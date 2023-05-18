Are there enough EV chargers on UK roads?

There has been a 35 per cent increase in EV charging points across the UK, and an 88 per cent increase in the number of ultra-rapid EV chargers, since 2022, so we are going in the right direction, but some have their concerns the UK’s number of chargers it’s not enough to keep pace with future plans.

“While the government aims to have around 300,000 charge points in place by 2030, we are concerned that this is not going to be sufficient with drivers looking to switch to an electric vehicle ahead of the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars that year,” says RAC EV spokesperson Simon Williams.

“With the government imposing a mandate for sales of zero-emission vehicles on manufacturers, it seems logical that this should be matched by yearly targets for local authorities and charging networks to install a certain number of charge points to ensure we meet, and ideally exceed, the 300,000 number.”

James McKemey, however, believes the UK is on track towards building a healthy EV charging infrastructure by 2030: “The idea that we need to have loads of petrol-style charging isn’t quite right.” He observes that this is because EV owners can install charging points at home, which is different to the current petrol-style model. “Once you’ve got that idea of what the infrastructure is likely to look like, it starts to relieve a bit of anxiety,” he says.