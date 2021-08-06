Staying in is the new going out, the living room is the new office and pyjamas are the new business suit.

Applying that same logic, it’s only fair to assume that slippers are the new everyday shoes, which means now's the perfect time to invest.

The most important factor when selecting a slipper is comfort. If it doesn’t feel good on foot when you’re schlepping around the house then what’s the point?

The trouble is, when you’re limited to online shopping, trying slippers on becomes a time-consuming ordeal. That’s why we took it upon ourselves to put lots of pairs through their paces and bring you the absolute best of the bunch.

Each pair we looked at was assessed in terms of comfort, cost and quality in order to provide you with the clearest possible picture before parting with your cash.

Below you’ll find our handpicked selection of the best men’s slippers available to buy right now. We worked from home in them, we watched TV in them, we even walked up and down stairs a bit in them too. All so that you can buy with confidence, without having to go through the hassle of blind buying.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

M&S suede moccasin slippers There’s no faulting M&S when it comes to quality clothing at reasonable prices and that goes double for slippers. These are a little more expensive than your run-of-the-mill M&S slippers but that’s because they are packed with features to make them extra comfortable and cosy. The faux-fur lining feels great and will keep your feet nice and warm – particularly as it’s paired with extra insulation to really lock out the cold – and the suede moccasin styling is about as classic as it gets. They are also available in a range of colours so you can coordinate with your trackies and hoodie for a bit of sofa-based sartorial flair. Buy now £ 29.99 , M&S {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hamilton and Hare x Mulo slipper Hamilton and Hare is one of the leading names in premium loungewear and Mulo is a master of comfort-led men’s shoes. Together, they make a powerful team and these luxurious backless slippers are the proof. Granted, they are not exactly modestly priced but that’s because every slipper is individually handmade using sustainably sourced fabrics, and features indulgent details like Italian suede leather trims and a rubber outsole robust enough to tackle terrain outside of the house, even if it’s just to take the bins out. With a terry-towelling cushioned footbed, this is one pair of slippers you won’t want to take off, but they are fairly stiff straight out of the box so expect a bit of a breaking-in period. Buy now £ 135 , Trouva {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mahabis curve slipper These slightly unusual slippers from Mahabis might just be the ultimate lockdown footwear. They offer all the comfort of a regular slipper (and then some) merged with the practicality of a regular shoe. We’re not saying you should wear them out and about, but if push came to shove, it’s nice to know you could. After the vibrant outsole, the first thing you notice about the curve is the piece of material at the heel. This is a neoprene cradle which holds the heel in place and keeps the slipper on. It’s very effective and comfortable and when paired with other features such as the fluffy, recycled-wool lining, makes for a great all-rounder of a slipper. Plus, if they get dirty you can simply throw them in the wash. No hassle. Buy now £ 99 , Mahabis {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Adidas adilette slides We know what you’re thinking, this isn’t a slipper, but hear us out. The pool slide has become the unofficial indoor shoe of the 21st century. Paired with a sock, it’s the modern day answer to a traditional slipper. This simple but effective option from Adidas was arguably the slide that started it all. It features a single rubber strap with three-stripe branding and a moulded footbed for comfort. Plus, you can use it as a sandal on holiday too, the way it was intended, therefore saving yourself money and space on your shoe rack. Buy now £ 29 , Adidas {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ugg scuff slippers With their thick sheepskin insole and lining, Ugg’s scuff slippers are beyond cosy. The suede outsole is soft and flexible while also providing ample grip on smooth wood, tile or laminate flooring courtesy of rubberised print. If you’ve always found yourself eyeing up a pair of Ugg boots for their comfort and warmth but haven’t quite mustered up the courage to put a pair on, these are the slippers for you. Buy now £ 80 , Ugg {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Uniqlo fluffy fleece slippers You probably wouldn’t expect a sub-£10 slipper to be all that good. But you’d be wrong in this case. Uniqlo is always a solid bet when it comes to sourcing your everyday basics at a wallet-friendly price, slippers included. Finished in a fluffy fleece outer and with comfortable, towelling insoles, these bargain slippers from the Japanese retailer are a great option for anyone who doesn’t want to spend a huge amount. Buy now £ 9.90 , Uniqlo {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Giesswein slippers If you’re going for maximum comfort, why stop south of the ankle? These slipper boots from Giesswein are perfect for the darkest depths of winter with their virgin-wool construction and woollen ankle cuff. They’re also machine washable and feature an anti-slip sole for maximum traction on slippery kitchen floors. Buy now £ 45 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The North Face nuptse tent mule III These have been keeping Alpine explorers’s feet warm during their downtime for years. They have a baffled construction, reminiscent of The North Face’s iconic down jacket of the same name, and are packed full of synthetic insulation to trap body heat and keep things toasty. Looks-wise, there’s undoubtedly a touch of the Marmite factor at play. Still, they’re super comfy, extremely warm and if you’re just going to be wearing them around the house then who cares what they look like anyway? Buy now £ 45 , The North Face {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hay frotte slippers Danish lifestyle and homeware brand Hay is big on that whole Scandi minimalism vibe and these delightfully simple slippers created in collaboration with designer Amanda Borberg are no exception. We were immediately taken by their stripped-back styling and the soft towelling fabric from which they’re constructed. If you’re looking for an all-singing, all-dancing, luxury slipper that costs a bomb, this is not it. If, however, you want a basic, stylish slipper that won’t break the bank, this is about as good as it gets. Buy now £ 20 , Goodhood {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Men’s slippers After trying a mountain of slippers, we settled on M&S’s suede moccasin slippers as our favourite. Why? For us, the balance of affordability, quality and comfort made them the best in the test. If you want to spend a little more, a pair of Mahabis curves are well worth the extra cash.

