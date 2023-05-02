Jump to content

11 best family tents for camping in 2023: Spacious, multi-room and weather-proof models

We reviewed affordable and luxury tents for space, weather protection and easy pitching

Clare O'Reilly
Tuesday 02 May 2023 10:44
<p>Whether for glamping, hiking or camping in the wild camping there’ll be something to suit </p>

Whether for glamping, hiking or camping in the wild camping there’ll be something to suit

( iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

The sun has finally started shining, there are plenty of bank holidays to look forward to and festivals are selling out thick and fast. Whether you’re looking at enjoying fields, and nature or some banging bands and live music, tents are a must have for families during British summer time.

But where to start? What you want will depend on how you’re going to use it. If you’re looking for somewhere to lay your head after long walks or lots of live music, head height won’t be such an issue for you. But if you’re heading to Eurocamp for a fortnight, the last thing you want to do is spend hours on your hands and knees because the model you chose was more for overnight and wild camping than a home-away-from-home.

Next, think about how far you’re going to have to travel with it. If you’re taking the kids to Glasto, wheels on the bag or a lightweight tent are going to be a bigger priority than mosquito netting on the windows.

If you’re more of a glamper, you’ll want a tent that has space and a hole for a woodburning stove chimney. While if you’re bikepacking, then lightweight and inflatable might be more up your street.

Fortunately, we’ve done the hard work (and a lot of pitching) so you’ll know when you get your tent pegs out that you’ve made the right choice for you and the kids.

How we tested

We pitched each tent for four nights in as varied weather as we were able to. If it didn’t rain, we used a sprinkler to see how the tents coped in wet conditions and how they dried out afterwards. We considered weight, head height, storage capabilities and ease of pitching, thinking about how each tent would fare both in a festival scenario – where it might be pitched among others and overlooked for a few days – and how it would fare with wild camping or on emptier campsites.

The best family tents for 2023 are:

Coleman octogon 8 shelter tent 2023

  • Best: 360 degree tent
  • Weight: 20.7kg
  • Sleeps: 8
  • Pitching time: Not specified
  • Packed size: 85cm x 30cm x 30cm

If you really want to feel the great outdoors all around you, this is the perfect tent. It’s full head height throughout the whole tent and the mesh windows on all sides give a 360 degree view from inside. While it can sleep up to eight people, this is a perfect family choice with multiple configuration options, and still plenty of room after sleeping four or five.

The windows can be covered for privacy and there are two hinged doors so there’s no clambering in or out. It weighs 20.7kg but it does come in a bag with wheels – which were good on fairly long grass – as well as range of colours including grey, blue, green and orange. Stylish and comfortable, this feels more like an outside room than a tent.

Continue reading...

Boutique Camping nova air dome tent

  • Best: For fast pitching
  • Weight: 42kg
  • Sleeps: 6
  • Pitching time: 5-15 minutes
  • Packed size: 38cm x 42cm x 115cm

The polycotton canvas pod goes from bag to tent in under 10 minutes – handy whether it’s raining, or you just want to pitch and unpack quickly so that you can get to see your favourite band. It’s pole-free, although the pump isn’t especially portable and it’s neither light nor compact; at 42kg, it’s the heaviest on the list. That said, it’s got some of the largest windows of all tents we tested and while it’s a single room tent, the sleeping configurations can be changed to suit family size for four to six people.

It’s treated with a water, UV, mould and rot repelling agent and has an access point for electric hook ups. It also comes with a spares bag and rubber mallet for the D ring ropes. And when it comes to looks and ease to pitch, this is a strong contender for the rest on the list.

Continue reading...

Quechua inflatable camping tent air seconds 4.1

  • Best: With blackout windows
  • Weight: 15kg
  • Sleeps: 4
  • Pitching time: Not specified
  • Packed size: 75cm x 35cm x 35 cm

The only inflatable black out on the list, this would be the perfect family tent for  little ones who don’t like sleeping past first light or teens who like a lie-in after watching bands play late into the night. Coming in at a great price too, the tent has a 6ft 2in standing height in the main room which is 6.5m squared in size and so would be adequate for a table and chairs.

It weighs just 15kg, making it fairly portable, but unfortunately it doesn’t come with a pump which does make it more cumbersome to move around. There are plenty of storage pouches in the two rooms and the entrance floor mat can be lifted, which is handy in wet weather or if it needs a wash after a heavy weekend. For peace of mind, it also comes with a five year warranty.

Continue reading...

Robens Kiowa tipi tent

  • Best: In bad weather
  • Weight: 23.4kg
  • Sleeps: 10
  • Pitching time: 5 minutes
  • Packed size: 93cm x 28cm

While it can sleep up to ten, sleeping four or five makes this tipi tent an incredibly comfortable and spacious family option. It’s the most expensive on the list but you get plenty of space for your buck. The large front porch stores boots, wellies and jackets without them encroaching on the living space while the windows allow a lot of natural light – not to mention the fact the curtain closures make you feel “at home”.

It’s very on trend with its tipi shape but the modern polycotton fabric – a mix of polyester and cotton – and alloy poles mean it’s easier to erect and take down than traditional bell tents with their millions of guy ropes. It’s breathable inside too and doesn’t feel as close or hot as some less breathable fabrics do.

Weighing in at 23.4kg it’s mid range when it comes to weight but it’s been tested in a wind tunnel at speeds of up to 192km per hour. So while most of us would pack up and head home should it get that windy, it’s good to know the Kiowa can handle British summers.

Continue reading...

Coleman weathermaster 6XL air BlackOut tent

  • Best: Tent with separate bedrooms
  • Weight: 38.40kg
  • Sleeps: 6
  • Pitching time : 10 minutes
  • Packed size : 78cm x 58cm x 53cm

Not only does the weathermaster 6XL have the trademarked black out bedroom technology from Coleman, but the bedrooms also have temperature management fabric, meaning they can stay as much as five degrees cooler in the day, yet stay warmer than the rest of the tent at night. This is because energy from the sun is stored in the temperature of the fabric and released back into the bedrooms when the sun goes down.

It’s also got trademarked fast pitch technology and for a tent of its size, pitches remarkably quickly in around 10 minutes. At 38.4kg it’s heavy, but when you consider the size of it, there’s a lot of space for the weight. The bedrooms comfortably fit blow up double beds while it’s also got 6ft 5in headspace so is roomy enough for even the tallest campers.

Continue reading...

Life Under Canvas 6m bell tent

  • Best: Glamping tent
  • Weight: 34kg
  • Sleeps: 10 to 12
  • Pitching time: Not specified
  • Packed size : 33cm x 96cm

This 6m tent will comfortably fit four or five doubles when it comes to just sleeping, but as a family tent for four to six, there’s plenty of space to “live” in too. There’s no doubting that this one comes top of the list for style – it’s got glamping written all over it.

Made from 100 percent cotton it’s the only sole fabric tent on the list too. When pitching for the first time it needs a gentle spray from the hose to wet the fabric which then tightens even more on drying to make it waterproof. It also comes with mosquito mesh for both the door and windows to keep bugs and critters out.

At 34kg it’s not easy to get where you want it to be but, considering the 3.5m height at the top of the bell, this is still a lot of room and height for the weight. While this is a roundup of the best family tents, this makes a perfect garden room for occasional use too. While we opted for the model without a stove hole, there is aso that option should you want to pack a woodburning stove for your summer holidays. If you’re still unsure, fear not, as the customer service team took us through every option thoroughly so we felt confident in making the best decision for us.

Continue reading...

Kelty rumpus 4 person tent

  • Best: For wild camping
  • Weight: 5.92kg
  • Sleeps: 4
  • Pitching time: Not specified
  • Packed size: 64cm x 19cm x 20 cm

At just 5.92kg, this four person tent is a perfect portable option for families wanting to wild camp and explore on foot before pitching. The sizeable porch also means you can store everything out of the way of the sleeping compartment. And while it’s a cosy fit for four side by side, there are four internal storage pockets so that everyone gets their own corner for their things.

Its bright and colourful fabric makes it a stylish choice, it pitches in minutes, and it’s intuitive to put up with just three lightweight fibreglass poles. The peak height is 4ft 8in so while the kids should be able to stand, adults won’t be able to comfortably.

Continue reading...

Vango joro air 450

  • Best: For environmentalists
  • Weight: 24.2kg
  • Sleeps: Not specified
  • Pitching time: 10 minutes
  • Packed size: 80cm x 42cm x 42cm

Made from 100 percent recycled single use plastic bottles, the joro is part of Vango’s “earth collection” where tents are all made completely with recycled plastic. The entire collection has used over eight million plastic bottles and comprises tents, sleeping bags, rucksacks, furniture and sleeping mats too.

The joro is inflatable with a single point of inflation unlike the others on the list. The three zone design with porch, living space and bedrooms makes it feel roomy and spacious with the midnight windows making the sleeping area dark and conducive to shut-eye. Weighing in at 24.2kg it can be pitched by just one person in around ten minutes, offers UPF30 sun protection, and the colourlok fabric prevents and slows colour fade and UV degradation too.

Continue reading...

Heimplanet backdoor classic

  • Best: Lightweight tent
  • Weight: 5.8kg
  • Sleeps: 4
  • Pitching time: Not specified
  • Packed size : Not specified

At 5.8kg this is the lightest tent on the list, but with just 5.8m squared space inside it’s not the biggest. That said, what Heimplanet’s backdoor classic lacks in size, it more than makes up for in style. One of the best looking on the list with a futuristic external pump up frame, it also has plenty of storage space inside including a roof shelf which worked well as extra storage, but also diffused light when used for a lamp too.

Made with ripstop nylon fabric it dried out faster than any other tent on the list when it got wet. It also has two doors which can be retracted and attached to the main frame which means it’s got good airflow while keeping mosquitos and bugs out with mesh panels. The pale, off-white colour we tested also meant it didn’t absorb any heat from the sun and stayed cool too.

Continue reading...

Nordisk utgard sky cotton tent

  • Best: For open air camping
  • Weight: 24kg
  • Sleeps: Not specified
  • Pitching time: Not specified
  • Packed size: 124cm x 35cm

With rectangular doors, this tent feels closest to a cabin or outdoor room. It has fold away walls which mean you can sleep as though you were outside too. Weighing 24kg it isn’t terribly transportable, but definitely falls into the glamping range. Its sand coloured polyester and cotton mix fabric mean it’s breathable, light weight and looks good, while doors and windows have mosquito nets.

The tent can also be separated into sleeping and living areas with a tailored zip-in-floor and detachable sleep cabins. The poles and pegs are steel so while not the lightest, they’re incredibly durable and the poles are also pin free making pitching that little bit easier. If you’re looking for a festival tent you can pitch, open up and enjoy your surroundings, look no further.

Continue reading...

Easycamp moonlight yurt

  • Best: For headroom
  • Weight: 10.6kg
  • Sleeps: 6
  • Pitching time : Not specified
  • Packed size: Not specified

With its yurt-like shape, this is the only tent on the list that boasts full head height throughout (at around 7ft). It’s also the only one on the list that comes with glamping bunting. Its huge front door and big windows really make it feel like an outdoor room or cabin rather than a tent. It features six large organiser pockets so you can unpack without having to cram things into corners, is made with fire retardant fabric and at 10.6kg it’s lighter than you’d think, given the space you get once it’s pitched. If you’re looking for somewhere to spend time and not just sleep, the moonlight yurt doesn’t waste an inch of space.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Family tents

It was tough to pick an outright best as it depends on usage, but the Coleman octagon is our best buy. Spacious and unique in its eight sided shape, it fit everything and everyone in it with room to spare and the headheight made it feel more like an outdoor room than a tent.

The Kelty rumpus comes right near the top of the list too. The bright and colourful canvas looks great when pitched and it’s fairly lightweight and portable too, so perfect for hiking or bikepacking. It feels like a tent full of potential adventures and will look at home in environments from festival fields to Scottish mountains.

Special mention has to go to the Life Under Canvas bell tent – it looks beautiful and the customer service really is second to none. It’d be a perfect choice for an outdoor summer room as well as a tent, and will serve a family fantastically as a base for a fortnight’s holiday.

Now you’ve got the tent here are the rest of best sleeping bags to bring on your next venture

