The sun has finally started shining, there are plenty of bank holidays to look forward to and festivals are selling out thick and fast. Whether you’re looking at enjoying fields, and nature or some banging bands and live music, tents are a must have for families during British summer time.

But where to start? What you want will depend on how you’re going to use it. If you’re looking for somewhere to lay your head after long walks or lots of live music, head height won’t be such an issue for you. But if you’re heading to Eurocamp for a fortnight, the last thing you want to do is spend hours on your hands and knees because the model you chose was more for overnight and wild camping than a home-away-from-home.

Next, think about how far you’re going to have to travel with it. If you’re taking the kids to Glasto, wheels on the bag or a lightweight tent are going to be a bigger priority than mosquito netting on the windows.

If you’re more of a glamper, you’ll want a tent that has space and a hole for a woodburning stove chimney. While if you’re bikepacking, then lightweight and inflatable might be more up your street.

Fortunately, we’ve done the hard work (and a lot of pitching) so you’ll know when you get your tent pegs out that you’ve made the right choice for you and the kids.

How we tested

We pitched each tent for four nights in as varied weather as we were able to. If it didn’t rain, we used a sprinkler to see how the tents coped in wet conditions and how they dried out afterwards. We considered weight, head height, storage capabilities and ease of pitching, thinking about how each tent would fare both in a festival scenario – where it might be pitched among others and overlooked for a few days – and how it would fare with wild camping or on emptier campsites.

The best family tents for 2023 are: