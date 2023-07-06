An in-depth comparison of the services and benefits offered by NordVPN and ExpressVPN

With the internet playing an increasingly large role in our lives, people are realising the importance of using a virtual private network (VPN) service provider to protect their data and privacy online. Many software companies have created VPN services that help their users stay anonymous online, protecting them from identity theft and cyberattacks. Two of the most talked about VPN services are NordVPN and ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN is owned and operated by its parent company Kape Technologies. From its beginnings in 2009, it has come a long way. It’s now regarded as one of the best VPNs available in the market, with more than 4 million active users backing this up.

NordVPN was launched three years later in 2012 by its parent company Nord Security, which specialises in providing state-of-the-art online security. Today, NordVPN has the greatest number of customers, with roughly 14 million active users.

ExpressVPN and NordVPN are excellent options if you’re looking for the VPN services with the best security and privacy. These may seem similar at first, but they have some key differences when examined up close. By comparing their features, we’ll help you figure out which VPN will work best for you.