How to go green: 15 ways you can reduce your carbon footprint in 2023

Last year (2022) was a record breaking year for MCS-certified heat pump installations, second to solar. According to the European Heat Pump Association, thermally driven heat pumps may see a “Reduction in primary energy required compared to traditional heating technologies of up to 40 per cent”.

Installing a ground source heat pump (GSHP) is costlier than a gas or oil boiler and, depending on the size of your home, can cost anywhere between £7,000 and £18,000. The technology is also not suitable for every UK home; you need outside space where you can dig a sizable trench or borehole,which, with one in eight UK homes having no garden access at all, it’s clearly not an option for everyone. Air source heat pumps (ASHP), on the other hand, while not quite as energy-efficient, are a cheaper alternative to GSHPs and many products can be positioned in place of your old boiler. Either choice will see bigger savings on energy bills, so worth considering if your home and budget allow for it.

A great place to start this new path is by researching the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which offers a free grant for heat pumps under the government. With up to £5,000 available for an ASHP and £6,000 for a GSHP when replacing your boiler, it could see you saving thousands of pounds on a clean energy upgrade.