Having the appropriate kit is essential if you want to continue cycling during the winter months. Good insulation will enable you to ride further, stay out longer, and remain comfortable while doing so.

Your legs are the pistons moving you forward, so it makes good sense to keep them sufficiently wrapped up. Leg warmers will do the trick in the transitional months, but there’s no substitute for a proper pair of full-length bib tights when it comes to tackling the darkest depths of winter on two wheels.

Like summer bib shorts, bib tights feature shoulder straps to keep them in place. But unlike bib shorts, they extend all the way down to the ankle.

They’re usually constructed from fleece-backed fabric for additional insulation, and while most feature an integrated chamois pad in the seat, some do not, as they’re designed to be worn over a pair of regular bib shorts.

How we tested

We spent two months putting bib tights from the best brands to the test both on- and off-road in frosty Northumberland. We were looking for comfort, warmth, breathability, reflective detailing and durability, and only included options that ticked all of these boxes. It was a bonus if they looked good too.

The best cycling bib tights for men for 2022 are:

Rapha cargo winter bib tights Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Of all the bib tights tested, Rapha’s cargo winter bib tights were the ones we found ourselves reaching for again and again. They’re thick, warm and easy to wear, and the striped reflective detail on the back of the calves looks great too. It’s obvious as soon as you pick them up that they’re nicely made, which is reflected in the (admittedly rather steep) price tag. The chamois pad is thick and comfortable too, even when riding off-road for extended periods. Best of all, these tights include a number of pockets, including two with zippers, which are great for storing a wallet, snack, or any other loose odds and ends. We found the stretchy pocket on the right leg perfect for holding a smartphone, making it much easier to access than if it was in a jersey pocket with a jacket on top. Buy now £ 240 , Rapha.cc {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pas Normal Studios control long tights Best: Without a pad Rating: 8/10 A great-looking pair of bib tights from a brand known for its fashion-forward take on luxury cycling apparel. These are designed to be worn over a pair of bib shorts and therefore don’t feature an in-built chamois pad. This has two benefits: firstly, it gives an extra layer of wind protection, and, secondly, it means they don’t need to be washed after every ride. This makes them a good option for extreme cold, as they can be layered up with either shorts, three-quarter-length knickers, or even a pair of full-length bibs. We found them to be comfortable, well made, and we like the subtle reflective details that allow you to be seen on the road without going full day-glo. Buy now £ 190 , Pasnormalstudios.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Assos of Switzerland mille gt winter tights gto c2 Best: Deep-winter bib tights Rating: 9/10 At a whopping £395, these deep-winter tights from Assos are by no means budget friendly. That said, they are without a doubt the most robust and well-built pair of bib tights we tested, and they’re absolutely packed full of special features. The tights are pre-shaped for a comfortable but compressive fit around the leg, with body mapping that places different fabrics in different areas to optimise insulation and breathability. There are removable crash pads at the hips to protect against impacts (handy for treacherous rides on icy roads), and the cuffs are made from a neoprene-like material to keep road spray out. One feature we really liked was the shoulder straps, which are wide and thick, resulting in a comfortable, supportive fit. The chamois pad is extraordinary too – it’s extremely thick, with a three-layer construction that absorbs micro vibrations, ensuring absolute comfort even over long distances on rough terrain. Buy now £ 395 , Sigmasports.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Madison freewheel bib tights Best: Budget bib tights Rating: 7/10 On a budget? These bib tights from Madison offer fleece-backed fabric, reflective details, an excellent fit and a surprisingly capable chamois pad. The shoulder straps are comfortable and the mesh material on the back and the stomach is highly breathable, keeping sweat to a minimum. Best of all, they’re currently on sale at Freewheel for £39.99, which we feel is a great price for a solid, no-frills piece of kit that gets the job done and looks good doing it. Buy now £ 39.99 , Freewheel.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cafe du Cycliste marie winter tights Best: For understated looks Rating: 8/10 Cafe du Cycliste is known for its premium cycling kit that blends stylish looks with high performance, and these water-repellant, thermal bib tights do exactly that. They’re constructed from fleece-backed fabric which traps body heat, and a unique blend of microfibres allow sweat to evaporate quickly and easily. We love the classic, understated look of these tights and found the chamois pad to be comfortable on long days in the saddle. We’d recommend them to anyone looking for a simple, lightweight bib tight, free from excessive branding or detailing, that performs well in cold, wet conditions. Buy now £ 216 , Cafeducycliste.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Maap team evo thermal bib tights Best: For style Rating: 9/10 We found ourselves using Maap’s team evo thermal tights a lot during testing. They’re warm, but not suffocatingly so, making them perfect for the majority of British winter rides. The fabric traps heat nicely but is still breathable and quick drying, meaning excessive sweating was never a problem, even during intense climbs and sprints. Obviously, these tights look the part too. The pair we tested were olive green and looked great with hi-vis outerwear and pretty much any colour jersey you could imagine. The chamois is great too – comfortable over long distances without being overly thick or heavy. Buy now £ 230 , Maap.cc {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Castelli tutto nano bib tights Best: For rain protection Rating: 8/10 Featuring Castelli’s nano flex 3g fabric, which is warm, rain-resistant and soft, these bib tights are rated for temperatures down to -16C. They’re black, but still nice and visible on the road thanks to 360-degree reflective panels on the ankles. There’s also a tonal Castelli logo to the side and mesh shoulder straps for breathability. The Italian brand claims the water repellency of these tights is built right into the fabric instead of using a traditional durable water repellent coating (DWR). This is said to achieve longer lasting and more effective rain protection than many similar products, and having ridden the tutto nano bibs in everything from thick fog to heavy rain, we’d be inclined to agree. They won’t stop downpours, but light rain beads effectively, and we remained as largely warm and dry as could be expected. Buy now £ 1300 , Sigmasports.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dhb thermal bib tights Best: Value bib tights Rating: 8/10 Decent kit doesn’t have to cost the earth, as is evidenced by these excellent bib tights from Wiggle’s in-house brand, dhb. They’re great value, featuring a quality chamois pad for comfort, and thick, fleece-backed fabric for warmth. There are also reflective logos and strips for increased visibility on the road. We’re big fans of dhb kit, and at £55 these bib tights definitely don’t disappoint. In terms of performance, they can happily go toe to toe with options twice the price. They’re comfortable, perform well even on full days out covering upwards of 100 miles, and are warm enough for anything the British winter can throw their way. Buy now £ 55 , Wiggle.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

