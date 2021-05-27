11 best summer cycling jerseys for women that are cool and comfortable

For the uninitiated, cycling jerseys can throw up more questions than answers. Should they really be this tight? Is there enough space for a packable jacket in case of a temperamental British thunderstorm? Is the fabric just going to billow and flap about in the wind? Why is lycra so unflattering?

With more women than ever before taking up cycling – Wiggle reported that female sports enthusiasts increased their spending 43 per cent more in 2021 compared to men (26 per cent) – long gone are the days of “shrink it and pink it”.

We want cycle clothing designed specifically for the female form that looks as good as it performs, keeps you cool during the height of summer and makes every kilometre of your ride enjoyable (rather than feeling every kilometre in all the wrong places).

We’ve tested some of the very best women’s cycling jerseys currently on the market that are perfect for summer. From laps around Richmond Park and cinnamon “bun runs” to Windsor (if you know, you know) and sunny cycling adventurers in the New Forest, we’ve tested each short sleeve jersey, taking into account the fabrics, fit and print.

Cycling can seem a little serious (and male-orientated) sometimes, but it doesn’t have to be. So forget understated cycling jerseys – it’s time to leave the modest blacks, greys and autumnal shades in the dark, depths of lockdown, and rock a brighter palette that screams confidence. Think: florals, tropics and clashing Nineties prints.

Read more

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best women’s summer cycling jerseys for 2021 are:

Best overall – Café du Cycliste women’s floriane freesia jersey: £137, Cafeducycliste.com

– Café du Cycliste women’s floriane freesia jersey: £137, Cafeducycliste.com Best lightweight jersey – Rapha women’s pro team training jersey: £85, Rapha.cc

– Rapha women’s pro team training jersey: £85, Rapha.cc Best for a patterned look – Paria women’s slim fit cycling jersey x Bobbi Rae: £70, Paria.cc

– Paria women’s slim fit cycling jersey x Bobbi Rae: £70, Paria.cc Best for sustainability – Universal Colours spectrum women’s short sleeve jersey: £130, Universalcolours.com

– Universal Colours spectrum women’s short sleeve jersey: £130, Universalcolours.com Best for making a statement – Black Sheep Florence Broadhurst women’s luxlite short sleeve jersey: £140, Sigmasports.com

– Black Sheep Florence Broadhurst women’s luxlite short sleeve jersey: £140, Sigmasports.com Best for low lit evenings – Le Col Hors Categorie women’s jersey in lilac, £150: Lecol.cc

– Le Col Hors Categorie women’s jersey in lilac, £150: Lecol.cc Best for size-inclusivity – Stomp the Pedal ‘Serengeti’ women’s cycle jersey, £110: Stompthepedal.co

– Stomp the Pedal ‘Serengeti’ women’s cycle jersey, £110: Stompthepedal.co Best for keeping cool – Nopinz women’s pro jersey: £79.99, Nopinz.com

– Nopinz women’s pro jersey: £79.99, Nopinz.com Best value for money – dhb moda women’s short sleeve jersey: £40, Wiggle.co.uk

– dhb moda women’s short sleeve jersey: £40, Wiggle.co.uk Best for a simple look – Pearl Izumi women’s pro jersey: £139.99, Freewheel.co.uk

– Pearl Izumi women’s pro jersey: £139.99, Freewheel.co.uk Best jersey to match any outfit – Liv race day short sleeve jersey: £64.99, Liv-cycling.com/gb

Café du Cycliste women’s floriane freesia jersey Best: Overall This is hands-down one of the prettiest jerseys we’ve ever seen. Inspired by the French city of Grasse, the world’s perfume capital, Café du Cycliste’s white floriane freesia cycling jersey comes printed with a dainty floral pattern and is ultra-light and incredibly breathable. This is mainly due to the mesh fabric, which makes it perfect for warmer weather. It’s shaped for a snug fit, without feeling so tight you can’t breathe (remember though: your cycling kit should be reasonably tight to prevent excess material rubbing against your skin. No one likes chafe). There are two reflective stripes on each sleeve and four pockets at the back, one of which has a handy zip for keys. This jersey is cut a little longer than usual, so it’s especially great if you have a long torso. Buy now £ 137 , Cafeducycliste.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rapha women's pro team training jersey Best: Lightweight jersey Don’t let the word “pro” put you off this jersey if you consider yourself more of a novice cyclist – it literally just means the fit is tighter than the core collection and, as we’ve already established, tight equals a more comfortable ride. With special open-structured fabric on the front panels for wicking, ventilation and breathability, this jersey helped keep us cool even during the hardest climbs (although sweat patches did appear on the back, so perhaps it’s worth also investing in a merino base layer). The fit is similar to the Café du Cycliste jersey above – it sits close to the skin, hugging the body, but it’s also slightly longer than some of the other jerseys on this list. The only downside? There are no zippable pocket for your keys. Buy now £ 85 , Rapha.cc {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Paria x Bobbi Rae women’s slim fit cycling jersey Best: For a patterned look If you’re in need of a pick-me-up, then this bold jersey from Paria is sure to put a huge smile on your face. When we first saw this collaboration between Paria and designer Bobbi Rae, we weren’t sure the clashing yellow, pink, green and blue would really work, but somehow it does. The fit is slightly shorter on the torso (the zip started at our belly button, rather than below), so we’d recommend wearing bib shorts with this jersey (rather than just normal cycling shorts), but the higher cut is actually rather flattering. There are three pockets on the back (the middle one has a zip), but be warned: they are small. So small, in fact, that an iPhone12 couldn’t fit in them vertically and we had to squish the phone in horizontally just so the top wouldn’t stick out. Despite that small hiccup, we think this jersey is the epitome of fun. It will definitely get you noticed. Buy now £ 70 , Paria.cc {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Universal Colours spectrum women's short sleeve jersey Best: For sustainability Universal Colours is a relatively new cycling apparel brand based in London. We got our hands on this women’s jersey from its debut collection when it launched last summer and it’s very quickly become a go-to staple in our cycling wardrobe. Made from 100 per cent recycled and Bluesign fabrics, Universal Colours is all about developing sustainable practices and creating beautiful, hard-working pieces that are considerably sourced without forgoing performance. The first thing we noticed about this jersey was how thin the material is – it feels incredibly slinky (and especially comfortable on your arms as the material doesn’t dig into your skin). The navy colour means it doesn’t show sweat patches and the bold “blur” of pink and light feels both modern and original. We’re excited to see what this brand creates next. Buy now £ 130 , Universalcolours.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Black Sheep florence broadhurst women’s luxlite short sleeve jersey Best: For making a statement Australian brand Black Sheep Cycling is “dedicated to being different” and we adore it for that. The brand is also a huge champion of women in cycling – its “WMN Initiative” is all about increasing female participation in cycling and creating dedicated collections, produced by women for women. This floral luxlite jersey in “blue gardenia” is inspired by 1960s Australian design icon Florence Broadhurst – it’s loud, dramatic, flamboyant and unique. We tested this on a 65km cycle through Kent, and boy did it turn heads. Designed to suit the needs of women cyclists, this jersey also has a more cropped feel specially made to flatter the female form with a contouring cut. It is tight, but it’s meant to be – and that doesn’t stop it from being breathable either. Especially as they’ve used “sweatmesh” on the back to create a lightweight, anti-sweat product with sun protect, preventing skin damage from UV rays. Buy now £ 140 , Sigmasports.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Le Col hors categorie womens jersey in lilac Best: For low lit evenings Sometimes, items from British cycle clothing brand Le Col can be a bit hit and miss (although we practically lived in a pair of Le Col high-waisted cycling leggings this past winter), with reviews often complaining about the sizes. But we found this women’s jersey one of the most flattering on this list. It feels noticeably thicker and premium than some of the others, which is probably down to the four-way stretch polyamide material. There are three classic pockets on the back – one with a reflective strip (and a little zip pocket, too). We love the sweet, pastel lilac colour – it even matched our choice of nail varnish – but the only trouble with wearing a block candy-colour is that it does show sweat. Of course, that might not bother you, but if you are planning on cycling with friends – and stopping for that all important coffee and cake – we’d recommend pairing it with a sleeveless base layer (£40, Lecol.cc) to wick the moisture away. Buy now £ 150 , Lecol.cc {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Stomp the Pedal ‘serengeti’ women’s cycle jersey Best: For size-inclusivity This is one of those whacky pieces of clothing that, when you pull it out the bag, you think, “Oh, I’m not sure if I can pull this off”. But actually, it looks surprisingly incredible when on. Designed by boutique triathlon brand Stomp the Pedal – which is a one-woman show run by IronMan athlete Tarsh – this brand is known for its bold, striking, colourful prints, brightening and disrupting the triathlon race scene one kit at a time. We love the fact that this brand feels so inclusive (sizes go from XXS to 5XL), and this jersey fits like a second skin. The jacquard microfiber fabric design on both the front and back means it’s perfect for training in humid conditions. It’s lightweight and breathable and promises to keep you cool and protected against the sun when conditions heat up. Better yet, it also has UV 30+ sun protection for those super-blistering hot days. Word of warning: these sell out fast and this season’s collection has already limited stock, so make sure you sign up to the “monthly edit” email to receive updates on when new stock is dropping. Buy now £ 110 , Stompthepedal.co {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nopinz women’s pro jersey Best: For keeping cool What this jersey forgoes in wild prints and fun designs, it makes up for in its fabric choice and fit. Plus, a classic plain jersey will never go out of style. From performance-led brand Nopinz – self-dubbed “tailored for speed” – which creates products that are all about improving your aerodynamics and performance, this perhaps isn’t a jersey for your average Joe. It’s made specifically for your fastest rides. Taking technological cues from the brand’s racing skinsuits, this jersey uses a trio of textured fabrics – pista, chrono, and speedscalez – to minimise drag, maximise speed and keep you cool. The material on the arms is so thin that we had to be careful not to poke our nails through it. The biggest visual difference between this and the other jerseys is that the sleeves are cut long, extending to just above the elbow as per contemporary pro aesthetic. We also recommend checking out its sub-zero range (which is a lifesaver if you’re a particularly sweaty rider – and like training on a turbo inside – as it comes with special pockets to put replaceable frozen gel packs to keep you cool). Summer riding, covered. Buy now £ 79.99 , Nopinz.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} dhb moda womens short sleeve jersey Best: Value for money This might be the cheapest jersey we tested, but it proved among the best (and, dare we say it, better than some of the most expensive). From dhb, the well-regarded house brand of online cycle shop Wiggle, this eye-catching, floral jersey is perfect for everyday, regular summer riding. It’s not as tight as some of the race fit jerseys – the fabric is soft and feels close without being restrictive. In other words, it’s seriously comfortable. But if you do prefer a tighter and compressive fit, we’d recommend sizing down. You can tell that this has been created for women, by women as the sleeves don’t pinch your skin (there’s no sleeve grippers) and there are three vertical pockets with a fourth small zipper pocket to carry ride essentials. We think this is a summer staple to add to your cycling wardrobe – so much so, we’ve got it in black and white, too. Buy now £ 40 , Wiggle.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pearl Izumi women's pro jersey Best: For a simple look Pearl Izumi has been designing innovative cycling clothing for more than 50 years, and you can tell a lot of thought has gone into making this jersey a trusted choice for sweltering summer rides. We love the pastel “air” colour and the feminine cut. Like the Black Sheep and Paria jersey, it’s shorter at the front, which creates a modern silhouette. We weren’t quite sure about the low profile collar (it’s practically not there at all), but the lightweight fabric dries quickly and there’s a particularly wide elastic gripper at the bottom to keep your jersey secure. Perhaps a jersey for someone who likes to look both cool and subdued. Buy now £ 139.99 , Freewheel.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Liv race day short sleeve jersey Best: For matching any outfit Now, we know we said summer is the perfect time to ditch black and opt for full-bloom tropical flower wallpaper-esque designs, but we couldn’t write a piece on cycling brands for women without including Liv. Liv, which is the sister brand of Giant, and is “for women, by women, with women”. From the bikes it designs to the athletes it supports, women are central to everything this brand does. This race day jersey is currently the only short sleeve option it sells – although rumour has it more stock will be dropping soon. Because this jersey is black, it goes with everything and you don’t need to worry about sweat patches when things start heating up – especially as the mesh side panels promote airflow and help to regulate body temperature. But in comparison to the earlier iterations of this jersey, it does have slightly longer sleeves which we found aren’t as stretchy – so if you have muscular arms, they can feel rather on the tight side. Buy now £ 64.99 , liv-cycling.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.