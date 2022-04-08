When it comes to kit, I’m a bit of a nerd. This was true before I came to IndyBest, but now that I’ve spent a portion of my working life testing everything from fleeces to slippers, I feel confident in my assertion that my nerdery might be worth boasting about.

But no project has stretched my research capabilities more than an upcoming trip I’m going on with my partner: we’re taking 18 months off to attempt to cycle the length of the Americas, from Alaska to Argentina.

It’s a bit bonkers, sure, but in terms of long-term cycle tours, it’s actually one of the more simple ones. If we can keep pace with the seasons, the weather should remain temperate, and the visa rigmarole promises to be relatively simple.

But there are, of course, challenges when you decide to forgo your south-east London flat for a three-man tent on the salt plains of Bolivia. And identifying and sourcing great kit has been a massive part of our preparations.

So, what are we taking with us? Well although the answer is “not much”, it would still be too boring to list everything exhaustively. That’s why I’m bringing together my most satisfying picks – stuff that I feel smug for finding, or which gives me a little jolt of excitement when I think about how I’m going to use it while on the road… yes, even the trowel for digging a hole to poop in (£26.42, Amazon.co.uk).

Read more:

So without further ado, here are my top kit picks for long-term cycling touring, brought together over two years of asking for recommendations and comparing countless spec tables.