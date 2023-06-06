Jump to content

Best windbreaks 2023, tried and tested for camping and beach trips

Don’t let the wind or rain get in the way of summer fun with these top-rated windbreaks

Liz Dodd
Tuesday 06 June 2023 12:22

FYI

We updated this article on 6 June

<p>We've tested a range of the windbreaks, screens and tarps in 40mph-plus winds on exposed hillsides</p>

We’ve tested a range of the windbreaks, screens and tarps in 40mph-plus winds on exposed hillsides

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

A sturdy windbreak is an absolute essential for late-season camping – they’re so much more than just a flimsy sheet that you bring along to the seaside.

A windbreak can protect you from everything that camping in bad weather can throw at you – from sideways rain that soaks your fire pit and gusts that stop your stove from lighting to icy breezes that cut through your layers while you stargaze.

The kind of windbreak or windscreen you need depends on your camping set-up: for large scale family camping, with multiple tents, cars or caravans, and where you know you’ll stay on one pitch for a while, it’s worth investing in one of the larger, pricier options.  

For smaller pitches and fewer tents, look for a more traditional multi-panel, poled screen. These are robust, dependable and portable; unless you expect to take them anywhere really adventurous, don’t worry about specs like hydrostatic head or denier. Even basic polyester will make a solid difference in a cold wind.

There are even options for hikers, bikers and ultralightweight travellers: one of our favourite windbreaks is a trusty Decathlon tarp that stows down into an ordinary pack. The smallest screen we tested was the size of a gas stove, which was just the job if you’re struggling to get the kettle going in strong winds.

Rigging most windbreaks is fairly simple, but there are a few tips to bear in mind for tarps. Look for reinforced loops and guy ropes, which will help you fix the tarp to the strongest, steady point – your car, for example, or trekking poles in an emergency. In very high winds rig it low to the ground and use extra tent pegs to keep it there – the last thing you want is the sound of billowing canvas keeping you awake when you're snug and warm in your tent.

How we tested

We never set off on a camping trip without one, so have tested a range of windbreaks, screens and tarps in 40mph-plus winds on exposed hillsides. We’ve also trialled them in gentle summer breezes, and on family trips where speed of set up and take down (for the inevitable rush to the beach on a nice day) is the priority over weather resistance.

The best windbreaks for 2023 are:

  • Best windbreak overall – Outwell windscreen air: £499.99, Outwell.com
  • Best windbreak for overhead shelter – Quechua tarp fresh: £44.99, Decathlon.co.uk
  • Best lightweight windbreak – Robens windshield: £23.99, Robens.de
  • Best windbreak for easy set-up – Easy Camp windscreen: £57.99, Easycamp.com
  • Best inflatable windbreak – Vango airbeam modular windbreak: £348.92, Amazon.co.uk

Outwell windscreen air

  • Best: Windbreaker overall
  • Capacity: 7 people
  • Type: Inflatable
  • Features: Mesh window, easy to inflate/deflate

The ultimate windscreen if your camping set-up tends to sprawl away from your tent or caravan. This huge, sturdy windbreak can shield your cooking area, lounging area and fire pit in one go. It’s incredibly easy to set up thanks to the air poles (you’ll need a pump for these), although – at 8m long – it’s a two-person job. It withstood moderate wind with ease in our testing. The guy lines are hefty straps and could handle much worse conditions than the usual late summer British weather.

Because you can pitch it in a semi-circular shape, a bit like a roof-less yurt, it provides wrap-around protection from bad weather and real warmth. Our favourite feature was the mesh window: if conditions turn sour, at least you can still enjoy a bit of a view. Perfect for large groups and families, caravans and car campers.

Continue reading...

Quechua tarp fresh

  • Best: Windshield for overhead shelter
  • Capacity: 8 sqm of sheltered surface
  • Type: Tarp
  • Features: UV protection, waterproof, heat reduction

This unassuming tarp has saved many of our camping trips from becoming disasters. Decathlon says it can give you up to 8sqm of sheltered space: strung to an awning or tent, we’ve managed more than that.

If you want to create a whole shelter, it comes with poles and straps, but the most effective way to use it as a windscreen is to fasten it vertically like a shield, attached to something sturdy (like your car or a strong tent). Best of all it is light and small (about 1kg without the poles), so you can bring it along for emergencies without sacrificing a lot of space.

Continue reading...

Robens windshield

  • Best: Lightweight windshield
  • Capacity: 21 x 58 cm
  • Type: Foldable screen
  • Features: High enough to shelter a burner mounted on a gas cartridge

Don’t rule out packing a windshield if you’re a lightweight camper: a small, foldable screen like this one can rescue your dinner or your morning cup of coffee. Small enough to fit in the pocket of your rucksack, it’s still tall enough to shield a medium-height gas stove and is a lifesaver in strong winds.

It’s much tougher and more durable than the foil shields many stoves come with, and it weighs less than 2kg. Brilliant for hiking or bike packing in bad weather or if you’re spendinb the night somewhere exposed.

Continue reading...

Easy Camp windscreen

  • Best: Windbreak for easy set-up
  • Capacity: 5m long
  • Type: Windscreen
  • Features: Easy to pitch

A lightweight windscreen with excellent coverage, this tall fence-like windshield is also a great way to mark the edge of your site (good for wandering kids) and gives you have a bit of extra privacy. It’s easy to put up and take down and perfectly fine for moderate weather, although it isn’t designed for full-on gale-force winds. At 5m long, it’s enough protection for your camp kitchen or to screen the wind from your fire pit.

Continue reading...

Vango airbeam modular windbreak

  • Best: Inflatable windbreak
  • Capacity: 490 x 125 x 10 cm
  • Type: Inflatable
  • Features: Easy to inflate/deflate, customisable

A lovely, lightweight but sturdy screen that’s ideal for smaller campsites. The three tall panels – with a strip of mesh window on each – are really easy to mould to your site, allowing you to create a horseshoe shape or a long fence, depending on your needs and the weather. We found this was perfect for two tents and a central cooking/living area, or one larger car/caravan pitch – but if you want a little more sheltered space, you can buy extra panels to clip on.

Continue reading...

Olpro beach huts windbreak

  • Best: Windbreak for beach days
  • Capacity: 480 x 125 x 130cm
  • Type: Polyester screen
  • Features: Colourful, long length

Eye-catching, gorgeously vintage and easy to set up and take down, Olpro does our favourite colourful, cheerful camping windbreaks. Think English seaside: the fabric, a strong polyester, is stretched across wooden, steel tipped poles to create a classic but effective windscreen. It isn’t designed for super strong wind, but it is perfectly sturdy for seasonal camping. At almost 5m in length, it will shield even the biggest family campsite.

Continue reading...

Argos three section windbreak

  • Best: Windbreak for day trips
  • Capacity: 100 x 375cm
  • Type: Panel screen
  • Features: Easy to set up, carriable size, retro design

A simple, lightweight and inexpensive windbreak, this is perfect for camping trips that might involve an afternoon at the seaside. The three-panel screen (in brilliantly retro red, white and blue stripes) is good for gentle gusts, a little bit of privacy around your site, or a bit of extra protection for your camp kitchen. It packs down to a carry-able size and is incredibly easy to put up or take down, making it ideal for day trips where it can double as a shade or changing area.

Continue reading...

Rab siltarp 1

  • Best: Windbreak for bivvying
  • Capacity: 40sqft of shelter
  • Type: Tarp
  • Features: Easily carriable, lightweight

The ultimate lightweight, rugged tarp for hiking and biking adventures. This super tough tarp is designed to shelter you while you’re bivvying, so it’s more than up to the task of shielding your cooking pots from a storm. It weighs in at just under 220g and comes with webbing loops and reinforced guy points that mean you can rig it to anything from a tree to a trekking pole, in any iteration you need. When properly deployed, it will provide a mighty 40sqft of shelter. It packs down small into its stuff sack, so is easy to bring along if the weather looks unsettled.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Windbreaks 

Outwell’s windscreen air is a full-blown, weatherproof shelter that can shield even the largest campsite. At the other end of the scale, the endlessly versatile Quechua tarp fresh is brilliant in an emergency.

For a brilliant night’s sleep while you’re camping, read our review of the best air beds

