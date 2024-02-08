A bay window’s shape can significantly impact its cost. There are several shapes to choose from, depending on your architectural preferences and whether you’re considering ground-floor or first-floor windows.

Canted bay

Traditional bay windows, which are also known as canted bay windows, consist of three or more window panels. A canted bay has a flat front and sides that are usually set at 30- or 45-degree angles. Canted bays offer broad views of the outdoors and allow lots of natural light into interior spaces. Canted bays are suitable only for ground-floor rooms.

On average, a canted bay window’s cost ranges from £1,190 to £2,700.

Box bay

Box bay windows are also known as square bay windows. A box bay is structurally similar to a canted bay, except that the box bay’s flanking windows meet its front panel at 90-degree angles to create a squared-off shape.

On average, a box bay window’s cost ranges from £1,690 to £3,200.

Oriel bay

Oriel bay windows, which are the earliest bay design, can be seen on English Renaissance mansions. This type of window remains popular today. Oriel bays can be installed on properties’ upper floors because they have decorative brackets or corbels made from wood, stone or masonry that serve as structural supports.

On average, an oriel bay window’s cost ranges from £1,690 to £3,200.

Circle bay

Circle bay windows feature semicircular designs and are especially large. This type of window, which is typically installed on ground floors, lets in abundant light and is architecturally detailed.

On average, a circle bay window’s cost ranges from £2,190 to £4,700. But larger, more complicated designs may be more expensive.