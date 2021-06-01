9 best running sunglasses for protecting your eyes whatever the weather

Sprint into summer with a pair of running-specific sunglasses that will protect you from the sun, whether you’re racing around the park in an attempt to reclaim your pre-lockdown parkrun PB or jogging to the pub.

We tested these glasses over the course of a year, with one sultry summer, a dusting of snow and plenty of spring rain (and accompanying road glare) to put them through their paces. Running sunglasses aren’t just for dazzling days: models with brilliant lenses, like the ones we’ve picked here, improve contrast, offer UV protection, and minimise dangerous glare when you’re running near roads.

We tested for a secure, comfortable fit with plenty of circulation – around the nose, under the eyes and at the temples – to avoid sweat and chafing. UVA and UVB defence should be a baseline for any glasses you consider, but beyond that, pick lenses with a UV rating that matches the conditions you expect to run in – the higher the UV rating, the more protection.

For inner-city running, we preferred really sharp lenses with a more lifestyle-friendly frame, in case your run is cut short by a few socially distanced drinks in the park. Photochromic lenses are a nice luxury for city running, as they will lighten automatically when you go inside but, sadly, they come with a price tag.

If you mostly run on trails, you will need glasses with more grip – look for something with an adjustable nosepiece and tips – and ideally rimless lenses, so you have a better view of the terrain beneath you.

Read more:

We found that lighter glasses are generally better for trails, too: the more durable, the better. Wraparound glasses are the typical style for a professional running kit because they are so aerodynamic, and very effective at keeping dust and grit out of your eyes. But they are unavoidably sporty, and our reviewers got on fine running fast with grippy non-wraparounds. From hi-tech, ultra-light wraparounds to retro classics you’d wear on holiday, here are our picks of the best running glasses.

The best running sunglasses for 2021 are:

SunGod classics polarised 8KO Best: For looking good while running Our favourite adventure sunglasses, upgraded with an incredibly crisp, glare-defying 8KO lens. We tested the polarised version and they handled everything from snow glare to grey morning runs with ease. As with other SunGod glasses, the frame is light and flexible: we (grudgingly) dropped ours on a hard surface from head height and couldn’t spot any damage – including to the lens, which has three layers of scratch protection. Even if the worst did happen, they have a lifetime guarantee. Great value, customisable in every respect, and a perfect fit, the classics frame also seems to suit every face shape – we went out in these even when we weren’t running. Buy now £ 55 , Sungod.co {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rapha classic glasses Best: For running in the city They’re designed for riding, but our reviewer’s favourite cycling sunglasses also happen to be among her favourite running pairs. They’re beautiful, with a classic frame that evokes long European tours and espressos. The nosepiece and arm grips are light and comfortable – made from Megol (a plastic from renewable sources), they stay grippy even in heavy rain, and the frame is light and doesn’t gather sweat. But the amazing lenses really elevate them for runners – designed for road racing, they deliver breathtaking contrast, and are hydrophobic and anti-scratch. The military-grade anti-fogging tech the lenses are treated with has never let us down. Buy now £ 90 , Rapha.cc {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Julbo spark reactiv performance lenses Best: For triathlon training A beautiful pair of sunglasses with the best lenses we tested, Julbo’s top-of-the-range photochromic lenses adjust quickly and seamlessly when you move into lighter or darker environments. We loved the fit, which felt secure and comfortable without being sticky or heavy. The reactive lenses were a game changer and made these glasses ideal for travelling – you don’t have to carry a variety of lenses or worry about swapping them around if you’re in a multi-day race. We also took these road cycling, where the quick change from dark to light (in a tunnel, for example) was really helpful. Buy now £ 109.99 , Bikester.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} goodr tiger’s eye gazing Best: For accessorising The only problem with running specialists goodr’s glasses is that their fabulous range of vibrant frames can become an addiction. Luckily, they’re good value, because even though we adored the cool seventies vibe of these marbled brown glasses, we also loved the entire limited-edition Rolling Stone range, the Tron-esque neons and the classic matte models. There’s a pair to match every conceivable running outfit you own. Plus, the lens is crystal clear (we tested a polarised lens), the grip is secure but doesn’t cling or fog up, and they feel really light and comfortable. Buy a wardrobe’s worth. Buy now £ 35 , Goodr.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rudy Project rydon sunglasses Best: For running fast The 2021 updated model of these classic running sunglasses were the best technical glasses we tested, and the pair our reviewers would use for racing – sleek, incredibly light (24g), with innovative little vents in the lenses to stop them from fogging up. The adjustable nosepiece and temple are malleable but grippy, so they feel really secure. These are great for running in hot weather, as the absence of a lower frame means there’s no discomfort at all when you sweat and you get a better view of the floor – helpful if you plan to do any trail running, or even a lot of pothole and pavement jumping. Buy now £ 140.99 , Bikester.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} SunGod velans Best: For the perfect fit If you’re running or racing for any length of time, or adding in triathlon sports to your training, these are the most comfortable pair of sunglasses around. SunGod’s innovative online customisation means you can pick a tint to suit your climate, a frame to fit your face and how much peripheral vision you need – you can pick between a full frame and top frame model – and a variety of nose pads. SunGod’s new 8KO lenses are brilliant, clear and adaptable, and – like the other SunGod models we’ve tested – both frame and lenses are extremely robust. The shape is great for bad weather, as both the full- and top-frame models give you good protection from wind and rain. Buy now £ 140 , Sungod.co {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kalenji run perfect C3 Best: For runners on a budget These are really good entry-level glasses, and have impressive features – a low weight (26g) and decent lenses – for the price. The fit isn’t quite as bespoke as the pricier glasses, but they still feel secure. The lenses – we tested category three, the darkest ones – are fine for casual running, although they are not scratch resistant, so need a bit more care than other pairs. Good for casual runners who can’t face running in normal sunglasses any more. Buy now £ 19.99 , Decathlon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} dhb pro triple lens sunglasses Best: For varying conditions A good mid-range pair of glasses, these wraparounds from Wiggle’s in-house team are perfect for semi-serious runners who don’t want to commit to an expensive pair of glasses, or who know they’re liable to break them. They come with three different lenses – low light, bright light and variable light. The lenses swap in easily enough, but these glasses are better suited to short runs where you know the conditions won’t change much. They’re relatively light and surprisingly durable – although the lenses are scratch resistant, not scratch proof. Buy now £ 26.25 , Wiggle.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Oakley evzero blades Best: For professionals Phenomenally light, at just 22g, these sleek sunglasses feel barely there, even when we ran hard in sunny weather. The lenses were some of the best we tested for bright sunshine. Made from impact-resistant plutonite and using Oakley’s specialist “prizm” technology, they noticeably improve contrast, even on duller days. They’re extremely elegant and comfortable, with a graceful fit that sits perfectly on the nose and temples. Oakley calls the material “unobtanium”, which fits with the overall Marvel-hero style of these cool glasses. Buy now £ 143 , Oakley.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

