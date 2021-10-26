Looking for the perfect gift for the cyclist in your life? It can be a nightmare to choose– especially if you’re a non-biker who doesn’t know their gears from their elbow.

Your favourite two-wheel fanatic has probably already got a favourite jersey, shorts and pump, so why not buy them something a bit different – something they probably wouldn’t normally treat themself to?

We’ve tracked down some of the best gift ideas for cyclists out there – some quirky, some practical, and all of them guaranteed to bring a smile to their face when they unwrap them.

How we tested

We got our hands on a sample of each item and assessed them based on quality, design and how much we think fellow cyclists would love to receive them as a gift.

The best gifts for cyclists for 2021 are:

Kapz headset cap Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 Let your imagination run wild when choosing a message or image for one of these custom-made caps, which fit at the top of a bike's forks, just behind the handlebars. They are a great way to add a unique touch to a bike – helping it stand out at the Sunday morning café stop. You can pick anything from a picture or motivational message to crucial medical details that could prove a lifesaver in an incident. There are loads of images to choose from on the website, or you can take your own idea to Kapz and have them create something truly unique. Buy now £ 19.95 , Kapz.com

Rapha logo sweatshirt Best: Casual clothing Rating: 9/10 Love it or loathe it, every cyclist has heard of Rapha. We're firmly in the love it camp, as its kit is fantastic. The British brand makes some great off-bike clothing too, including this comfy, quality sweatshirt. Rapha has recently made big strides towards making its clothing more eco-friendly, and this luxurious leisurewear uses organic cotton to reduce the water and chemicals needed in its production. There's a chain-stitched chest logo across the chest and it comes in a range of colours, from navy and pink through to a subtle and stealthy charcoal and black. Buy now £ 55 , Rapha.cc

Official UCI rainbow stripes big bobble hat Best: Headwear Rating: 8/10 If you're going to wear a bobble hat, make it a big one! With its official world champion rainbow stripes, this style is perfect for wearing to a winter cyclocross race or while out walking the dog. They even come in Belgian, Dutch and Flanders flag designs so you can show support for your continental heroes. The acrylic knit is nice and thick and kept our heads toasty on cold mornings. They certainly make a great, fun talking point when you're out and about. Buy now £ 22 , Bigbobblehats.co.uk

VeloPac ridepac lite Best: For staying organised Rating: 8/10 There's nothing worse than fumbling around in your pockets for your card or phone on a ride. That's where the ridepac comes in. With a handy slot for your phone, a zipped pocket for your cash and a pocket for your keys, it really helps keep your essentials organised. The outer fabric is also waterproof and the zip is water-resistant to keep out all but the worst mother nature can throw at you. Buy now £ 20 , Velopac.cc

OneLife stealth squadra iD wristband Best: For solo riders Rating: 9/10 Hopefully, the rider in your life never ends up lying in a ditch at the side of the road with no idea how they got there – or who they even are. This ID band is great way to keep their details to hand – especially if they have a medical condition that first responders will need to know about. You can have it engraved with a name, contact number and any other crucial information. The silicone band, which has to be cut to size, is comfortable and the watch-style metal clasp works really well. They won't even notice they are wearing it. Buy now £ 22.99 , Onelifeid.com

Café du Cycliste loulou merino neck warmer Best: For luxury Rating: 8/10 We're almost certain the cyclist in your life has several old, worn-out neck warmers in their kit drawer at home. How about injecting a little French style into their winter wardrobe with this smart merino-blend warmer instead. It's pricey, but will be something they'll treasure for years. Cut extra-long to keep out draughts, it can be pulled high up on the face when it's really cold. It served us brilliantly in a hail storm and comes in a cool drawstring bag that makes a great gift. Buy now £ 39 , Cafeducycliste.com

Black sheep oversocks Best: For cold weather Rating: 8/10 Anyone who struggles to keep their feet warm while cycling in the colder months will adore these. They're a pair of tough socks that go over your shoes in cold but dry weather to prevent numb toes and keep chills at bay. They are easy to slip on over your shoes and cut long enough to keep your calves warm too. You just cut along the dotted line on the socks to make a hole for your pedals to attach to your shoes. Buy now £ 20 , Blacksheepcycling.cc

Premax skincare weather defence facial cream Best: Skincare Rating: 8/10 Cycling can be tough on your skin. This selection of creams from Australian skincare experts Premax will help protect from chafing and damage. The range is designed specifically with cyclists and other athletes in mind. We particularly liked the chamois cream for some extra protection from saddle sores, and also enjoyed using the weather defence facial cream – it did a great job stopping our skin getting dried out by the cold wind. Buy now £ 19.99 , Premax.co

AfterShokz openmove Best: For music lovers Rating: 9/10 We don't normally recommend using headphones while riding, but we'll make an exception for these. These wireless cans use bone conduction and sit on your temples rather than in your ears so you can still hear cars and other potential hazards around you. Sweat-proof and with a running time of up to six hours, they are perfect for on the bike, running or in the gym. We featured a similar model in our round-up of the best running headphones. Buy now £ 79.95 , Aftershokz.co.uk

The Handmade Cyclist espresso cup & saucer Best: For coffee lovers Rating: 8/10 Cycling and coffee culture are virtually inseparable. The rider in your life would love to sip their pre-ride espresso from this dainty fine bone china cup and saucer. It's made by a leading Stoke-on-Trent pottery and finished in the racing colours made famous by Fausto Coppi "Il Campionissimo" the two-times World Champion. Other versions of the combo honour some of the world's greatest road climbs and the great Greg LeMond. Buy now £ 19.50 , Thehandmadecyclist.com

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.