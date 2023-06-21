Both NordVPN and Surfshark have apps that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Like most VPNs, these apps can be downloaded for both desktop and mobile devices.

We’ve compared NordVPN and Surfshark’s mobile and desktop apps, considering user experience, speed and user interface.

Mobile apps

NordVPN’s mobile app is clean, clear and simple by design. The app’s interface allows you to quickly connect to a server that NordVPN believes is best suited for you. Just under the quick connect button, there are options to search for a specific server, favourite the ones you prefer, or connect to one of the speciality servers.

Nord’s speciality servers add an extra layer of privacy – its Onion Over VPN allows you to access the Onion router network without the need for a Tor browser.

NordVPN’s mobile app is fully customisable via its settings. Users are able to easily choose to turn on or off security features and protocols and choose a light or dark theme for the app.

Surfshark’s mobile app is very similar to NordVPN’s version. Its interface has a quick connect option, where the VPN will choose the best server for you to connect to. In the toolbar at the bottom of the app, there is a world icon, which has a list of all Surfshark’s servers. From here, you can choose from the entire server base or be more specific and opt for the fastest location, nearest country, static IP, or MultiHop server.

Much like Nord, Surfshark also has an option to customise the appearance of the app, with a dark and light mode available. From the toolbar, you can access all of Surfshark’s security features.

Desktop apps

NordVPN’s desktop app’s default window size is larger than Surfshark’s, and most of the app’s interface consists of a large map pinpointing your server location – it’s more intrusive than Surfshark’s desktop app, in our researcher’s opinion.

Much like the mobile app, there is an option to quickly connect to a server chosen by Nord. The app has a long list of servers on the left-hand side, with presets for downloads, speed and browsing – this feature is particularly useful. Located within a toolbar, all of Nord’s security settings are easy to find and customise.

Surfshark’s desktop app’s interface has a quick connect button and option to connect to the fastest server or nearest location. Users also have a choice of connecting to a Multihop or static IP server. All of Surfsharks’ security features can be found within the app’s settings and are easy to navigate. There are no real differences here, apart from Nord’s app being slightly larger.

Platforms supported