartphone app.
You might take out temporary car insurance if you need to borrow a friend’s car for the weekend or use someone else’s car in an emergency.
You can typically get temporary car insurance for the following durations:
Hourly
Daily
Weekly
Monthly
Most temporary car insurance is fully comprehensive. However, some insurers might also offer third-party or third-party, fire and theft cover. Here’s what these different policies include:
Third-party cover
The minimum level of cover you legally need, third party covers damage to other people’s vehicles and property and injuries suffered by other people. But if you cause an accident, it won’t cover damage to your car or your injuries. It also won’t pay out if your vehicle is stolen or it’s damaged by fire.
Third-party, fire and theft cover
This type of insurance includes third-party cover but will also pay if your car is damaged or destroyed by fire or stolen.
Fully comprehensive cover
This is the highest level of car insurance, and it includes third-party, fire and theft cover, but it also includes damage to your car and any injuries you sustain. This means you can claim for repairs to your vehicle after an accident and your medical expenses, even if the accident was your fault. A fully comprehensive policy might also include cover for vandalism and legal expenses.
Temporary car insurance can be helpful for a number of reasons, including test-driving or borrowing a car. (Adobe)
What is covered with temporary car insurance?
Policies vary, but the following table shows what is typically covered by short-term car insurance.
Covered
Not covered
The agreed duration
Driving beyond the agreed time/date
Loss, theft and damage
Loss of value after repair
Accident recovery
Wear and tear
Medical expenses after an accident
Leaving the vehicle unlocked and unattended
Legal liability
Negligence
The driver named on the temporary car insurance policy
Using the car as a taxi or for any other commercial purpose
Legal expenses
Hire cars or rented cars
Fire damage
Unnamed drivers
Third-party cover in Europe
Driving a car not stated on the policy
Some policies include breakdown or full European cover, but you might need to pay extra for these other policies.
When would temporary car insurance cover be applicable?
Temporary car insurance can be useful in many scenarios where you need to drive a car you don’t own for an hour, several hours, a day, several days or a few weeks. One-day insurance can be suitable if you need to borrow a friend’s car to move house, collect someone from hospital or transport a heavy item.
The following table shows when short-term car insurance could be useful:
Test driving
If you’re test-driving a car, motorbike or van sold privately, you’ll need temporary cover (dealers normally have their own insurance).
Collecting a new car
If you purchase a car immediately after a test drive, you can arrange temporary car insurance until you have time to buy an annual car insurance policy.
Borrowing someone else’s car
Temporary car insurance means you can be legally covered to drive a friend’s or relative’s car for a set period.
Practising before your driving test
Temporary car insurance for learners means you can practise in someone else’s car without being added to their policy as a named driver.
In an emergency
Temporary car insurance can generally be arranged quicker than adding a named driver to an existing insurance policy.
Sharing the driving
If you’re on a long journey with friends or family, you can get temporary car insurance on their car and split the driving.
Borrowing another type of vehicle
You can get temporary car insurance to cover motorbikes, vans, recreational vehicles and campervans.
Business use
You can add temporary business use if you need to use your car for business trips.
Classic cars
Temporary car insurance can be useful if you have a classic car you only drive occasionally that would be expensive to insure annually.
Impounded vehicles
Short-term compound (or impound) insurance is necessary to release your car if it’s been impounded.
Sometimes, it might work out cheaper to be a named driver on someone else’s car insurance policy than buying temporary car insurance. For example, a student might be a named driver on their parents’ policy if they drive their car during university holidays. However, any claims would impact their parents’ no-claims bonus.
How to compare short-term car insurance?
You can buy temporary car insurance online from a:
Price comparison website
Mainstream car insurer
Specialised insurance company
Some mainstream insurers partner with other insurers to offer temporary car insurance. For example, both Aviva and Halifax partner with Dayinsure to offer their customers short-term car cover.
Here are some of the key players in the temporary car insurance market:
Cuvva offers short-term cover from one hour to 28 days; you can extend your cover on the Cuvva app if you need to drive the car longer.
Dayinsure offers temporary car insurance from one hour to 30 days for a car, van or motorhome and temporary learner insurance for your own or a borrowed car.
GoShorty offers hourly, daily, weekly and monthly insurance. It covers private drivers aged 18 to 75 and commercial vehicle drivers aged 19 to 75.
InsureDaily charges from £10 an hour or £13 a day for temporary car insurance, including breakdown cover.
Jaunt sells temporary car insurance from one hour to 30 days for drivers aged 18 to 75, with cover arranged in minutes.
Royal Automobile Club (RAC) offers temporary car insurance from one hour to 30 days with fully comprehensive cover for leisure or business.
Tempcover offers temporary car insurance from one hour to 28 days. Cover options include car, van, courier, impounded vehicles, learners, expats and students.
Veygo by Admiral offers temporary car insurance from one hour to 60 days, with an immediate start if necessary.
Be sure to get short-term car insurance for the exact time you require, if it expires while you a driving, you could be liable to fines. (Adobe)
Cost of short-term car insurance
Average costs for temporary car insurance vary, but according to Veygo, a guide price would be around £7.30 for an hour, £54.50 for six days and about £176 for a month.
A significant factor in the cost of temporary car insurance is the car you’re being insured on. If you plan to drive a high-spec, powerful vehicle, you’ll pay more for cover than for a smaller, cheaper car.
You’ll also pay more if you’re a young or new driver or have a history of car insurance claims or motoring convictions.
You can typically reduce the cost of cover by increasing the excess you’ll pay in the event of a claim.
How to secure the cheapest temporary car insurance
Get the right policy
Shop around for temporary car insurance in the same way you would for an annual car insurance policy. Prices vary between insurers.
Choose a car in a low insurance group
Smaller cars with less powerful engines are cheaper to insure than more powerful, high-spec models as they’re cheaper to repair or replace if stolen or destroyed.
Opt for a higher excess
There will be a compulsory excess on your temporary car insurance. Adding a voluntary excess will usually make your premium cheaper. But be sure you can afford to pay the total excess amount in the event of a claim.
Avoid extras
You’ll be offered various optional add-ons when you buy temporary car insurance – only buy the cover you need.
Pick the correct duration
Insuring a car for a whole day might work out cheaper than just covering a few hours – and it will give you more flexibility if your plans change.
What information do I need to get a temporary car insurance deal?
It’s best to compare quotes when looking for temporary car insurance.
When you ask for a quote, the insurer will ask for the following information and calculate the quote based on the information you provide:
Your personal details
Name
Date of birth
Home address
Driving and claims history
Type of driving license
The car
Make and model
Registration number
Value
Cover details
Length of insurance term
Reason for cover
Excess
You might find it difficult or more expensive to get short-term car insurance if you:
Are aged 75 or older
Have passed your driving test in the past three months
Are not a permanent UK resident
Have more than seven points on your driving license
Were previously disqualified from driving
Had more than two fault claims in the past three years
Have a criminal conviction
Had a previous insurance policy voided by an insurer or insurance refused
Want to drive a car that’s not taxed or doesn’t have a valid Ministry of Transport test
Frequently asked questions about short-term car insurance in the UK
Yes, you can get car insurance for one day in the UK. Short-term or temporary car insurance covers drivers for as little as one hour and up to several months. If you choose a one-day cover, most providers will let you extend the policy if necessary. According to the RAC, one-day car insurance will cost about £30.
Yes, you can tax your car with temporary car insurance. A car must be insured before you can tax it in the UK. When you buy car insurance, including temporary car insurance, the insurer will add the details to the Motor Insurance Database – this database is checked when you buy car tax.
Temporary car insurance won’t affect your no-claims bonus. If a claim is made on a temporary car insurance policy, it won’t affect the main insurance policy on the car in question, nor will it impact any other car insurance held by the driver.
Yes, you can take out temporary car insurance several times a year – but it might not be economical. If you need cover regularly, you might be better off buying an annual car insurance policy or being added as a named driver to an existing insurance policy.
Emma Lunn is a multi-award winning journalist who specialises in personal finance and consumer issues.
With more than 18 years’ experience in personal finance, Emma has covered topics including mortgages, first-time buyers, leasehold, banking, debt, budgeting, broadband, energy, pensions and investments.
Emma’s one of the most prolific freelance personal finance journalists with a back catalogue of work in newspapers such as The Guardian, The Independent, The Daily Telegraph, the Mail on Sunday, and the Mirror.
As a freelancer she has also completed various in-house contracts at The Guardian, The Independent, Mortgage Solutions, Orange, and Moneywise. She also writes regularly for specialist magazines and websites such as Property Hub, Mortgage Strategy and YourMoney.com.
She has a real passion for helping people learn about money – especially when many people are struggling to get by in today’s challenging economic climate – and prides herself on simplifying complex subjects.