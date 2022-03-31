A cyclist’s shoes are the interface between man and machine. They’re a vital piece of kit and something no roadie should be without.

The aim of the game is to transfer power from the legs to the wheels as efficiently as possible and a good pair of shoes allow the wearer to do this without losing any watts along the way.

Cycling shoes achieve this thanks to a stiff sole, often made from carbon fibre, and a “cleat” mechanism that clips directly into the pedal, locking the feet in place. This allows the rider to utilise the entire 360 degrees of the pedal stroke, pulling up as well as pushing down, without losing any power to flex.

Outside of these fundamental characteristics, there’s a lot of variation between designs. Some cycling shoes use traditional laces to keep them secure on the foot, while others feature Boa dials that allow for quick adjustments on the go. Some are made from leather, which is easy to clean, while others are made from woven fibres that aid breathability.

The right cycling shoe for any given individual depends largely on personal preference, but being well informed about the best options out there will make the process much easier.

How we tested

We spent the last six weeks putting some big miles in to bring you our handpicked selection of the best men’s cycling shoes on the market right now. We tackled everything from long-distance epics to Saturday morning coffee runs in order to form a well rounded picture of each and every shoe we tested, marking them on factors such as comfort, stiffness and looks.

We only included what we deemed to be the best of the best while hitting a range of price points, from budget-friendly to high-end. Below are the men’s cycling shoes we rated highest.

The best cycling shoes for 2022 are:

Best value for money – Shimano rc5: £99.90, Startfitness.co.uk

Best beginner shoe – Dhb dorica: £50, Wiggle.co.uk

Best pro-level cycling shoe – Sidi shot 2: £375, Sigmasports.com

Best budget cycling shoe – Specialized torch 1.0: £69.99, Specialized.com

Best looking cycling shoe – Rapha classic: £180, Rapha.cc

Best lace-up cycling shoe – S-Works 7 lace: £300, Specialized.com

Best for sheer simplicity – Quoc mono II road: £270, Quoc.cc

Best velcro cycling shoe – Fizik tempo r5: £99, Sigmasports.com

Best top tier allrounder – Fizik r1 infinito: £330, Sigmasports.com

Best woven cycling shoe – Rapha pro team: £260, Rapha.cc