8 best swimming caps for the pool and open water, tested by a triathlete

Whether you’re training for a triathlon or doing a few laps in the pool before work, having the best swim cap makes a difference. It’s not just for keeping hair out of your face, as caps reduce drag, keep your head warmer in open water, and protect hair from chlorine.

When looking for one, swim coach and founder of the Comfort Aquatics swim school, Adam Comfort, says the key factor is material. “Latex caps are old-school, thin, break easily, and pull your hair,” he says. “Silicone caps are more durable, stretch well, and last a long time if cared for properly.”

Size matters, too. Those with long or Afro hair will likely need larger caps to prevent hair from sticking out.

To extend your cap’s life, “Air it out after use, keep it dry, and add talc to stop it sticking. And be careful with your fingernails – they can tear the material,” says Comfort.

From sleek silicone racing caps to cosy neoprene options for cold-water swims, I’ve tested a range of swimming caps to find the ones that truly go the distance. Keep scrolling to discover our favourites.

How I tested

I put a range of swim caps to the test in pools and open water ( Zoe Griffin/The Independent )

To find the best swimming caps, I put a variety of styles and materials to the test for weeks. I used them in multiple swim sessions in both pools and open water. For context, I’m a keen swimmer and have completed multiple triathlons.

I assessed these caps on a few key metrics:

Fit: I looked at how well each cap stayed in place during turns and dives, how easy it was to get on and off, and whether it kept hair tucked in securely throughout the swim.

I looked at how well each cap stayed in place during turns and dives, how easy it was to get on and off, and whether it kept hair tucked in securely throughout the swim. Suitability: I considered how well each cap accommodated different hair lengths and head sizes.

I considered how well each cap accommodated different hair lengths and head sizes. Comfort: I considered whether these caps were comfortable to wear, whether I was just taking them for a few lengths or mammoth long-distance sessions in open water.

I considered whether these caps were comfortable to wear, whether I was just taking them for a few lengths or mammoth long-distance sessions in open water. Durability: how each material handled after repeated use was key, too, and I considered the likelihood of a given cap snagging or tearing over time.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Zoe Griffin has been evaluating and reviewing a wide range of products for IndyBest since 2021. As a triathlete, Zoe has particular expertise when it comes to swimming, sports, and fitness, reviewing everything from fitness trackers to running watches. When assessing swimming caps, she took into account choices for all budgets and her reviews are always based on her genuine experiences through real-world testing.

The best swimming caps for 2025 are: