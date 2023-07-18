Countries where TikTok is banned will not be able to download the app, log in to their account or view any TikTok content.

If TikTok is banned in your jurisdiction, it’s either due to the government removing the app from the app store for your geo-location or your Internet Service Provider (ISP) blocking the use of the TikTok app. A VPN can be a sure-fire way around the TikTok ban – a good VPN can successfully bypass any type of geo-restriction and, if they have an audited no-logs policy, you can rest assured that user data won’t be logged or shared. However, that is not to say that using a VPN to avoid the TikTok ban poses no risks, as accessing blocked content with or without a VPN carries the same negative consequences.

It is also important to note that if accessing certain websites or social media platforms is illegal without a VPN, then, most likely, they will still be illegal to access when using a VPN.

How to choose the best VPN for TikTok

The best mobile VPN for TikTok should include a high level of encryption such as Advanced Encryption Standard with 256 bits (AES-256, used by governments themselves) and robust VPN protocols such as OpenVPN, WireGuard and IKEv2. A VPN that prioritises its user’s security will come with a no-logs policy, which means that none of your data is stored or logged – the best VPNs will also have this independently verified by one of the big four audit companies: Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Ernst & Young (EY) and Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG).

Although most premium VPNs come with beneficial security features, such as a kill switch and split tunnelling, to get around the Tik Tok ban, your VPN service must be good at bypassing geo-restrictions. ExpressVPN is well-known for its ability to bypass the Great Firewall of China – which censors domestic internet and blocks selected foreign websites – and Nord VPN‘s expansive list of security features also works well at bypassing geolocations.

Installing a VPN app on your device

To install a VPN on any of your devices, here’s what you need to do:

Choose a reputable VPN provider: This should be a service that can bypass geo-restrictions and has a good range of security features such as a kill switch and military-grade AES-256 encryption. Our extensive VPN testing and research shows ExpressVPN and NordVPN are excellent at bypassing geo-restrictions. Download the VPN: From the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, download the VPN. You can download the apps for both mobile and PC and most providers will allow for multiple simultaneous device connections. Log in: Once downloaded, log in to your VPN with the account you created when signing up or create a new account if you are yet to do so. Turn on security features: You’ll want to turn on your VPN kill switch; this protects you if your VPN connection drops by immediately disconnecting you from the internet.

Connecting to a VPN server

To get around the TikTok ban, you’ll need to connect to a VPN server located in a country where TikTok is not banned. Although most VPNs come with a wide range of server locations, not all of them can bypass a government ban like the one imposed on TikTok in some countries.

TikTok tracks your location based on your IP address, SIM card and GPS, which is why connecting to a VPN server that changes your regions will help avoid the TikTok ban. More specifically, obfuscated servers are specialised VPN servers designed to hide that you’re using a VPN to reroute your traffic; ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark and CyberGhost all offer these types of servers.