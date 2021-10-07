When the weather gets cooler, a good pair of cycling gloves is a must. Frozen, numb fingers can completely ruin a great day out on the bike.

If you’re going to be riding in the rain often, you’ll want to go for a waterproof pair. Look for waterproof fabrics and double lining constructions for the best protection from rain and spray. Lots of modern gloves also use durable water resistant (DWR) coatings for waterproofing. So, if you’re going to be riding in torrential downpours, we’d recommend looking for a pair with a waterproof membrane to act as a barrier to the damp.

In warmer conditions, you could also consider neoprene gloves. These soak up water while you ride but lock in your body heat to keep your hands comfortably warm.

It’s also worth looking at reflective elements on your gloves – properly positioned on the outside of the hand or fingers, they can make it much easier for drivers to spot you, especially when using your hands to signal.

We’d also recommend going for a pair with longer cuffs to stop draughts going up your sleeves. Velcro fastenings or zips on the cuffs can also make them easier to take on and off. And if you use your phone or a bike computer while riding, touchscreen fingertips will save you the hassle of having to take them off.

How we tested

We tested our selection during the day and at night, in torrential downpours and on chilly autumn days. We looked for designs that kept our hands comfortable and didn’t restrict our movement, control or feel of the bars. We also considered how easy they were to take care of, how durable they were and how easy they were to dry out after rides.

The best cycling gloves for winter 2021 are:

Showers Pass crosspoint waterproof knit wool Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 We were blown away by how well these performed in the rain and moderately cold temperatures – although water soaks into the material, it never gets through to your hands. They feel fantastic thanks to a merino layer next to your skin, while a waterproof yet breathable membrane layer keeps the damp out but lets sweat escape. Being nice and stretchy they’re a dream to pull on and off, and a pattern of silicone dashes on the palms, fingers and thumbs ensures great grip at all times. That nice long cuff will keep your wrists warm either tucked under a jacket or over your jersey. As they look like ordinary gloves you’ll probably find yourself using them while out walking too, making them good value. Buy now £ 39 , Showerpass.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Spatzwear thrmoz Best: For serious training Rating: 8/10 Designed and tested in Yorkshire, these will you see you through the toughest conditions. There’s a windproof shell that you fold over the fingers when it gets really cold or wet. You can then push it back into a pouch on the back of the hand when you don’t need it, giving you the warmth of a lobster-style glove with the dexterity of a five-fingered one. Extra-long zippered cuffs insulate the forearms and keep the cold and wet out of your jacket. The grippers on the palms were best on test and we liked the slit on the index finger which means you can use your phone without taking them off. Buy now £ 79.99 , Spatzwear.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Le Col hors categorie deep winter Best: For cold weather Rating: 8/10 Made from fleeced fabrics that are insulating and windproof, this pair does a great job of keeping out the chill and are designed for temperatures below 5C. They kept our hands toasty even on chilly early morning rides. While the DWR coating will help keep you dry in showers, your hands will get wet in heavy rain, although we didn’t notice our hands getting cold. The palms and fingers have grippers to keep you glued to the bars, and there’s some reflective detailing and a microfibre layer on the thumb to wipe your nose. Buy now £ 75 , Lecol.cc {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Showers Pass crosspoint softshell TS Best: For durability Rating: 8/10 A waterproof membrane inside a tough outer shell keeps your hands warm and dry, and we think they’ll stand up well to months on end of winter abuse. Subtle padding on the palms keeps them comfortable, and the velcro closure makes them easy to fasten. There’s some reflective detailing to help you stay visible on dark roads, while slits on the knuckles in the outer fabric make it really easy to bend your fingers despite the tough construction. They dried well after wet rides and you can clip them together so you don’t lose them. Buy now £ 69 , Showerspass.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Madison element soft shell gloves Best: Budget pair Rating: 7/10 If you’re after a cheaper pair for commuting or weekend riding, you can’t beat these – at under £20, they’re a bargain. With a showerproof and thermal construction, they’ll keep your hands warm and dry in all but the worst conditions, and the elastic cuff makes them easy to get on and off. Madison have also included several reflective details on the back of the hand and fingers. Grip and dexterity are great, with a layer of super-sticky grippers on the inside of the hand so you stay glued to the bars. They come with a lifetime guarantee, so we’re sure they’ll see you through several years of use. They do come up a little small though, so we recommend sizing up. Buy now £ 19.99 , Freewheel.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rapha winter gloves Best: For luxury Rating: 8/10 A great buy if you want to inject some luxury into your winter wardrobe. With a plush fleece liner and merino cuffs, they’re great at keeping your hands toasty and the cuffs are long enough to keep the cold off your wrists. The suede nose wipe is handy in cold weather, and the reflective logo and panel on the outside finger help when signalling. There’s also a tab to pull on the cuffs that makes pulling them on much easier. These are expensive, but, they look and feel great. Buy now £ 80 , Rapha.cc {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Universal Colours mono lightweight gloves Best: For milder weather Rating: 7/10 If you get hot while riding or simply don’t like the feel of a bulky glove, this lightweight pair from Universal Colours could fit the bill. A super lightweight construction makes them perfect for mild autumn days, and as they are so lightweight with silicone grippers on the palms, your dexterity and bike control don’t suffer. When the weather gets really cold, they will work really well as a liner beneath heavier gloves. Conductive strips on the index and middle fingers mean you can use your phone without too much trouble. We would again recommend sizing up with this pair. Buy now £ 45 , Universalcolours.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Proviz reflect 360 waterproof cycling gloves Best: For visibility Rating: 8/10 The entire back of the hand is a reflective panel, so they’re perfect for staying seen on dark rides – just take a photo of them with the flash on your camera and you’ll see how effective they are. The reflective coating is also really waterproof, so they’ll stay warm and dry too. The inside palm has a textured silicone pattern which really improves grip, and they fasten with Velcro at the wrists. We did find they came up a bit small, so would recommend sizing up. Buy now £ 44.99 , Provizsports.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} MAAP deep winter neo glove Best: For narrower hands Rating: 7/10 This neoprene pair from the Melbourne-based brand are a great choice when it’s wet but not too chilly. We tried them out on autumn rides and they performed really well – locking in heat so your hands get wet but not cold. We love the firm padding in the palm as it does a good job of reducing road vibration. While they’re not the most insulating – despite the name – we liked the minimal design and think they would be a good buy for riders who like prefer a slim fit with good dexterity. Again, they come up a little small so you may want to size up. Buy now £ 60 , Maap.cc {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dissent 133 ultimate cycling glove pack Best: For versatility Rating: 8/10 This “system” from Sussex brand Dissent 133 is a collection of four pairs of gloves – a light silk liner, a thermal pair, a windproof pair and a waterproof pair. You can combine and wear up to three at a time to suit the riding conditions. They come in a case and there’s a guide telling you which to wear based on the weather and temperature. We combined the liners and waterproof layers on a wet autumn ride and found they worked really well, keeping the hands dry but keeping dexterity and control good. While it’s possible to wear three pairs at a time you may find the extra bulk reduces your feel and control slightly. The set is expensive but also incredibly versatile. Buy now £ 109 , Dissent133.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Castelli diluvio C Best: For looks Rating: 7/10 Diluvio means “flood” in Italian, and we think that name’s pretty apt. Modelled on scuba diving gloves, they are made from neoprene to keep your hands warm in rainy conditions. Though your hands do get wet, the gloves hold on to your body heat to stop them from getting cold. The long cuffs also help keep the wind and rain from going up your sleeves. Braking and changing gear was no problem, even in the driving rain, and the textured grippers on the palms and fingers mean you never lose your grip. Though they work brilliantly during the ride, we did find them quite slow to dry out completely, so they’re maybe not the perfect pair for commuting. Buy now £ 39 , Wiggle.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

